Reuben Frank (7-2) I had pretty much made up my mind to pick the Colts. They seem rejuvenated after the coaching and quarterback changes, they’re home, that dome gets loud, it’s a short week for the Eagles, the injuries are mounting, the matchup between Jonathan Taylor and the Eagles’ run defense is scary and the Colts have a top-5 defense. Then on Thursday, driving from Rivers Casino back to the NovaCare Complex with Dave Zangaro after our podcast, I heard The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia on WIP talking about how he expects an Eagles blowout. Sheil is one of the most astute football minds in the media, so who am I to go against him? I’m picking the Eagles to get back on the winning track, and if they lose, I can just blame Sheil!

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO