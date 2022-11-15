Read full article on original website
Rochester Board of Education hosts community engagement forum
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Board of Education and the Office of Parent Engagement hosted their annual family and community engagement event on Saturday. The forum was an opportunity to discuss important topics that are currently impacting the district and the community. District staff were on-hand to provide information...
RPD launches New American Outreach Initiative
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department’s Community Affairs Bureau, in partnership with the New American Advisory Council, has launched the New American Outreach Initiative on Saturday. The goal of the initiative is to improve public safety within the New American community through culturally responsive policing practices. “We...
Rochester Education Foundation hosts FAFSA Fest for college-bound seniors
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Education Foundation invited college-bound senior and their families to attend a FAFSA Fest on Saturday. FAFSA Fests are designed to help students and their families take steps toward making college an affordable reality. “We believe that every single student who wants to go to...
RFD deploys type 4 urban search and rescue team to Erie County
Erie County — The Rochester Fire Department along with the Monroe County Special Operations Unit, deployed a type 4 urban search and rescue team to Erie County on Saturday. The urban search and rescue team will assist with structural collapse rescue or any other technical rescue as needed for the state of emergency in Erie County.
Local photography company hosts event to benefit Children Awaiting Parents
Rochester, N.Y. — Using a seasonal tradition to help local kids find their forever families. Ashley Bringenberg, owner of Ashley Bringenberg Photography, hosted a 'Making Spirits Bright' event to capture beautiful pictures of families ahead of the holiday season. Proceeds from the event benefit Children Awaiting Parents, an organization...
Two local companies honored at Grow-NY Summit
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two companies from the Rochester area won big at this week's Grow-NY Summit. Craft Cannery, a manufacturing cannery in Bergen, won a $500,000 second prize. Craft Cannery takes cherished recipes from your kitchen to the shelves of grocery stores, restaurants, farmers markets and beyond, specializing in the contract manufacturing of sauces, dressings, marinades, and more.
Highland Park to get new bathrooms, electrical upgrades
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Friday that work is beginning on improvements at Highland Park. Work will include underground electrical improvements and new bathrooms. The electrical improvement project will provide direct electrical hookups for vendors during festival season and saves tax dollars by eliminating the...
Bright Spot: National Adoption Day
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot sines on National Adoption Day - which was celebrated in Family Court at Rochester's Hall of Justice Friday morning. Seven children were formally adopted into loving families, among them was 7-year-old Alejandro to parents Alberto Martinez and Gregory Thomas. "It's been going well...
Rochester remembers local civil rights activist
Rochester, N.Y. — Civil, voting, and human rights activist, Dona Belen Colon who passed away November 12, had calling hours at St. Michael's Church on Saturday. Colon was part of the historic struggle for voting rights and equality, working with John R. Lewis in securing passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act which removed language barriers to registration and voting for U.S. Hispanic citizens.
Marketplace Mall to add five new tenants, senior living facility
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Marketplace Mall will welcome five new tenants in the new year, plus a new senior living facility the following year. ZOKE, Floor and Décor, Pita Chik, and Juan & Maria’s are slated to open in 2023, with Marketplace Senior Apartments following in 2024.
Bright Spot: Local winners
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on two local winners in New York State's Annual Grow-NY Business Competition. Craft Cannery in Bergen and owner Paul Guglielmo was awarded $500,000 from the competition. Sweet Pea Rochester, a business that promotes plant-based food as medicine won $250,000. The competition rewards...
Thanksgiving food baskets given to local families in need
Rochester, N.Y. — Helping families in need prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday. Mt. Olivet Baptist Church paired up with several community organizations to distribute Thanksgiving food baskets to local families on Thursday. Each basket is filled with all the holiday meal fixings, including a turkey. "Inflation is putting people...
Save Rochester hosts third annual Turkey Angels Campaign
Rochester, N.Y. — Save Rochester hosted their third annual Turkey Angels campaign for 2022 on Thursday. Turkey baskets were delivered to the front doors of families of homicide victims. The Rochester Police Department helped kick-off this year’s Turkey Angels campaign and spent two hours on deliveries on Thursday and...
Rochester Animal Services helps pets in underserved areas of Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Food insecurity is a problem that impacts not just people, but also pets. Roughly 530 boxes filled with pet food and supplies line the walls of the storage units used for Rochester Animal Services Pet Food Pantry; all with the goal of feeding our four-legged family members.
Reverend Lewis Stewart retires as head of United Christian Leadership Ministry
Rochester, N.Y. — Reverend Lewis Stewart is retiring as head of the United Christian Leadership Ministry. The ministry's efforts were often focused on the criminal justice system. While Reverend Stewart often was on the news talking about the criminal justice system, on Thursday he spoke about his love for...
Pediatric hospitals turn to telemedicine to combat RSV surge
Rochester, N.Y. — A surge in RSV cases is putting a strain on local emergency rooms. Golisano Children's Hospital extended the hours of their pediatric treatment center on weekdays as well as weekends to treat patients during the RSV surge. As a result, doctors have seen an average of...
RMSC holds 50th Holiday Bazaar Arts and Crafts sale this weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Museum and Science Center Council is celebrating its 50th Holiday Bazaar Arts and Crafts sale this weekend. More than 170 vendors are being showcased and selling their jewelry, crafts, knits and paintings. Many vendors say they look forward to the Bazaar all year long.
Hochul declares state of emergency ahead of WNY snowstorm
Cheektowaga, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties as she and other leaders briefed the public Thursday morning ahead of a lake-effect snowstorm that's expected to dump feet of snow on some parts of Western New York. The state of emergency is in...
Wyoming County gets early blast of winter
Attica, N.Y. — By noon Friday, brothers Luke and Seth Conlin had already shoveled out their driveway four times. “I shoveled this morning at 5 a.m. and I went sledding, which didn’t quite work," Luke said. “I just fell into the snow”. “We don’t normally get this...
Hundreds of cars line up for Thanksgiving meal giveaway
Rochester, N.Y. — Amid tough financial times for many, hundreds of people received the gift of generosity Friday. Cars lined the street on Raines Park, as Rochester Family Mission gave away more than 700 baskets of food for Thanksgiving. The hundreds of cars represented a fraction of the local...
