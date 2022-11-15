Read full article on original website
fyuute
5d ago
Those poor children 😞. I think its about time we realize that young people aren't mature enough to drive a vehicle safely. The minimum driving age should be raised to 25 😤
KSAT 12
Man dead after crashing into back of 18-wheeler on IH-35, San Antonio Police says
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler on the city’s Southwest Side, said San Antonio police. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to the crash in the 8700 block of IH-35, said SAPD. Police said a towing wrecker was reversing...
news4sanantonio.com
Driver killed in major accident on the South Side
SAN ANTONIO – At least one person has died following a major accident on the south side Friday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police said the accident happened in the Northbound lanes of IH-35 S near Zarzamora at around 6:45 p.m. According to authorities, the driver...
KSAT 12
Woman grazed in the head after person opens fire at North Side home with infant inside
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was injured Thursday night after someone fired into a North Side home containing an infant and two other adults, according to San Antonio police. Police said the woman was grazed in the head by a bullet just before 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of Vista Arroyo.
KSAT 12
Teen shot in leg while walking through gate of apartment complex, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 14-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital after he was shot outside an apartment complex on the city’s Southeast Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the Reserves at Pecan Valley Apartments in the...
KSAT 12
Man shoots stepfather during fight at East Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say shot his mother’s husband during a fight on Thursday night. The shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Center Street on the East Side. Police said that a man and...
One person hospitalized and several detained after shooting at South Park Mall, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Shoppers fled the South Park Mall Friday after a shooting at the food court. Medics took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. San Antonio Police Sgt. Washington Moscoso says authorities detained four or five young people for questioning, including the suspected shooter.
news4sanantonio.com
Fire crews battle South Side blaze for several hours
Bexar County Fire Department crews battled a blaze in South Bexar County early Saturday morning. Around 2:23 a.m. Bexar county firefighters were called out to the Superior Silica Sands San Antonio business off Pleasanton Rd., near Duke Rd., where flames could be seen shooting out of a building. Because of...
CBS Austin
Woman dies, man in custody after driving off bridge, crashing on road below
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead and a man is in custody after a rollover accident near Cattleman's Square. The deadly accident happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday along Interstate 35 South and N. Frio Street. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said they tried to pull the car over, but...
KSAT 12
Traffic Alert: Jackknifed trailer closes Highway 281 N at Thousand Oaks
SAN ANTONIO – The northbound lanes of Highway 281 at Thousand Oaks are temporarily closed after an 18-wheeler jackknifed Saturday. Drivers experienced heavy traffic Saturday morning just before 8 a.m. after a crash on the city’s northside. The crash left an 18-wheeler dangling off an elevated reach of...
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who fatally shot woman riding in SUV after leaving East Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect who gunned down a woman riding in back seat of SUV following argument at East Side bar. The deadly shooting happened just after midnight on Sept. 26 outside the Tropicana Bar along South Gevers Street and Hammond Avenue.
KSAT 12
Multiple people in custody after shots fired in garage near downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Several people are detained after shots were heard coming from a garage near downtown, according to San Antonio police. Just after 12 p.m. Saturday, officers were responding to a call for shots fired at E. Maple St. and Ogden St. when they heard multiple gunshots coming from the 1200 block of McCullough -- one block west of the original call.
KSAT 12
Questions, speculations remain as search for missing people continues in Bandera County
Four people were reported missing in Bandera County from April to August. So far, three bodies have been found and identified. The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office says the cases are unrelated, but residents and families say otherwise. “You have to tell the truth. I need to know what happened...
San Antonio man sentenced to 60 years in prison for deadly drunk driving crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A San Antonio man was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison for a drunk driving crash that left one person dead, according to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office. Armando Gonzales, Jr., 28, was charged with felony murder. The evidence presented in the...
Local man says someone in a homeless camp burned and wrecked his property
SAN ANTONIO — A Blanco Road businessman claims someone in a homeless camp burned and wrecked his commercial building is grateful the people in the camp have finally been dispersed, after months of complaining. Gary Arnold claims someone from a nearby encampment broke a window to gain access and...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for gunman in fatal shooting of 18-year-old on Northwest Side
San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who fatally shot an 18-year-old two years ago on the Northwest Side. Jaylan Alexander Richardson was killed at 4 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2020, near Interstate 10 and UTSA Boulevard. Police said the gunman, or gunmen, were in a...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek information in murder of 48-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information to identify and locate a suspect(s) accused of killing a 48-year-old man this month. On November 12, Cornelius Brown was sitting in his front yard alongside his neighbors in the 4800 block of Castle...
kgns.tv
San Antonio teen awake in hospital weeks after being shot by officer
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In San Antonio, the family of a teen who was critically injured after he was shot by a police officer has released a photo showing him smiling from his hospital bed. His family said this week has “Brought small victories” and has given them a renewed...
KSAT 12
Pedestrian hit, killed in late-night vehicle crash on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was hit and killed in a vehicle crash on the city’s East Side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the 5300 block of Rigsby Avenue, not far from Bermuda Drive and Highway 87, just outside Loop 410.
KSAT 12
Residents at Northwest Side apartment complex evacuated due to fire
SAN ANTONIO – Residents at a Northwest Side apartment complex had to leave their units on Thursday night due to a fire. San Antonio firefighters said the blaze started at 10:15 p.m. in the 5300 block of NW Loop 410, not far from Evers Road. Firefighters arrived to find...
KSAT 12
Six arrested after deputies rescue 11 migrants being held at West Side home, Sheriff Salazar says
Six men were arrested on a slew of charges after deputies found 11 migrants being held at a residence on the West Side earlier this month, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies were called on Nov. 4 to a residence in the 3000 block of Perez Street after...
