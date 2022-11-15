Read full article on original website
AEW’s Chris Jericho is headed to ROH Final Battle with the strap
Any time faction mates take the ring in a four-way match for a championship, it’s going to be interesting, but what happens when a four-way championship match features two members of one faction and two members of another? Well, fans of AEW found out, as Tony Khan booked a four-way match for the Ring of Honor Championship featuring former ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli, former ROH Champion Bryan Danielson, and current ROH Champion Chris Jericho… plus Sammy Guevara added into the mix for good measure.
Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks get cheated out of a big AEW return victory
“Carry on, my wayward son. There’ll be peace when you are done. Lay your weary head to rest. Don’t you cry no more,” – these words, originally sung by the band Kansas, now for all intents and purposes, belong to The Elite, as, after claiming and then abandoning the trademark “Wayward Sons” before AEW Full […] The post Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks get cheated out of a big AEW return victory appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin provides an update amid WWE return rumors
When videos emerged online of 57-year-old “Stone Cold” Steve Austin working out, fans assumed it meant one thing and one thing only: WWE had struck up a deal to bring “The Texas Rattlesnake” back for a second final match. The minds of fans began to race,...
Saraya proves she’s still a pro wrestler at AEW Full Gear
A lot has happened since the last time Saraya wrested a professional wrestling match; America has a new president, England has a new Monarch, and cryptocurrency went from a one-liner in the movie Dope, to something worthy of Super Bowls ads, to, well, sort of useless once more. The last time Saraya wrestled, she was known as Paige, and the company she works for now, AEW, didn’t even exist.
Jade Cargill extends her win-streak at AEW Full Gear
Jade Cargill had wrestled 42 AEW matches before she took the ring at Full Gear. All but two of those matches were of the singles variety – with her lone other appearances coming in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2021 and her debut match with Shaq– and yet, no matter who Tony Khan put in the ring opposite the inaugural TBS Champion, the results were ultimately the same: another notch in the W’s collum for Cargill and another loss for whoever was unfortunate enough to get the assignment.
Ricky Starks eliminates his ex-teammate ahead of AEW Full Gear
When news broke that the final match of the Full Gear AEW World Championship Eliminators Tournament would not, in fact, take place at Full Gear, it left many a fan scratching their heads. Sure, getting the match, which would have featured either Brian Cage, Lance Archer, or Ricky Starks facing off against Ethan Page, onto the card would have been tough, as it would have either meant getting Starks vs. Archer on Dynamite, Cage vs. Archer/Starks on Rampage and then the finale on the Pay-Per-View but hey, with a little work, that could have happened.
Eddie Kingston traveled down AEW King’s Road vs. Jun Akiyama
Before Eddie Kingston and Ortiz took the ring against Team DDT, Konosuke Takeshita, and Jun Akiyama on the final Rampage before AEW Full Gear, the “Mad King” was asked what it was like to face off against one of his wrestling influences – one of the men who spurned on his in-ring interest in the […] The post Eddie Kingston traveled down AEW King’s Road vs. Jun Akiyama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Konosuke Takeshita’s hard work pays off in an AEW contract
After three months(ish) away, Konosuke Takeshita officially returned to AEW for the go-home edition of Rampage before Full Gear, taking part in a tag team match against Eddie Kingston and Ortiz with Jun Akiyama in the show’s main event. Now, for most non-Japanese wrestling fans, this wasn’t all that important of a match, certainly not […] The post Konosuke Takeshita’s hard work pays off in an AEW contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jungle Boy settles the score with Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear
There was a time when Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus were one of the biggest babyface tag teams in AEW. Two-thirds of the now-defunct Jurassic Express alongside Marko Stunt, JB, and Luchasaurus, won dozens of matches, beat many of the top tag teams in AEW, and even won the tag team championships after securing the W […] The post Jungle Boy settles the score with Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AJ Styles’ Net Worth in 2022
AJ Styles is a world-renowned professional wrestler and currently one of the biggest stars of WWE. Before that, “The Phenomenal One” was formerly known as arguably the greatest professional wrestler in the world outside the WWE, famous for his time in TNA, Ring of Honor and NJPW. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at AJ Styles’ net worth in 2022.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaks reveal final evolutions of starters
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally out, so this article really serves a single purpose: give players a glimpse of what the starter Pokemon will look like when they evolve with these images from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks to help them decide on which starter to pick. We’ve reported previously about leaks on the […] The post Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaks reveal final evolutions of starters appeared first on ClutchPoints.
