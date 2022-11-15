ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

A Patriot
4d ago

ranked choice voting is unconstitutional. Look at this web site:Maine Supreme Court Decclares Ranked Choice Voting Unconstitutional dated April 9,2018. Why are both parties allowing this to continue...my opinion both parties are corrupt.

wabi.tv

RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

The closing of a Maine paper mill has been delayed

JAY, Maine — Pixelle Specialty Solutions says it will keep its paper mill in Jay open a little longer than initially announced. Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere confirmed to Maine's Total Coverage on Friday that the company sent the town and county a letter saying it intends to keep one machine up and running through the end of April 2023.
JAY, ME
WPFO

City councilors give ultimatum to Bangor nightclub

BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor nightclub that has been the scene of violent altercations and garnered noise complaints from neighbors for years needs to take steps to clean up its act if it’s going to maintain an essential license. Patrick Brann, who owns Half Acre Nightclub and the property...
BANGOR, ME
californiaexaminer.net

Active Shooter Hoaxes Close 10 Schools In Maine

After just a few minutes of classes having began at Sanford High School, the local dispatch center received a call from someone claiming to be a teacher. They stated they were confined in the staff room and that a gunman with a “long gun” had hurt numerous pupils.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Maine’s North Woods Outlaws Hosting Free Dinner & Concert

If you have lived in Central Maine very long, there is a good chance you have heard about the North Woods Outlaws. Based in the Augusta area, they are a country-rap group with a big following. For the last few years, they have been doing charity events. Their biggest event...
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Construction commences on Maine's largest solar project

KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — Construction has commenced on Maine's largest solar project. Longroad Energy, a U.S.-based renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, has successfully completed the financing and commencement of the Three Corners Solar Project in Kennebec County. Upon completion, the $200 million dollar project will be the largest solar project in Maine. It is set to be completed by early 2024.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday

Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Unity College slashes tuition, sets enrollment record

A dramatic drop in tuition and multiple learning options have resulted in a nearly 10-fold increase in enrollment at Unity College over the past decade. The college set a new enrollment record this fall with the arrival of over 1,900 new students. That brought the full-time student population to more than 4,600 students, up from 540 a decade ago.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
nationalfisherman.com

A death in the family

On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
OWLS HEAD, ME
WMTW

Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter

FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
FALMOUTH, ME
WMTW

Maine thrift store helps transgender people feel comfortable

PORTLAND, Maine — A new thrift store in Portland is helping customers feel welcomed and comfortable being themselves. Safe Combinations is on Casco Street and is catering to transgender people. “I was like, ‘Ah, there’s a place where I don’t need to get weird looks and I can be...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Two people have been indicted for Wilton Big Apple robbery

WILTON, Maine (WABI) - Two of the three people involved in the Big Apple robbery in Wilton back in June have been indicted. Logan Welch, 26, of Wilton was indicted on charges of robbery, operating under the influence, theft, operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release. Journey Williams,...
WILTON, ME

