ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ketk.com

DePaul, Oklahoma St. meet in Bahamas consolation final

Neither DePaul nor Oklahoma State are satisfied with playing in Sunday’s consolation final of the Baha Mar Hoops championship in Nasaau, Bahamas, but the Cowboys probably have more of a case to be upset that they’re not in the title game. With three seconds left in a tie...
CHICAGO, IL
ketk.com

Purdue stays in title chase with 17-9 win over Northwestern

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP)Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell started his college career as a walk-on buried on the depth chart. He could finish it by leading the Boilermakers to their first Big Ten championship game. The sixth-year quarterback threw two more touchdown passes in his final home game Saturday and...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy