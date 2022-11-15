The deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players is tonight at 7 p.m. Central. There will be a frenzy of non-tenders and trades today, but also some signings. For many players, there’s little pressure to agree to terms this week. The deadline for exchanging figures isn’t until January 13, with the hearings taking place in March. However, players that are borderline non-tender candidates might get a low-ball offer at this time, with the team hoping that the looming possibility of a non-tender compels the player to accept. As such, deals at this part of the baseball calendar have a higher likelihood of coming in under projections.

1 DAY AGO