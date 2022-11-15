ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Hang Time with Steve Lutz: November 16th

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball coach Steve Lutz sits down with 3News' Chris Thomasson for another "Hang Time" interview segment. Lutz talked about handing out the Southland Conference championship rings, the improvement of Isaac Musila this year and the upcoming rivalry game with UTRGV among other topics. Check below to...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KIII 3News

City of Corpus Christi opening some warming centers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For anyone looking to stay warm during the cold weather, the city of Corpus Christi is opening some warming centers on Saturday, November 19. The City will open seven warming centers within the city limits that are free and open to the public. Additionally, food...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Bishop CISD gives away Thanksgiving turkeys

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A lot of families are more prepared for Thanksgiving dinner thanks to the help of Bishop CISD. Earlier Thursday at the junior high, school district officials came together for local families to have a great Thanksgiving. They collected money from the community and were able to get 60 turkeys to give away.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Power outage for residents on the island throughout weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers are working a hazard call on the 11700 block of the JFK Causeway westbound. Corpus Christi Police Department shared on their social media page saying, "AEP is working hard to restore any outages; but we are being told that power in the area may be affected through the duration of the weekend."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Texas State Aquarium's new Wildlife Rescue Program hits the road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Children across Texas will have the opportunity to learn about wildlife conservation through Texas State Aquarium's new Wildlife Rescue Program. With the support of Reliant Energy, the program has hit the road beginning with Flour Bluff. Schools and community centers will now be learning about...
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Peppermint Lane returns to downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time once again for a trip down Peppermint Lane!. Executive Director of the Downtown Management District Alyssa Mason joined us live to give us a sneak peek of what we can expect at Peppermint Lane for its fourth year back from being put to rest almost 50 years ago.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Port of Corpus Christi celebrates 100 years of service

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi celebrated 100 years of successful global trading. Wednesday, the Port held its centennial celebration over at the Ortiz International Trade Center. Over the last decade the Port has become one of the biggest in the nation, exporting everything from oil...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Direction to Success: Saint Leo’s Corpus Christi location offers students a different education option

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saint Leo University, located at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi’s Corpus Christi Education Center, is available for students in the Corpus Christi area. Students can take advantage of Saint Leo University’s flexible class schedules, affordable tuition, facility, and an atmosphere geared toward busy adult students...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

