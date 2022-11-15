Read full article on original website
Hang Time with Steve Lutz: November 16th
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball coach Steve Lutz sits down with 3News' Chris Thomasson for another "Hang Time" interview segment. Lutz talked about handing out the Southland Conference championship rings, the improvement of Isaac Musila this year and the upcoming rivalry game with UTRGV among other topics. Check below to...
City of Corpus Christi opening some warming centers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For anyone looking to stay warm during the cold weather, the city of Corpus Christi is opening some warming centers on Saturday, November 19. The City will open seven warming centers within the city limits that are free and open to the public. Additionally, food...
Bishop CISD gives away Thanksgiving turkeys
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of families are more prepared for Thanksgiving dinner thanks to the help of Bishop CISD. Earlier Thursday at the junior high, school district officials came together for local families to have a great Thanksgiving. They collected money from the community and were able to get 60 turkeys to give away.
Eat Mor Chikin, Flour Bluff! Chick-fil-A sets opening day for this week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The wait is almost over! Flour Bluff's first Chick-fil-A location is set to open on Nov. 17 at 6:30 a.m. The new location is at S. Padre Island Dr. and Flour Bluff Dr. and is equipped with the newest features for a great experience. Instead...
Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway returns for in-person distribution
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry will be giving away thousands of Thanksgiving turkeys on Saturday, November 19 as part of the annual Turkey Giveaway. The free public giveaway with have four pick-up locations in the Coastal Bend. The main pickup location returns to...
Wings Over South Texas air show producer analyzes Dallas mid-air collision
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite accidents such as the mid-air collision that took place in Dallas on Saturday, there is no reason for crowds to fear accidents during air shows, said the man responsible for producing the Wings Over South Texas Air Show for the past several years. David...
Power outage for residents on the island throughout weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers are working a hazard call on the 11700 block of the JFK Causeway westbound. Corpus Christi Police Department shared on their social media page saying, "AEP is working hard to restore any outages; but we are being told that power in the area may be affected through the duration of the weekend."
Texas State Aquarium's new Wildlife Rescue Program hits the road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Children across Texas will have the opportunity to learn about wildlife conservation through Texas State Aquarium's new Wildlife Rescue Program. With the support of Reliant Energy, the program has hit the road beginning with Flour Bluff. Schools and community centers will now be learning about...
A Corpus Christi Christmas: A holiday event guide for the Coastal Bend
There is a full schedule of holiday events in Corpus Christi in the coming weeks. The weather is cooler, the neighborhoods are slowly being lit up with sparkling lights and there are several popular events in store for the community for the holiday season!. Lighting of the H-E-B Tree Nov....
Homeless shelters prepare as cold weather comes through the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With cold weather making its way through the Coastal Bend, local shelters are expecting more people through their doors for warmth. 3NEWS caught up with a few nonprofits and shares how they're preparing for the increase and how the community can get involved. "It's mild...
Peppermint Lane returns to downtown Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time once again for a trip down Peppermint Lane!. Executive Director of the Downtown Management District Alyssa Mason joined us live to give us a sneak peek of what we can expect at Peppermint Lane for its fourth year back from being put to rest almost 50 years ago.
Port of Corpus Christi celebrates 100 years of service
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi celebrated 100 years of successful global trading. Wednesday, the Port held its centennial celebration over at the Ortiz International Trade Center. Over the last decade the Port has become one of the biggest in the nation, exporting everything from oil...
CCISD's 'Caring Corner' brings out winter wear to keep students warm
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With colder temperatures blowing in this week, the need to stay layered up is even more apparent. The Corpus Christi Independent School District is doing their part to help families in need with their Caring Corner. That's where they are offering free coats and jeans to students in need.
Gulf Coast Credit Union donates $1,500 to Corpus Christi charity group
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gulf Coast Credit Union has donated $1,500 to Foster Angels of South Texas as part of their 2022 Season of Giving campaign. Gulf Coast wanted to give back to a local charity and Foster Angels of South Texas' mission was one they said they resonated with.
Corpus Christi coffee shops take part in Sleeves of Support campaign
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — November is National Adoption Month -- a time to address adoption issues in our area and bring attention to the need for adoptive families. The Sleeves of Support campaign provides opportunities for people to serve children who are in need of a little extra love and support.
Cooking up cowboy-style: King Ranch prepares for visitors for the 31st annual Ranch Hand Breakfast
KINGSVILLE, Texas — Back for the 31st time, King Ranch invites the Coastal Bend for an authentic, cowboy-style breakfast. Visitors can expect eggs, beans, tortillas, cowboy-coffee, biscuits 'n gravy and much more on their plates. Tickets for the event are $8 for those four years and older, under that age is free.
Yorktown, Ocean Dr. bridges over Oso Bay to be replaced
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi bridges will be replaced in the coming years after Corpus Christi City Council approved an agreement between the city and the Texas Department of Transportation. The Yorktown and Ocean Drive bridges at the Oso Bay were selected to be replaced under the...
West Nile Virus detected in a trapped mosquito in Portland
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Nile Virus was detected in a trapped mosquito in Portland on Monday. The city of Portland stated in a Facebook post that the mosquito was found in the 800 block of Houston Street. It was trapped and sent for testing Nov. 8, and the...
Coastal Bend Field of Honor ceremony postponed due to impending weather conditions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The upcoming change in weather is already leading to events having to be postponed. One of those, the 2nd annual Coastal Bend Field of Honor ceremony and flag posting. According to the Nueces County Veterans Office, the weather is a concern, but also, the field...
Direction to Success: Saint Leo’s Corpus Christi location offers students a different education option
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saint Leo University, located at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi’s Corpus Christi Education Center, is available for students in the Corpus Christi area. Students can take advantage of Saint Leo University’s flexible class schedules, affordable tuition, facility, and an atmosphere geared toward busy adult students...
