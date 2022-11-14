6 of the best tweets about Jeff Saturday’s surprising first win with the Colts

Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday speaks after an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. | David Becker, Associated Press

Two weeks before Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts faced the Oakland Raiders in Saturday’s NFL head coaching debut, he tweeted that the “Raiders look horrible.”

Fortunately for Saturday, he didn’t have to eat his words. The Colts pulled off a 25-20 victory over the Raiders on Sunday.

The Colts’ hire of Saturday, an ESPN analyst and a 13-year center for the Colts, was highly criticized because of his lack of college and professional coaching experience.

His coaching experience consists of three years as the head coach at Hebron Christian Academy in Georgia, according to USA Today .

It’s believed he is the first NFL coach without college or professional coaching experience since the Minnesota Vikings hired Norm Van Brocklin in 1961, USA Today reported.

Saturday addressed doubts about his qualifications in a press conference on Wednesday.

“I know I can lead men,” he said. “I know I know the game of football, and I’m passionate about it. I have no fear about, ‘Are you as qualified as somebody else?’ I spent 14 years in a locker room. I went to the playoffs 12 times. I’ve got fives dudes in the Hall of Fame that I played with. You don’t think I’ve seen greatness?”

Here are some of the best tweets after the surprising win: