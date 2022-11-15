Woman questioning how 3-year-old granddaughter received scratches at metro Atlanta day care

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local grandmother wants answers after she said her granddaughter got hurt at a local day care. A photo showed the scratches on the 3-year old’s neck.

“It angered me. I’m going to be honest. It angered me, it really did,” said Tamika Saffo.

Saffo said that’s the most common reaction from any grandmother, especially when it comes to your grandchild.

“I leaned her to the side and it was like scratches on the side of her neck,” she said.

Saffo said she saw these scratches on her 3-year-old granddaughter McKenzie’s neck when she went to pick her up from a day care in Forest Park.

“I asked the teacher, just two of them, what happened to her neck? The older teacher was like, I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Saffo said she asked other staff members and no one had any answers, so she called the police.

“The younger teacher said that McKenzie got into an altercation with another student. Briana said, ‘why didn’t y’all call me,’ they just said ‘I don’t know.’ Y’all waited a whole hour, to sit here and say that McKenzie got into a fight with another kid. I don’t believe it.”

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill reached out to Clayton County Head Start. A spokesperson said the day care was investigating what happened.

Meanwhile, Saffo said she requested an incident report and to look at the video but she said the day care was being evasive.

“Two nurses told me those are adult scratches. Two different nurses told me that. She questioned McKenzie, and asked if a little person did this or did a big person did this. McKenzie said a big person,” said Saffo.

Saffo said, “It hurts, to know that your baby going through something like that, when she’s supposed to be safe.”

Clayton County police said they’re looking into the situation, but they haven’t filed any criminal charges. The family said they’re pursuing legal action.

