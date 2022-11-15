Read full article on original website
Three Keys to the Eagles Getting a Victory over the Colts in Week 11
The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to get back in the win column after suffering their first loss of the season on Monday against the Washington Commanders. If they don’t win in Week 11, there will be further questions about the legitimacy of their Super Bowl aspirations. This Sunday,...
Eagles Add Former Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh
The Eagles added two-time Pro Bowler Linval Joseph on Wednesday, on Thursday they went back down memory lane to add former Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh. Suh, 35, played in 17 games last season in Tampa he had six sacks and 13 quarterback hits in a scaled back role. He was a force for the Buccaneers in 2022, cogging the middle for one of the NFL's best run defenses.
Eagles Loose More than Game, still have to prepare on short week
The Eagles unbeaten streak ended on Monday Night Football when they lost to the Washington Commanders in a game whose final score doesn't tell the full story of what happened on the field. The loss came at a higher cost than just their first blemish on the win-loss record: Eagles star Tight End Dallas Goedert was placed on the Injured Reserve List this week after he sustained a Shoulder Injury after his face mask was yanked and he left the game in the second half. Also, AJ Brown is Limited at Practice this week after he tweaked his ankle in Monday Night's loss.
Local radio sports broadcast schedule for Sunday and Monday, November 20-21
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20 NFL 11:30 a.m. KCPS-AM (1150) -- Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons ...
Report: 76ers’ Discuss Tobias Harris with Teams
As the Philadelphia Sixers continue to play without James Harden it appears that they remain open to shuffling the deck to try and improve the roster moving forward. While Harden is progressing from his tendon strain, the team is still stuck in mediocrity for the time being. The Athletic’s Shams...
Another Imperfect 10?: Flyers Halfway to Another of Those Streaks
You could look at any of the professional sports leagues and see how fine a line there is between contending for the playoffs and being among the worst teams in the league. The difference is not only measured in point totals, wins and losses, and overall production of goals or points for vs. against, but also in how consistently you can stay on one side of the line.
Tyrese Maxey to Miss Multiple Weeks with Foot Injury
The Sixers are already without guard James Harden, now they will have to play the next 3-to-4 weeks without Tyrese Maxey. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers guard will miss time with a small fracture in his foot that he suffered during the second quarter of Friday's win over Milwaukee.
