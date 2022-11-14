ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

6 of the best tweets about Jeff Saturday’s surprising first win with the Colts

By Krysyan Edler
Deseret News
Deseret News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Zlg9_0jB0uzS300
Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday speaks after an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. | David Becker, Associated Press

Two weeks before Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts faced the Oakland Raiders in Saturday’s NFL head coaching debut, he tweeted that the “Raiders look horrible.”

Fortunately for Saturday, he didn’t have to eat his words. The Colts pulled off a 25-20 victory over the Raiders on Sunday.

The Colts’ hire of Saturday, an ESPN analyst and a 13-year center for the Colts, was highly criticized because of his lack of college and professional coaching experience.

His coaching experience consists of three years as the head coach at Hebron Christian Academy in Georgia, according to USA Today .

It’s believed he is the first NFL coach without college or professional coaching experience since the Minnesota Vikings hired Norm Van Brocklin in 1961, USA Today reported.

Saturday addressed doubts about his qualifications in a press conference on Wednesday.

“I know I can lead men,” he said. “I know I know the game of football, and I’m passionate about it. I have no fear about, ‘Are you as qualified as somebody else?’ I spent 14 years in a locker room. I went to the playoffs 12 times. I’ve got fives dudes in the Hall of Fame that I played with. You don’t think I’ve seen greatness?”

Here are some of the best tweets after the surprising win:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Former NFL Star Dies

Former National Football League star Adrian Dingle has died at 45, according to the Daily Mail and multiple other publications. Dingle’s death was announced by his family, with Dingle’s fiancee, Amy Bell, saying on Instagram that she was “heartbroken.” The pair have two young children together. The death was announced last week.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies

LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Popculture

Why Tom Brady's Daughter Just Called Him Out

Tom Brady is getting inspiration from his daughter. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said that Vivan, 9, is helping him find a "better peace of mind" following his divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady mentioned that Vivan notices her negative facial expressions while playing football.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team

Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Makes Reporter’s Husband Nervous During Interview

Now that Tom Brady is a single man, there are a lot of folks out there worried about what that might mean. The NFL GOAT is on the market. That’s why one reporter’s husband was nervous after an interview recently. NFL Network’s Sara Walsh spoke to Brady after his most recent game.
Syracuse.com

Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)

The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
BUFFALO, NY
fantasypros.com

Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers issues stern challenge to Packers after dropping to 4-7

With the Green Bay Packers dropping to 4-7 after Thursday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, Aaron Rodgers knows very well they no longer have any room for mistakes. The Packers have only six games left this 2022 season, and with their current record, they need to win their remaining matches to have a chance to make it to the playoffs. Rodgers believes they have the talent to do so, but the question is whether they can tap that potential they have to stage a massive turnaround.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson Is Turning Heads At Browns Practice

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt likes what he has seen so far from the three-time Pro Bowl selection. “He looked good,” said Pelt. “I know he’s been working hard while he’s been away from the building. Excited to see him out there. He made some throws after practice in what we call an ‘opportunity period.’ You’re like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s impressive stuff.’ So he looks good.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
47K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy