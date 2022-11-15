Joe Mazulla drops truth bomb that cements Marcus Smart’s Celtics status alongside Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum

Read full article on original website
Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers
Klay Thompson missed two back-to-back three-point shots, and it led to Jordan Poole and Draymond Green getting a bit angry.
2-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lands New Job
Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has landed a new gig, but it's not on an NBA roster. Marcus Spears announced that Thomas will join the broadcast team for Overtime Elite this season. He'll apparently make his broadcasting debut tonight. Thomas, 33, should bring plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth....
This Clippers-Warriors Trade Features Klay Thompson
If you showed someone the top of the NBA’s Western Conference standings right now, they might ask you a simple question: what year is this?. Have I been in a coma? Have the past several years of my life been a dream? This is not how this is supposed to look.
Charles Barkley Doesn't Want To Leave His $50 Million Fortune To His Family
Charles Barkley revealed a hilarious reason why he won't leave his $50 million fortune to his family.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies
LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
NBA Analyst Thinks The Warriors Are In Real Trouble Because Of Draymond Green And Jordan Poole
He felt that the Warriors were still dealing with the locker room fiasco between Green and Poole.
Shocking Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving’s Reinstatement
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was handed a suspension of at least five games on November 3rd after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material on his social media on October 27th. The NBA superstar was given multiple chances to unequivocally apologize and denounce the film’s contents while condemning and choosing not to.
NESN
Pelicans Star Gives High Praise To Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
The Celtics are atop the NBA heading into their Friday matchup against the Pelicans, and one New Orleans star had nothing but praise for his upcoming opponent. Boston is the top team in offensive rating thanks to its league-leading 3-point shooting and its dynamic duo in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. This season is their sixth year playing together, but the Celtics stars have faced numerous doubts about their ability to sustain success on the same team.
Stephen A. Smith Says The Warriors Need To Trade For Kevin Durant: "You Can’t Waste The Greatness Of Steph Curry.”
Stephen A. Smith advices the Warriors to make a move for Kevin Durant.
Ja Morant responds to Charles Barkley's claim that he doesn't make his teammates better
When someone criticizes Ja Morant, it’s not uncommon to see him take a jab back on Twitter or when reporters ask him about those critiques. “I’m cool with that,” Morant said. “Everybody knows I’m going to fire back at anybody. I don’t care, honestly.”
Jason Smith: "Kyrie Irving Will Be A Los Angeles Laker By Christmas"
Jason Smith and Mike Harmon discuss the possibility of Kyrie Irving being traded to the Lakers by Christmas.
Memphis Grizzlies players shoot down Charles Barkley’s comments about Ja Morant
NBA Hall of Famer and TNT studio analyst Charles Barkley made headlines ahead of Tuesday’s Memphis Grizzlies game against the New Orleans Pelicans when he said Ja Morant has to learn to make his teammates better. "The next evolution for Ja is he's got to make players around him...
"Did he consistently beat Jerry Stackhouse?" — Jerry Stackhouse busted the myth of his one-on-one duels with Kobe Bryant
Stak also revealed how one of the coaches nagged Kobe Bryant to start passing the ball if he wanted to be successful.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s ‘dirty’ body check on Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo draws mixed reactions from NBA Twitter
Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was not short in action. The contest pitted two of the best players in the game today in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, and the two superstars battled it out in what turned out to be a close encounter.
Nets set return date for suspended Kyrie Irving
The Brooklyn Nets appear ready to put Kyrie Irving’s current controversy behind them. The Nets are expected to clear Irving to play Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, ending his suspension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. If that is the case, Irving will have sat for eight games after promoting an antisemitic film on his Twitter account.
Tyrese Maxey’s first tweet after scary injury vs. Bucks will please Sixers fans
The severity of Tyrese Maxey’s latest injury has yet to be determined, but it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers guard is in good spirits based on his latest tweet. Maxey wasn’t able to finish Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks after tweaking his ankle in the first half. He accidentally stepped on Jevon Carter’s foot late in the second quarter, forcing him to exit after shooting his free throws. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, tallying 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in 21 minuets of play.
Here's What Ben Simmons Said After The Nets Beat The Trail Blazers
Ben Simmons met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Portland Trail Blazers.
Celtics’ secret weapon in Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker territory
The Boston Celtics, in the early goings of the season, own the best record in the entire association with an elite 12-3 record following their 25-point drubbing of the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Their strong start to the season has been fueled largely by Jayson Tatum’s MVP-caliber play, as the 24-year old star is currently averaging 31.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 15 games despite a rough shooting night in their most recent win.
"The way you beat me is the way you should beat a 42-year-old" — Kyrie Irving's father on his son's biggest basketball moment
Drederick shared a story days before his son was selected first overall in the 2011 NBA Draft
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Final Injury Status For Celtics-Pelicans Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans.
