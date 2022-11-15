ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Impact of social media on mental health disorders among children in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A "substantial public health concern," that's the phrase from the CDC when it comes to mental health disorders among children. Utah is looking into mental health impacts on children across the state and found some common issues, many stemming from social media. 2News spoke...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
WEBER COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy