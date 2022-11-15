Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Related
thevalleyledger.com
One Year, 50 Cats Adopted in Unique Business-Rescue Partnership
Purr Haus, a one-of-a-kind Lehigh Valley boutique selling “The Best Stuff for Cats and the People Who Love Them,” will celebrate its first anniversary on Small Business Saturday (Nov. 26) along with the milestone of 50 cats adopted by customers who visited the store. Owner Laurie Mason Schroeder...
thevalleyledger.com
Peace Candle lighting ceremony Nov. 26 highlights full day of holiday activities, celebrations, entertainment in Easton
EASTON, Pa. – Easton’s Peace Candle – the city’s beloved holiday symbol representing a collective, universal wish for humanity – will be illuminated for the season on Saturday, Nov. 26, with a ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. in a newly renovated Centre Square. The annual...
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
thevalleyledger.com
KidsPeace Launches “Angel Tree” Gift Drive for 2022 Holiday Season
SCHNECKSVILLE, PA (November 17, 2022) – The 2022 edition of KidsPeace’s “Angel Tree” holiday gift drive is now underway – with several local organizations participating in the effort to provide gifts for children in inpatient, residential and foster care programs for Christmas. The Angel Tree...
thevalleyledger.com
‘Reset: New Dances’ Concert Showcases Innovative, Conceptual Dance Works
Performance Dec. 1-3 displays talents of 10 emerging choreographers, with more than 60 dancers. Allentown, Pa. (Nov. 18, 2022) — Muhlenberg College dancers explore personal experiences and narratives through movement, as the Muhlenberg Theatre & Dance Department presents “Reset: New Dances,” Dec. 1-3 in the college’s Baker Theatre.
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
Ever-Expanding in Bucks County, Wawa Celebrates the Opening of Their Latest Location in Levittown
One of Bucks County’s most popular food and fuel stops will be celebrating the grand opening of their latest location this week. Wawa has announced that their latest location will being opening in Levittown on Nov. 17. The new spot will be located at 3800 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road and will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 AM, one hour after their initial opening time.
thevalleyledger.com
Allentown’s Jordan Creek Greenway Trail is Officially Open
The City of Allentown today celebrated the official ribbon cutting of Jordan Creek Greenway, the newest addition to the City’s trail system. The Jordan Creek Greenway is a 1.7-mile paved multi use trail along the west side of Jordan Creek. It includes various amenities including shared lane pavement markings, regulatory and directional signage, sidewalk improvements, pedestrian scale lighting, roadway light improvements, custom trail signage, ADA ramp upgrades, rectangular rapid flashing beacon signals for safer trail crossings at Gordon Street and Sumner Avenue trail crossings, informational kiosks, and trash receptacles.
thevalleyledger.com
NCC Offers 100% Online Winter Classes
BETHLEHEM, PA – Registration for Northampton Community College’s (NCC) 4-week winter session is officially open! With a multitude of options to choose from, students can enroll in the courses they need to reach their goals. Whether students are new to NCC, visiting from another college, or are one...
thevalleyledger.com
Two New Pros at TCB Promotions
Shawnee on Delaware, PA – November 16, 2022 – TCB Promotions proudly adds Elizabeth Streczyk and Natalie Irula to the company. TCB’s new growth lends an opportunity to add skilled members to the team. Elizabeth joins TCB Promotions as a Sales Assistant aiding in all sales and...
Unlicensed Bucks Wedding Venue Must Pay $11K, Says AG
The operators of a wedding and event venue in Bucks County must pay $11,750 to the state, authorities announced. Lawrence and Karen Plummer, who run The Barn at Forestville in Furlong, did not obtain the zoning permit required to run an event venue, said state Attorney General Joshua Shapiro in a statement Friday, Nov. 18.
thevalleyledger.com
The Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce and the Nazareth Economic Development Commission present Small Business Saturday 2022
The Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce and the Nazareth Economic Development Commission (NEDC) are bringing Small Business Saturday back again this year to downtown Nazareth on Saturday, November 26th from 10am-2pm, encouraging shoppers to come downtown and support local, small businesses as they begin their holiday shopping. Shop Small goodie...
See Where This Chester County Town Ranks in Most Popular Areas in PA to Move To
Image via Borough of Kennett Square. A new migration report from moveBuddha reveals that more people are moving out-of-state than in-state since 2020. Some of the reasons for fleeing the Keystone State include high-taxes, weather, lifestyle, or career changes, writes Joe Robison for moveBudda.com.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus' newest sandwich shop creating lots of buzz
EMMAUS, Pa. - A new sandwich shop is creating a lot of buzz in Lehigh County. The Hive, offering made-to-order sandwiches and premium sides, opened Thursday at 417 Chestnut St. in Emmaus, just off the triangle. Partners George Younes, Edwin Lugo, Robert Sirmans and Pete Rodriguez spent five months renovating...
thevalleyledger.com
NCC Offering Virtual Nursing Reactivation and Review Information Session
BETHLEHEM, PA – Northampton Community College’s (NCC) Center for Business & Industry (CBI) Healthcare Education provides reactivation and review programs for nurses and nursing graduates seeking to return to the healthcare workforce, practice in Pennsylvania or prepare for the NCLEX. NCC will hold a free virtual RN and...
abc27.com
New grocery market is now open in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dutch Way Farm Market officially opened a new location in Ephrata on Oct. 26, 2022, according to owner Jordan Snader. Hoover Building Specialists started ‘heavy’ renovations on the new Ephrata location back in the Spring of 2022, according to Snader. The new store is approximately 45,000 square feet and will double as a grocery store and soon a cafe – which will eventually offer specialty coffee drinks, soups, paninis, and their signature ice cream & milkshakes.
thevalleyledger.com
I Love the 90’s Tour 2022 – Review by: Janel Spiegel
Featuring Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Tag Team, Young MC, All-4-One The 90’s… What a decade. The eighties were pretty iconic. I digress, The PPL Center was packed with 90’s fans but when Tone Loc went through the decades and started asking for the crowd to reveal the year they were born, it turns out the seventies and eighties won, my section, we were high-fiving each other. The 70’s and 80’s won, we (80’s kid here) also stayed till the very, very end of the show. Shout out to my 70’s and 80’s, 90’s and 2000’s section. Some people arrived dressed for the part, the leg warmers belonged to the 80’s though.
Missing Ocean County Teen Found Dead In PA Dumpster
STAFFORD – A 19-year-old from Stafford Township was found dead Saturday at a recycling facility in Pennsylvania after authorities found video surveillance of him climbing into a dumpster earlier that morning. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, had climbed into a dumpster at the back of a Dollar Tree...
thevalleyledger.com
New Exhibit – “Robert Fulton: Industrious Revolutionary” | National Museum of Industrial History
New Exhibit – “Robert Fulton: Industrious Revolutionary”. ROBERT FULTON: Industrious Revolutionary – National Museum of Industrial History (nmih.org) Repeats daily on Wed-Sun from 11/19/2022 through 08/13/2023. Price: Included with regular admission. Immerse yourself in the imaginative world of Robert Fulton! Take an up-close look at painted miniatures,...
How much snow will fall in the Philadelphia region this winter?
How much snow will we be shoveling off our sidewalks over the next few months? Just how cold or mild will it get? Cecily and Adam discuss what's in store this season.
Comments / 0