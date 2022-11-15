ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Channel

Pet of the Week: Sam

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Sam. Sam came to the Center this month with a few siblings from Oklahoma. At 8-weeks-old, he is well on his way to becoming a perfect family dog! He is a relaxed and laidback puppy, and would love a home where he can snuggle up on the couch with a family all his own. This Hound blend is curious and will grow up to be a playful and fun companion. Sam can’t wait to make himself comfortable in a loving, forever home just in time for Thanksgiving! His adoption fee is $495, plus a $35 microchip fee. He has been altered and is up-to-date on all of his vaccinations.
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
San Diego Channel

Mayden's 2 TDs to Shaw help SDSU beat New Mexico 34-10

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jalen Mayden threw two touchdown passes to Mekhi Shaw, Kenan Christon scored on a 49-yard run and San Diego State beat New Mexico 34-10 Friday night. Mayden finished 15-of-25 passing for 280 yards, Shaw had six receptions for 120 yards and Christon added 102 yards...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Customers' complaints about fintech company Chime continue

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Complaints about a popular financial technology company continue, roughly a year after Team 10 first covered Chime. Chime used to be where Dayna Avelar kept her money. The company is marketed as having easy online banking experience, but some customers—like Avelar—said that is not the case.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Man arrested on arson charges for fires behind Fallbrook grocery store

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says a man was arrested Saturday on arson charges connected to two fires nearby a grocery store in Fallbrook. According to deputies, the fires were set behind a grocery store in the 1100 block of South Mission Road on...
FALLBROOK, CA
San Diego Channel

Man arrested after standoff in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A standoff that started when a man barricaded himself in a Carlsbad home with a child ended peacefully Saturday when the suspect was taken into custody, police said. Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a residence in the 6900 block of Clearwater Street to...
CARLSBAD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy