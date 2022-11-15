Read full article on original website
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
Washington Commanders settle with Md. AG office over security deposit practices
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced a settlement was reached with the Washington Commanders over the team's security deposit practices. The team agreed to return the security deposits to fans and pay a $250,000 penalty. The team collected security deposits from season ticket holders and...
Impact of social media on mental health disorders among children in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A "substantial public health concern," that's the phrase from the CDC when it comes to mental health disorders among children. Utah is looking into mental health impacts on children across the state and found some common issues, many stemming from social media. 2News spoke...
One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
GALLERY: Long-awaited Costco opens doors in Logan as customers camp out night before
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A long-awaited wholesale store opened its doors in Cache Valley on Friday. Despite frigid temperatures and even some flurries, folks camped out overnight to get a chance to be the first inside the new Costco. The new store is located at 1160 North and 1000...
AMBER Alert issued in Wyoming for missing 14-year-old girl believed to be with adult man
CASPER, Wyo. (KUTV) — An AMBER Alert out of Wyoming has been issued for a 14-year-old girl thought to be with an adult man. According to authorities, Gracelyn Pratt is 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighs around 109 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last...
