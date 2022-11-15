ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Comments / 1

kalw.org

Contra Costa and Solano Food Bank facing rising demand for food

The Contra Costa and Solano food bank is one of the many Bay Area food banks experiencing an increase in demand. Two-hundred seventy-five thousand residents are currently served per month. Krystine Dinh, the Marketing and Communication Director of the Contra Costa and Solano food bank, told NBC Bay Area “That’s...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
The Richmond Standard

Con Fire announces end to wildfire season

Recent precipitation has prompted the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) to declare an end to heightened seasonal wildfire danger. Con Fire has reduced initial vegetation fire responses to a single fire engine. “The decision to reduce responses came last week after several soaking rains,” District officials said....
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Agrees to Look at $40 Million “Garbage Juicer” Facility

Last week, the Brentwood City Council agreed to take the first step in a multi-year process towards developing a high diversion organics operating facility—dubbed the “garbage juicer” by staff. At the Nov. 8 meeting, the council voted 4-0 to approve a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Anergia...
BRENTWOOD, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County cement facility shuttering for good

A massive cement plant near Cupertino that has run afoul of regulators thousands of times will be shuttered permanently. Lehigh Southwest Cement Company said it will not restart its cement kiln at its 3,510-acre Permanente Quarry and Cement Plant. The company’s property is located largely in the hills of unincorporated Santa Clara County, with portions of the site in Cupertino and Palo Alto.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KQED

A New Outdoor Restaurant Promises Comfort Food and Music — Behind a Hardware Store in Richmond

¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. It’s not every day that an outdoor dining spot pops up in the back cuts of Richmond. But near the Chevron refinery and train yards, tucked between the marina’s port and Highway 580, you’ll find a new gathering place for food, drinks and live music: the Backyard.
RICHMOND, CA
sfstandard.com

‘Blowing a Hole in Our Budget’: SF Grapples With Massive Fiscal Hit of Remote Work

San Francisco could see nearly a billion dollars stripped from its budget over the next six years because of the cascading impact of remote work on the city’s economy. Those revenue losses could grow to as much as $200 million annually, according to a model presented by city economist Ted Egan at a San Francisco Board of Supervisors committee hearing Wednesday. The Controller’s Office prepared the report in response to inquiries from Supervisors Catherine Stefani and Ahsha Safaí about the impact of empty offices on the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

$2 million lottery ticket sold in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A lottery ticket worth more than $2 million was sold at a San Bruno gas station before Tuesday’s drawing, according to Mega Millions’ website. The ticket had all five winning numbers, but not the Megaball number. It was good for $2,082,652. The winning numbers were 6, 19, 28, 46, 61 […]
SAN BRUNO, CA

