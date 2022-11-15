ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Woman questioning how 3-year-old granddaughter received scratches at metro Atlanta day care

By Larry Spruill, WSB-TV
 4 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local grandmother wants answers after she said her granddaughter got hurt at a local day care. A photo showed the scratches on the 3-year old’s neck.

“It angered me. I’m going to be honest. It angered me, it really did,” said Tamika Saffo.

Saffo said that’s the most common reaction from any grandmother, especially when it comes to your grandchild.

“I leaned her to the side and it was like scratches on the side of her neck,” she said.

Saffo said she saw these scratches on her 3-year-old granddaughter McKenzie’s neck when she went to pick her up from a day care in Forest Park.

“I asked the teacher, just two of them, what happened to her neck? The older teacher was like, I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Saffo said she asked other staff members and no one had any answers, so she called the police.

“The younger teacher said that McKenzie got into an altercation with another student. Briana said, ‘why didn’t y’all call me,’ they just said ‘I don’t know.’ Y’all waited a whole hour, to sit here and say that McKenzie got into a fight with another kid. I don’t believe it.”

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill reached out to Clayton County Head Start. A spokesperson said the day care was investigating what happened.

Meanwhile, Saffo said she requested an incident report and to look at the video but she said the day care was being evasive.

“Two nurses told me those are adult scratches. Two different nurses told me that. She questioned McKenzie, and asked if a little person did this or did a big person did this. McKenzie said a big person,” said Saffo.

Saffo said, “It hurts, to know that your baby going through something like that, when she’s supposed to be safe.”

Clayton County police said they’re looking into the situation, but they haven’t filed any criminal charges. The family said they’re pursuing legal action.

Comments / 46

J Frankum
4d ago

I don't understand this my wife and myself are undergoing the process to be foster parents in the state of Georgia. The process is very difficult GBI and FBI background checks drug screening health and mental checks and this is just for starters. So if your looking after a child or children in a legal daycare why would you not be subject to the same standards.

Reply(1)
28
LaQuwana Brandon
4d ago

I'm sorry this happened to you. A similar situation happened to my daughter last month. My 3 year old said the teacher scratched her. I looked at her arm and it was a mark on her arm. I noticed that it was a pinch mark and her skin was bleeding. The skin was tore off. I asked to see the camera but the daycare stated they didn't have live cameras. It was strange. I contacted Bright From Start and they haven't reached back out to me.

Reply(3)
13
Bluelights
4d ago

This doesn't make sense. Those two lady's at the daycare needs to be lock up and lose their license. No way if my granddaughter or daughter come home with scratches on her neck it is going to be a problem. Clearly we know an adult did that. Now they want to act like they didn't know. Yall got to do more research when it comes to these so-called daycare centers.

Reply(4)
12
