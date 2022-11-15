Read full article on original website
Pet of the Week: Sam
(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Sam. Sam came to the Center this month with a few siblings from Oklahoma. At 8-weeks-old, he is well on his way to becoming a perfect family dog! He is a relaxed and laidback puppy, and would love a home where he can snuggle up on the couch with a family all his own. This Hound blend is curious and will grow up to be a playful and fun companion. Sam can’t wait to make himself comfortable in a loving, forever home just in time for Thanksgiving! His adoption fee is $495, plus a $35 microchip fee. He has been altered and is up-to-date on all of his vaccinations.
Lace up those skates! Rady Children’s ice rink opens at Liberty Station
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego’s sunny climate doesn’t lend itself to skiing and snowboarding, but families can still enjoy outdoor ice skating rinks during the holiday season. Rady Children's Auxiliary has announced ice skating is back at Liberty Station. Enjoy a quick bite at the Liberty...
San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 17, 2022: Santa Ana winds through Sunday
Santa Ana conditions continue through the weekend with stronger winds Friday night into the weekend. The sea-breeze is weak but enough to increase humidity along the coast, along with some patchy clouds tonight into tomorrow morning for coastal communities. The skies will turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. Strong gusty...
Mayden's 2 TDs to Shaw help SDSU beat New Mexico 34-10
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jalen Mayden threw two touchdown passes to Mekhi Shaw, Kenan Christon scored on a 49-yard run and San Diego State beat New Mexico 34-10 Friday night. Mayden finished 15-of-25 passing for 280 yards, Shaw had six receptions for 120 yards and Christon added 102 yards...
Boy with Crohn's Disease hopes book will ease fears for kids needing blood transfusions
LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — The annual San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl Blood and Food Drive was held Thursday, Nov. 17, in La Mesa. The blood drive was set up in the Grossmont Center, just next to Choose Fitness, and will run until 6 p.m. The drive...
Customers' complaints about fintech company Chime continue
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Complaints about a popular financial technology company continue, roughly a year after Team 10 first covered Chime. Chime used to be where Dayna Avelar kept her money. The company is marketed as having easy online banking experience, but some customers—like Avelar—said that is not the case.
Man arrested on arson charges for fires behind Fallbrook grocery store
FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says a man was arrested Saturday on arson charges connected to two fires nearby a grocery store in Fallbrook. According to deputies, the fires were set behind a grocery store in the 1100 block of South Mission Road on...
Man arrested after standoff in Carlsbad
CARLSBAD (CNS) - A standoff that started when a man barricaded himself in a Carlsbad home with a child ended peacefully Saturday when the suspect was taken into custody, police said. Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a residence in the 6900 block of Clearwater Street to...
