Report: Yankees have made new offer to Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge entered free agency on the heels of the best platform year we’ve seen in decades, having proven the decision to turn down the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5M extension offer back in Spring Training to be a wildly successful bet on himself. Judge, who naturally declined a qualifying offer last week, is now free to field interest from teams throughout the league, but Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner both voiced hope of getting a deal done and keeping Judge in the Bronx long term.
Mets meet with Japanese ace Kodai Senga
The Mets recently sat down with free agent starter Kodai Senga in New York, reports Will Sammon of the Athletic. Andy Martino of SNY first reported earlier this week that New York and Senga’s camp would sit down. Senga, 30 in January, recently wrapped up his 11th season in...
Cardinals Sign Óscar Mercado, Four Others To Minor League Deals
The Cardinals announced that they have signed five players to minor league deals: outfielder Óscar Mercado, infielders Taylor Motter and Juniel Querecuto, left-hander Kenny Hernandez and right-hander Logan Sawyer. Mercado, 28 next month, is the most notable of the bunch. This signing returns him to the organization where he...
Dodgers non-tender former NL MVP Cody Bellinger
The Dodgers will not tender a contract to Cody Bellinger for his final year of arbitration eligibility, reports Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic (Twitter link). MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz had projected the 2019 NL MVP for a salary around $18.1M. Bellinger will be a free agent once the team officially announces the decision.
Braves re-sign lefty Tyler Matzek to two-year contract
The Braves announced that they signed lefty Tyler Matzek to a two-year deal worth $3.1M. There’s also a $5.5M club option for 2025 with no buyout. He’ll make $1.2M in the first year and $1.9M in the second, according to Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Matzek had Tommy John surgery in October and will likely miss the entire 2023 season.
Latest news on Orioles’ off-season plans
As Baltimore enters the off-season on the heels of their best season since 2016, the areas they’ll be looking to upgrade in are becoming clearer. Roch Kubatko of MASN writes that Baltimore is already active in the starting pitching market, while left-handed hitting is their focus on the offensive side of things.
Padres meet with coveted FA pitcher Kodai Senga
The Padres had a meeting with highly sought-after free agent pitcher Koudai Senga in San Diego yesterday, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. He recently met with the Mets in New York, and has been drawing interest from a number of other teams, including the Angels, Red Sox, Rangers, Blue Jays, Mariners, Cubs and Dodgers.
Rockies, RP Tyler Kinley agree to three-year extension after breakout season
The Rockies announced Friday that they agreed to a three-year contract extension with reliever Tyler Kinley, spanning the 2023-25 seasons. The contract also contains a club option for the 2026 season. Kinley underwent elbow surgery in July that was expected to sideline him for around one year. Ari Alexander of KPRC first reported the agreement, adding that it’ll guarantee Kinley $7M — $6.25M in total salary from 2023-25, plus a $5M option with a $750K buyout.
Yankees, Isiah Kiner-Falefa avoid arbitration with one-year deal
The Yankees and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6M deal, per Robert Murray of FanSided. The Yankees were expected to be big players in last year’s free agent shortstop sweepstakes, for fairly logical reasons. First of all, they had given up on Gleyber Torres taking over the position, bumping him to second base. Secondly, there was a huge crop of exciting free agents, which included Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, Javier Baez and Marcus Semien. However, reports indicated that the Yanks liked their shortstop prospects and just wanted to find a placeholder for 2022.
Rockies Claim Brent Suter From Brewers
The Brewers announced that left-hander Brent Suter has been claimed off waivers by the Rockies. Suter, 33, has been with the Brewers for over a decade now, since they drafted him back in June of 2012. He made his MLB debut in 2016, serving in a swing role over his first few seasons, making starts but also coming out of the bullpen. He’s gradually been moving towards more bullpen work, with 2022 being his first full season working exclusively in relief.
Marlins non-tender 3B Brian Anderson, RHP Nick Neidert
The Marlins have non-tendered third baseman Brian Anderson and right-hander Nick Neidert, reports Craig Mish of SportsGrid and the Miami Herald (Twitter links). Anderson, 29, isn’t far removed from being a core contributor and potential extension candidate with the Marlins. The former No. 76 overall draft pick posted respectable numbers through 95 plate appearances at age 24 in his MLB debut back in 2017, and by the 2018 season, he’d established himself as a fixture in the Miami lineup. From 2018-20, Anderson appeared in 341 games, tallied 1419 plate appearances and recorded a solid .266/.350/.436 slash line. He never posted huge home run totals — a career-high 20 in 2019 — but showed plenty of doubles power in the Marlins’ spacious home park, logging 74 doubles in that time.
Which players have avoided arbitration so far?
The deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players is tonight at 7 p.m. Central. There will be a frenzy of non-tenders and trades today, but also some signings. For many players, there’s little pressure to agree to terms this week. The deadline for exchanging figures isn’t until January 13, with the hearings taking place in March. However, players that are borderline non-tender candidates might get a low-ball offer at this time, with the team hoping that the looming possibility of a non-tender compels the player to accept. As such, deals at this part of the baseball calendar have a higher likelihood of coming in under projections.
Billy Beane moves to advisory role with Athletics, GM David Forst to oversee baseball operations
The A’s announced Friday that longtime executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane is transitioning into a new role: a senior advisor to managing partner John Fisher. He’ll “work closely with Fisher on strategic decisions,” per the press release, and will also “support the work of baseball operations now headed by general manager David Forst.”
Cubs Claim Rylan Bannon From Braves
The Cubs have claimed infielder Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Braves, according to a club announcement. Atlanta had designated him for assignment last week. Bannon has moved around the league over the past couple months. A longtime Orioles farmhand, he was designated for assignment by Baltimore in early August. He moved to the Dodgers and Braves in rapid succession via waivers. He didn’t play in the majors with L.A. and only suited up once for Atlanta, appearing as a late-game defensive substitution. Bannon only has five games of big league experience overall, but he’s attracted interest from a number of teams as infield depth.
MLB awards 2024 All-Star Game to Texas Rangers
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday that the Texas Rangers will host the 2024 All-Star festivities. The 94th “Midsummer Classic” will be held July 16 that year. This will be the second time the Rangers have played host to the game, though it will be the first at...
Mets believe Jacob deGrom wants to stay
Jacob deGrom is expected to have many suitors this winter, but according to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the veteran right-hander prefers to stay in Queens. While any deal would require a significant investment, Puma writes that provided there’s not a major discrepancy between offers, deGrom would rather re-sign in New York.
Orioles Outright Mark Kolozsvary
The Orioles announced that catcher Mark Kolozsvary has been outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk. There wasn’t any public indication he’d been designated for assignment but the O’s apparently passed him through waivers in recent days. Kolozsvary, 27, is the third catcher that the Orioles have outrighted this month....
Dodgers Claim Jake Reed
The Dodgers have claimed right-hander Jake Reed off waivers from the Red Sox, per announcements from both teams. Boston designated Reed for assignment earlier in the week, and he’ll now head back to L.A. for a third stint as a Dodger. With the addition of Reed, the Dodgers’ 40-man roster is now at 38 players (though one of the two vacancies will go to Clayton Kershaw, once his reported deal is finalized).
Report: Mariners have shown interest in Kolten Wong
Fresh off yesterday’s acquisition of Teoscar Hernandez, the Mariners are again looking to the trade market to solidify some areas of need. Seattle has reached out to the Brewers to inquire about the potential availability of second baseman Kolten Wong, reports Jon Morosi of MLB.com. Wong is a natural...
