Modern Christmas Songs to Add to Your Holiday Playlist This Year

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and there are only a few more weeks until Christmas. While some people debate how early it’s appropriate to celebrate Christmas, one of the best ways to prepare for the holiday is by listening to music . Here’s a list of some of the best modern Christmas songs to start celebrating the holiday.

5. ‘Almost Too Early for Christmas’

Aptly titled “Almost Too Early for Christmas,” Jimmy Fallon and Dolly Parton released this song on Nov. 4, 2022. In the song, Parton and Fallon sing about wanting to start celebrating Christmas even though it is still autumn.

“It’s almost too early for Christmas/ Too soon to be singing this song/ There’s still Halloween decorations/ And haters will say that it’s wrong/ Let’s turn on the lights for Mariah/ Tell Rudolph to shine up his nose/ It’s almost too early for Christmas/ But why don’t we see how it goes,” the two sing in the song’s chorus.

4. ‘December Back 2 June’

On Oct. 28, 2022, Alicia Keys released “December Back 2 June” as the lead single to her Christmas album Santa Baby .

The original song is both a Christmas song and a love song, with Keys singing about how fun it is to celebrate Christmas with her partner. However, Keys also admits that her partner’s love is enough for her “every season” of the year.

“For this Christmas (Yeah), don’t need wishes (Yeah)/ Not since I met you (Yeah, a-no-no-no, it’s just Christmas time, yeah)/ Every season (What?), you’ll give reason to love you (What?)/ From December back to June, uh, uh, uh,” Keys sings.

3. ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” was originally released in the 1940s and is a popular Christmas song. Over the years, it has been covered and re-released multiple times.

In 2014, Idina Menzel and Michael Bublé released a cover of the song on Menzel’s 2014 Christmas album Holiday Wishes .

Menzel and Bublé’s version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is considered to be one of the more modern versions of the song because the two artists changed some of the lyrics to take away some of the dated connotations of the original.

2. ‘Santa Tell Me’

Singer Ariana Grande released the song “Santa Tell Me” in 2014. While the song is only a few years old, it is on its way to becoming a classic Christmas song.

In “Santa Tell Me,” Grande asks Santa if her new love interest loves her enough to still be around by next year’s holiday season.

“Santa, tell me if you’re really there/ Don’t make me fall in love again/ If he won’t be here next year/ Santa, tell me if he really cares/ ‘Cause I can’t give it all away/ If he won’t be here next year,” Grande sings in “Santa Tell Me.”

1. ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Christmas is Mariah Carey ‘s season, and everyone is just living in it. Carey released “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in 1994, and it’s been a Christmas staple ever since.

Each year, without fail, the song soars in popularity as the Christmas season approaches, and it is a modern Christmas classic.

