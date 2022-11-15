ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, IL

John Carter resigns as Monticello’s police chief

By Scarlett O'Hara
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A7zyK_0jB0wEKq00

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – The mayor of Monticello made a big announcement Monday night. John Carter has resigned as police chief.

We’ve been investigating his employment status for two weeks, but it took until now to get an answer. Documents we obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show Carter took eight sick days between October 15 and 28. That’s right around the time we started asking questions.

Questions about possible leadership change remain unanswered in Monticello

As for Monday, business was as usual at Monticello’s city council meeting. Except for one thing – the police chief was absent, again. Then, at the very end of the mayor’s report, Larry Stoner slipped in two resignation announcements. The first was Alderwoman Tammy Sebens.

“And Monticello Police Department Chief John Carter, effective immediately,” Stoner said.

After two weeks of asking city officials and Carter himself, we finally have an answer. John Carter is no longer Monticello’s chief of police.

“I would like to thank both of them for their service to our community,” Stoner said.

That was the only mention of Carter the entire meeting. So, I brought him up to Stoner directly. Stoner said he had “no comments at this time.” But after nearly a decade of service, Carter’s sudden departure raises questions.

“May I ask when he resigned?” I asked.

“It’s a personnel issue, I don’t have any comments on the matter,” Stoner said.

We still want to know: why did Carter resign? Why was the city quiet when I asked why Lieutenant Terry Jones filled in for him at the last meeting?

Gibson City family returns home after flood

Now, we know Jones is the acting chief. The mayor addressed him as such Monday. But we don’t know why it’s taken this long to clarify the matter.

It started with an anonymous tip that said Carter was asked to step down mid-October, and led to seven Freedom of Information Act requests. In one of them, I asked for any and all communication on publicly or privately-owned devices by city council members, Larry Stoner, and/or City Administrator Terry Summers discussing John Carter.

My request was denied, because the FOIA officer said no records could be located. I responded Thursday via email saying: “you mean to tell me there has never been any communication between city officials about the Monticello Police Chief John Carter? Withholding such phone, email, fax, text, notes, and memos would be a violation of Illinois FOIA law, 5 ILCS 140.”

I have not heard back from the FOIA officer.

Additional information I requested under the Freedom of Information Act was denied. Over the past couple of weeks, I asked for documents relating to Carter’s resignation, termination, and/or leave of absence. Plus, any separation and/or severance agreements. The city claimed those records were preliminary and exempt from disclosure.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Urbana High School will continue E-learning Monday and Tuesday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — For high school students and parents in Urbana, it’s been a week filled with fear and chaos. That’s because on Tuesday, police say a staff member received a threat from an unknown person. Then on Wednesday, Urbana police and the FBI were notified of additional threats from the same email source, […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

ISBE Superintendent announces retirement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The head of Illinois’s education system is stepping down. Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen Ayala has announced her plans for retirement at the end of January 2023.  “Dr. Ayala represents the highest level of dedication to public service, and over her long career she has positively impacted thousands of Illinois students,” […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Police: Another threat made toward Urbana High School

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department announced on Friday that another threat has been directed toward Urbana High School. In response, the school district will move learning for Monday and Tuesday of next week online ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday break. The threat made on Friday is the latest in a string of […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Danville welcomes new fire chief

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville is getting a new fire chief but he’s not new to the department. He was promoted to the top job after 24 years there. And he’s ready to take on the challenges. Incoming fire chief Aaron Marcott said he’s very big on community. So, getting more involved in the city’s […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Urbana considers bonuses to help recruit officers

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Police departments work every day to keep you safe, but when they’re short-staffed, it presents more challenges. Urbana is trying to fix that and fill nine vacancies. The mayor said they’re starting a retention and recruitment program. It will cost about $1.34 million dollars over the next four years from their […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

A 20-year-old’s petition plan to ‘Save the Bresee Tower’

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A last-ditch effort to save the 100-year-old Bresee Tower is being spearheaded by the next generation in Danville. The city, led by Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., has been working toward demolishing it since it took ownership of the 12-story structure in May. Williams argues the time to repair has passed. The […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Community Counts: Lodgic Everyday Community

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As we continue to maneuver the pandemic, we find many of our previous routines have been shaken up or halted altogether. This left many families, children, even non-profit organizations scrambling to maintain stability and success. But since 2018, a service organization has tried to alleviate that in one place called Lodgic […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Buckley under boil order

BUCKLEY, Ill. (WCIA) – A boil order has been issued to Buckley Saturday morning at around 8:30 a.m. The order effects around 60 houses, including West Lincoln to West Main Streets and all of Front and Sixth Streets.
BUCKLEY, IL
wglt.org

Overnight fire damages ISU's University Farm in Lexington

A cow barn at Illinois State University's farm in Lexington was damaged in an overnight fire, authorities said. A McLean County sheriff's deputy spotted the 700-foot-long cow barn on fire at around 12:40 a.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Lexington Fire Department. The north half the building...
LEXINGTON, IL
WCIA

Rescue center director ‘optimistic’ for Springfield mountain lion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The director of the wild cat sanctuary supervising a cougar spotted in Springfield last month said he’s optimistic for the cat’s future. “He’s doing much better than I thought he would so I’m optimistic,” Joe Kent said, founder and director of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center. A cougar detected in the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

New mayoral candidate vows to “make Danville great again”

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One more citizen has announced his candidacy for Danville mayor. Danville native Jacob Lane announced this week he is running for mayor of Danville. Lane said in a release he was inspired to run after not receiving help from the current administration. “The one time I needed the city’s help, I […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Police ID deputy in Vermillion school weapon discharge

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A South Vermillion High School student was shot and injured after what’s being called an accidental discharge of a firearm by a law enforcement officer. According to a post by the South Vermillion Community School Corporation, the incident occurred Thursday morning during a drill. Superintendent of South Vermillion Schools, Dave […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville NAACP Feeding the Hungry

Danville, IL, Nov. 16, 2022 –Danville’s NAACP Branch 3009 is holding its annual Community Food Basket Giveaway on Mon., Nov. 21 in Danville, Georgetown, and Hoopeston. Sponsoring with the NAACP are BlueCross BlueShield of Illinois and the Illinois Public Health Association. “All are welcome,” says NAACP Branch 3009 President Edward J. Butler. “We will be distributing boxes of food to people in need on a first-come, first-served basis.”
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies woman killed in I-74 crash

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman dead in a crash on Interstate 74 Friday evening. According to a press release, Melissa Ann Johnson, age 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV. Toxicology testing is pending. The crash happened at milepost […]
WEYAUWEGA, WI
WCIA

The ‘failed war on drugs’ and how Illinois uses marijuana tax money to heal communities harmed by it

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – “It’s so meaningful, it’s so needed. It’s important that as a society we understand what is true public safety,” Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) Executive Director Delrice Adams said. State leaders say the war on drugs harmed communities across Illinois. So, they’re giving money earned from marijuana sales back to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

IL Treasurer’s Office seeking help finding Purple Heart recipients

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A Purple Heart honors the sacrifice military members made serving overseas, honoring those who were killed or wounded.  Michael Walton with the American Legion said the medal is an honor that recognizes a veteran’s ultimate sacrifice. “It’s bad enough being in a war, but then those that something happened to where they […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Meet the Mayor: Urbana updates on Hotel Royer and ARPA applications

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – On this week’s Meet the Mayor, Diane Marlin talked about the next steps the City of Urbana will now that the application process for ARPA funding has closed, as well as updates on a long-awaited Urbana project. Chambana Proud Mayor Marlin says people don’t go to the polling places to vote […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Airborne geological project beginning in Champaign Co.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County will see an interesting sight in the skies over the next few weeks. Starting Saturday, a helicopter will be flying over the area while carrying a large coil frame beneath it. It’s all part of a geological imaging project by the Illinois State Geological Survey. The […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Shelbyville woman accused of urinating on officers

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville woman is facing several charges accusing her of, among other things, urinating on police officers. Hannah Strode, 27, is charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count each of aggravated assault and domestic battery with a prior conviction. The latter two charges accuse […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WCIA

Faith in our community: Restoration Urban Ministries

Restoration Urban Ministries is providing a loving and safe Christian environment for homeless or nearly homeless individuals and families. Ervin Williams, Founder of Restoration Urban Ministries, shares what they’re doing to restore faith in our community.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy