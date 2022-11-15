ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Joe Mazulla drops truth bomb that cements Marcus Smart’s Celtics status alongside Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum

By Paolo Songco
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

2-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lands New Job

Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has landed a new gig, but it's not on an NBA roster. Marcus Spears announced that Thomas will join the broadcast team for Overtime Elite this season. He'll apparently make his broadcasting debut tonight. Thomas, 33, should bring plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth....
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies

LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
NBA Analysis Network

Shocking Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving’s Reinstatement

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was handed a suspension of at least five games on November 3rd after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material on his social media on October 27th. The NBA superstar was given multiple chances to unequivocally apologize and denounce the film’s contents while condemning and choosing not to.
MEMPHIS, NY
NESN

Pelicans Star Gives High Praise To Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Celtics are atop the NBA heading into their Friday matchup against the Pelicans, and one New Orleans star had nothing but praise for his upcoming opponent. Boston is the top team in offensive rating thanks to its league-leading 3-point shooting and its dynamic duo in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. This season is their sixth year playing together, but the Celtics stars have faced numerous doubts about their ability to sustain success on the same team.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Nets set return date for suspended Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets appear ready to put Kyrie Irving’s current controversy behind them. The Nets are expected to clear Irving to play Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, ending his suspension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. If that is the case, Irving will have sat for eight games after promoting an antisemitic film on his Twitter account.
MEMPHIS, NY
ClutchPoints

Tyrese Maxey’s first tweet after scary injury vs. Bucks will please Sixers fans

The severity of Tyrese Maxey’s latest injury has yet to be determined, but it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers guard is in good spirits based on his latest tweet. Maxey wasn’t able to finish Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks after tweaking his ankle in the first half. He accidentally stepped on Jevon Carter’s foot late in the second quarter, forcing him to exit after shooting his free throws. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, tallying 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in 21 minuets of play.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ secret weapon in Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker territory

The Boston Celtics, in the early goings of the season, own the best record in the entire association with an elite 12-3 record following their 25-point drubbing of the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Their strong start to the season has been fueled largely by Jayson Tatum’s MVP-caliber play, as the 24-year old star is currently averaging 31.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 15 games despite a rough shooting night in their most recent win.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy