The Eagles unbeaten streak ended on Monday Night Football when they lost to the Washington Commanders in a game whose final score doesn't tell the full story of what happened on the field. The loss came at a higher cost than just their first blemish on the win-loss record: Eagles star Tight End Dallas Goedert was placed on the Injured Reserve List this week after he sustained a Shoulder Injury after his face mask was yanked and he left the game in the second half. Also, AJ Brown is Limited at Practice this week after he tweaked his ankle in Monday Night's loss.

DALLAS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO