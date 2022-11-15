Read full article on original website
Related
Scottie Barnes Misses Point-Blank Shot at Buzzer in Raptors’ Loss
The Toronto forward could not believe it.
Aaron Nesmith latest Pacers bench player to rise to occasion
INDIANAPOLIS -- When Tyrese Haliburton pulled up to shoot from the right elbow, Aaron Nesmith was on his toes but not in motion in the right corner, patiently waiting in case the Pacers point guard tried to dish it off to him for a catch-and-shoot 3. Even once Haliburton faded away and...
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum Host Events to Feed Families for Holidays
The Pelicans' stars give back to the community for the holidays.
Comments / 0