Related
kalw.org
Contra Costa and Solano Food Bank facing rising demand for food
The Contra Costa and Solano food bank is one of the many Bay Area food banks experiencing an increase in demand. Two-hundred seventy-five thousand residents are currently served per month. Krystine Dinh, the Marketing and Communication Director of the Contra Costa and Solano food bank, told NBC Bay Area “That’s...
Two major Calif. tourist favorites named to no travel list
Flight attendant taken to hospital after woman disrupts SF flight, it's time to double down on tourism to save San Francisco, the hippie Hawaii nudist camp with ties to Hollywood royalty and a Oakland news org reinvents journalism to reach underserved
San Francisco Bay Area has the fastest growing economy in US, report says
While the Bay Area took the top spot, the report warned about the future.
Contra Costa County is offering free COVID test kits to residents
(KRON)– Contra Costa County is offering free COVID-19 test kits to residents that want some before the holidays, and in just the first four hours the county received 900 orders. Infectious disease experts say that with COVID cases ticking up, having everyone who plans to attend your Thanksgiving gathering test before coming adds that extra […]
Con Fire announces end to wildfire season
Recent precipitation has prompted the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) to declare an end to heightened seasonal wildfire danger. Con Fire has reduced initial vegetation fire responses to a single fire engine. “The decision to reduce responses came last week after several soaking rains,” District officials said....
Contra Costa County offering 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests via mail-order program
Contra Costa County residents can now receive four free at-home COVID-19 test kits through a mail-order program, the county’s health department announced Tuesday. The test kits will ship to residents’ homes within 5-7 business days, according to Contra Costa Health Services. County health officials are urging residents to...
Bay Area home builder Veev lays off 30% of employees
The San Mateo-based company uses technology to produce cost-efficient prefab walls for construction.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Agrees to Look at $40 Million “Garbage Juicer” Facility
Last week, the Brentwood City Council agreed to take the first step in a multi-year process towards developing a high diversion organics operating facility—dubbed the “garbage juicer” by staff. At the Nov. 8 meeting, the council voted 4-0 to approve a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Anergia...
Santa Clara County cement facility shuttering for good
A massive cement plant near Cupertino that has run afoul of regulators thousands of times will be shuttered permanently. Lehigh Southwest Cement Company said it will not restart its cement kiln at its 3,510-acre Permanente Quarry and Cement Plant. The company’s property is located largely in the hills of unincorporated Santa Clara County, with portions of the site in Cupertino and Palo Alto.
KQED
A New Outdoor Restaurant Promises Comfort Food and Music — Behind a Hardware Store in Richmond
¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. It’s not every day that an outdoor dining spot pops up in the back cuts of Richmond. But near the Chevron refinery and train yards, tucked between the marina’s port and Highway 580, you’ll find a new gathering place for food, drinks and live music: the Backyard.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2.8-magnitude earthquake shakes up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.8-magnitude earthquake felt by hundreds of people struck near Half Moon Bay south of San Francisco in California, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6.5-mile deep quake hit at 9:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, about 1.5 miles south of Half Moon Bay, according to the USGS. Hundreds of...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Offshore winds expected to develop across San Francisco Bay Area tonight
The desiccating winds blow dry air from inland valleys toward the coast.
theatlasheart.com
Where to Find Korean Corn Dogs in the San Francisco Bay Area [Our Top Picks]
Crunch your way through the best Korean corn dogs in San Francisco and beyond. Korean corn dogs, the classic state fair snack with a twist, have taken social media by storm recently. They first made an appearance in 2016 on the South Korea street food scene. Since then, their Insta-friendly...
sfstandard.com
‘Blowing a Hole in Our Budget’: SF Grapples With Massive Fiscal Hit of Remote Work
San Francisco could see nearly a billion dollars stripped from its budget over the next six years because of the cascading impact of remote work on the city’s economy. Those revenue losses could grow to as much as $200 million annually, according to a model presented by city economist Ted Egan at a San Francisco Board of Supervisors committee hearing Wednesday. The Controller’s Office prepared the report in response to inquiries from Supervisors Catherine Stefani and Ahsha Safaí about the impact of empty offices on the city.
Massive OfficeMax store permanently closes in San Francisco
The company closed 75 other stores nationwide in the past year.
Preliminary 2.9 earthquake strikes near Half Moon Bay, USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary magnitude 2.9 earthquake struck near Half Moon Bay Tuesday night.
East Bay business abruptly vanishes from Google with 'no explanation'
Google recently and inexplicably removed “Big Family Mover” – a two-decade old Oakland-based independent company which specializes in residential and small business moves – off the Internet.
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
$2 million lottery ticket sold in San Bruno
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A lottery ticket worth more than $2 million was sold at a San Bruno gas station before Tuesday’s drawing, according to Mega Millions’ website. The ticket had all five winning numbers, but not the Megaball number. It was good for $2,082,652. The winning numbers were 6, 19, 28, 46, 61 […]
