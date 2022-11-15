Read full article on original website
A Patriot
4d ago
ranked choice voting is unconstitutional. Look at this web site:Maine Supreme Court Decclares Ranked Choice Voting Unconstitutional dated April 9,2018. Why are both parties allowing this to continue...my opinion both parties are corrupt.
wabi.tv
RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
WMTW
The closing of a Maine paper mill has been delayed
JAY, Maine — Pixelle Specialty Solutions says it will keep its paper mill in Jay open a little longer than initially announced. Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere confirmed to Maine's Total Coverage on Friday that the company sent the town and county a letter saying it intends to keep one machine up and running through the end of April 2023.
WPFO
City councilors give ultimatum to Bangor nightclub
BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor nightclub that has been the scene of violent altercations and garnered noise complaints from neighbors for years needs to take steps to clean up its act if it’s going to maintain an essential license. Patrick Brann, who owns Half Acre Nightclub and the property...
californiaexaminer.net
Active Shooter Hoaxes Close 10 Schools In Maine
After just a few minutes of classes having began at Sanford High School, the local dispatch center received a call from someone claiming to be a teacher. They stated they were confined in the staff room and that a gunman with a “long gun” had hurt numerous pupils.
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, Maine
It’s a shame, but some places can’t cook a great steak. I think that’s why they created steakhouses to do it so often; it’s an art! Still, there are only a few excellent steakhouses.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
There’s a Cozy 4-Lane Candlepin Bowling Alley That Just Opened Up in Maine
Candlepin Bowling was born in New England, but today there are far fewer places to play the variation of bowling that is unique to our area. Luckily though, there's a new place to go candlepin bowling in Maine and it's a place you're probably familiar with. Candlepin Bowling sets itself...
'Scuse me while I disappear | Pat Callaghan announces retirement after 43 years
PORTLAND, Maine — When Frank Sinatra retired in 1971, he went out in dramatic style. His closing number was "Angel Eyes," a saloon song written by Matt Dennis and Earl Brent. As Sinatra sang the final line, "'scuse me while I disappear," the spotlight dimmed and went out, and...
Maine’s North Woods Outlaws Hosting Free Dinner & Concert
If you have lived in Central Maine very long, there is a good chance you have heard about the North Woods Outlaws. Based in the Augusta area, they are a country-rap group with a big following. For the last few years, they have been doing charity events. Their biggest event...
WGME
National transformer shortage forces CMP to get creative to keep customers connected
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A shortage of electrical transformers, the devices needed to transfer electricity to homes and businesses, is impacting utility companies in Maine and across the country. "The transformer itself is what converts the higher voltage out on the distribution lines to be used in your home," CMP Vice...
WMTW
Construction commences on Maine's largest solar project
KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine — Construction has commenced on Maine's largest solar project. Longroad Energy, a U.S.-based renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, has successfully completed the financing and commencement of the Three Corners Solar Project in Kennebec County. Upon completion, the $200 million dollar project will be the largest solar project in Maine. It is set to be completed by early 2024.
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday
Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
mainebiz.biz
Unity College slashes tuition, sets enrollment record
A dramatic drop in tuition and multiple learning options have resulted in a nearly 10-fold increase in enrollment at Unity College over the past decade. The college set a new enrollment record this fall with the arrival of over 1,900 new students. That brought the full-time student population to more than 4,600 students, up from 540 a decade ago.
WMUR.com
Officials believe multiple active-shooter reports at Maine schools are result of hoax
SANFORD, Maine — Multiple threats of active shooters at schools across Maine have been made, but investigators in that state believe they are the result of a hoax. The reports triggered significant law enforcement responses at schools and lockdowns, including at Sanford High School and Portland High School, among others.
nationalfisherman.com
A death in the family
On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
foxbangor.com
Foster-based Maine dog rescue looks to incorporate Bangor in pet food pantry
STATEWIDE — A rescue that helps dogs and dog owners all over the state of Maine is looking for a boost in donations, as they encounter more and more pet owners struggling to afford to keep their animals. Britt Bolnick is the director of Pittie Posse Rescue. They are...
WMTW
Time to prepare your yard for a Maine winter
FALMOUTH, Maine — As the last of those brown leaves have now fallen to the ground and early winter starting to flex its muscle. It is time to make those final preparations to wrap up the yard for the long Maine winter ahead. First things first and that's of course leaves, what are the best practices? Andrew Tufts from Maine Audubon gave us the answer.
WMTW
Maine thrift store helps transgender people feel comfortable
PORTLAND, Maine — A new thrift store in Portland is helping customers feel welcomed and comfortable being themselves. Safe Combinations is on Casco Street and is catering to transgender people. “I was like, ‘Ah, there’s a place where I don’t need to get weird looks and I can be...
wabi.tv
Two people have been indicted for Wilton Big Apple robbery
WILTON, Maine (WABI) - Two of the three people involved in the Big Apple robbery in Wilton back in June have been indicted. Logan Welch, 26, of Wilton was indicted on charges of robbery, operating under the influence, theft, operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release. Journey Williams,...
