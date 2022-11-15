ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thevalleyledger.com

Allentown’s Jordan Creek Greenway Trail is Officially Open

The City of Allentown today celebrated the official ribbon cutting of Jordan Creek Greenway, the newest addition to the City’s trail system. The Jordan Creek Greenway is a 1.7-mile paved multi use trail along the west side of Jordan Creek. It includes various amenities including shared lane pavement markings, regulatory and directional signage, sidewalk improvements, pedestrian scale lighting, roadway light improvements, custom trail signage, ADA ramp upgrades, rectangular rapid flashing beacon signals for safer trail crossings at Gordon Street and Sumner Avenue trail crossings, informational kiosks, and trash receptacles.
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

‘Reset: New Dances’ Concert Showcases Innovative, Conceptual Dance Works

Performance Dec. 1-3 displays talents of 10 emerging choreographers, with more than 60 dancers. Allentown, Pa. (Nov. 18, 2022) — Muhlenberg College dancers explore personal experiences and narratives through movement, as the Muhlenberg Theatre & Dance Department presents “Reset: New Dances,” Dec. 1-3 in the college’s Baker Theatre.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Self-storage company opens first Lehigh Valley location

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A self-storage company has expanded into the Lehigh Valley. Guardian Storage opened its new location off of Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, the company said Thursday. The facility, called Allentown Airport Road, offers four stories of rentable space, with a variety of unit sizes,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

City of Scranton issues Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
SCRANTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

New Exhibit – “Robert Fulton: Industrious Revolutionary” | National Museum of Industrial History

New Exhibit – “Robert Fulton: Industrious Revolutionary”. ROBERT FULTON: Industrious Revolutionary – National Museum of Industrial History (nmih.org) Repeats daily on Wed-Sun from 11/19/2022 through 08/13/2023. Price: Included with regular admission. Immerse yourself in the imaginative world of Robert Fulton! Take an up-close look at painted miniatures,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Jim Thorpe won’t allow taproom next to park

A local brewing company was unanimously denied a special exception Thursday night that would have permitted it to pursue a taproom and storage facility next to Memorial Park in Jim Thorpe. Todd Stuckley, owner of Jim Thorpe Brewing Company LLC, sought to purchase property at 830 Fern St., which is...
JIM THORPE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

3rd Annual Easton Winter Village returns to Centre Square this Friday for five weekends with more vendor huts, live entertainment, activities, & skating

EASTON, PA – November 16, 2022 – The City of Easton’s newest holiday tradition – The Easton Winter Village presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network – returns this Friday, November 18 for its third year. It will once again take place under the white lights in the trees and beneath the Peace Candle in Centre Square, which has been renovated in time for the event.
EASTON, PA
DELCO.Today

Vision for Granite Run Mall Starting to Become Clearer

Previously a shopping mecca for the area, Granite Run Mall is long past its sell-by date, making the new mixed-development project a much-needed step toward revitalization, writes Leslie Krowchenko for the Daily Local News. The new development by BET Investments of Horsham includes shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues. It also...
HORSHAM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown scrap yard fire sends up black smoke

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department was called out to the EMR scrap yard Saturday morning. The scrap yard is located at 13th and Sumner streets in Allentown. A fire started outside the facility's building where a large black plume of smoke could be seen. Crews put down oil...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Christmas tree to be lit in Reading next week

READING, Pa. - A Christmas tree lighting event will be held in Reading next week. The lighting will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the southeast corner of Fifth and Penn streets. The lighting ceremony will feature performances by the Reading High School Vocal Company, a dance performance by...
READING, PA
thevalleyledger.com

The Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce and the Nazareth Economic Development Commission present Small Business Saturday 2022

The Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce and the Nazareth Economic Development Commission (NEDC) are bringing Small Business Saturday back again this year to downtown Nazareth on Saturday, November 26th from 10am-2pm, encouraging shoppers to come downtown and support local, small businesses as they begin their holiday shopping. Shop Small goodie...
NAZARETH, PA
Daily Voice

Unlicensed Bucks Wedding Venue Must Pay $11K, Says AG

The operators of a wedding and event venue in Bucks County must pay $11,750 to the state, authorities announced. Lawrence and Karen Plummer, who run The Barn at Forestville in Furlong, did not obtain the zoning permit required to run an event venue, said state Attorney General Joshua Shapiro in a statement Friday, Nov. 18.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

