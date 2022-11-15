Jade Cargill had wrestled 42 AEW matches before she took the ring at Full Gear. All but two of those matches were of the singles variety – with her lone other appearances coming in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2021 and her debut match with Shaq– and yet, no matter who Tony Khan put in the ring opposite the inaugural TBS Champion, the results were ultimately the same: another notch in the W’s collum for Cargill and another loss for whoever was unfortunate enough to get the assignment.

1 HOUR AGO