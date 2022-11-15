ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

Cool days, but strong winds ahead this week

By Candy Cáceres
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PoDXo_0jB0supA00

A cold start to the work week for Kern County as minimum temperatures across the Valley range in the lower to mid-30s. We recovered nicely during the day, reaching 65 degrees this afternoon, just 3 degrees shy of the average temperature of 68.

Clear skies and dry weather will continue with very few and minimal changes in the weather pattern. However, Tuesday and Wednesday, we will see an increase in wind speeds, especially towards the high elevations and desert slopes, due to a shift in wind direction.

Northeasterly winds will push wind speeds up to 40-50 mph and increase the risk of fire danger. No precipitation is expected over the next six days, and air quality will continue to be unhealthy for sensitive groups with an AQI of 102.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Dry weather in Kern County’s forecast

A brief cool down today, with temperatures running about 5-6 degrees cooler than yesterday due to a cold front passing through the area. However, dry weather will prevail through the start of next week, with temperatures continuing to run below average for this time of year. By Thanksgiving, expect temperatures to run in the low […]
KGET

Clear skies with pleasant temperatures expected in Kern

Sunny and still a bit hazy in the Valley today. We are tracking a weak disturbance that will pass through the state today. This will bring some high clouds and cooler temperatures our direction by this afternoon. We hit 68 on Thursday, today expecting lower 60’s in Bakersfield. The weekend is looking warmer and sunny. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern County unemployment rate increases in October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The unemployment rate in Kern County slightly increased in October, according to the state Employment Development Department. October’s estimated unemployment rate was 6.3 percent, up from 6.2 percent in September, according to an EDD news release. This is still a decline year over year from October 2021 when the rate was […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Has inflation affected your thanksgiving plans?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thanksgiving is just one week away and families across the country are getting ready for their annual feasts. But according to the American Farm Bureau’s 37th annual survey, you should expect to pay a little extra for the turkey and all the trimmings this year. The average cost of this year’s […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD searching for a missing at-risk teen, 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for 16-year-old Autumn Heflen. According to the police department, Heflen is at risk because she has no prior history of running away. She was last seen on Union Avenue near Irene Street on Nov. 18. The police department describes Heflen […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

20th annual CALM holiday light show tickets are now on sale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tickets for the 20th annual CALM holiday light show are now on sale, according to event organizers. This year’s drive-through event starts on Nov. 26 and will run nightly through Dec. 31 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., according to organizers. The event will not be open on Christmas. Event organizers said […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

One person dead in Delano collision

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died in a collision between a box truck and pick-up truck early Thursday morning in Delano, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the crash site involving a Honda Ridgeline truck and a 35-foot box truck at 5 a.m. When officers arrived the box truck […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 770 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 770 cases Thursday. This brings the county’s totals to 293,943 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,566 deaths and 288,241 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 729,316 negative COVID-19 tests and 293,943 positive tests, while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

RSV child death leads Kern hospitals to brace for a further surge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Public Health reported the first death of the year in a child under the age of five due to RSV, short for Respiratory Syncytial Virus. To protect patient confidentiality, no additional information, including where the death occurred, is being released at this time. However, with this recently […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

DBA celebrates extension of contract for hands-on security patrol

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield City Council took another small but not insignificant step in its quest to make downtown safer for business owners and customers alike Wednesday night. On Thursday, downtown leaders laid out some of the details of the plan, which they say is already producing results. For years now, downtown business […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Free Thanksgiving Day meal drives, giveaways start

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many organizations and churches will be hosting food giveaways and drive-thru events around the community to help those in need this Thanksgiving. Here is a list of sit down meals, drives, and giveaways happening in Kern County this month. The list of events is organized by date. Wednesday, Nov. 16 CAPK […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Dozens arrested at vehicle ‘sideshow’ events over the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police made dozens of arrests and impounded numerous vehicles at multiple “sideshow” events over the weekend where participants blocked streets to perform stunts. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Ming Avenue and Stine Road and arrested two adults and a juvenile and impounded a vehicle, according to a Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Driver ejected after vehicle collides with tree

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was ejected from their vehicle after colliding with a tree on Wible Road early Tuesday morning, according to Bakersfield police. Officers were dispatched to the single vehicle collision just after 4:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a person lying on Wible Road just north of Panama Lane, BPD […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy