Tri-Valley’s Blake Regenold scored five touchdowns to lead the Vikings to a 36-6 win over Maroa-Forsyth in the 2A state semifinal at Walter Boyd field on Saturday. The Vikings defense didn’t give up any scores, as Maroa-Forsyth’s only touchdown came on a fumble recovery in the end zone by Aiden Riser in the second quarter.

MAROA, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO