Steph Curry Has A Message For Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson has struggled to start the season. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are an iconic NBA duo. Together, they form the splash brothers. Of course, these two are some of the most prolific shooters the NBA has ever seen. They have won four NBA titles together, and they have an opportunity to win more.
Charles Barkley Doesn't Want To Leave His $50 Million Fortune To His Family
Charles Barkley revealed a hilarious reason why he won't leave his $50 million fortune to his family.
Ja Morant responds to Charles Barkley's claim that he doesn't make his teammates better
When someone criticizes Ja Morant, it’s not uncommon to see him take a jab back on Twitter or when reporters ask him about those critiques. “I’m cool with that,” Morant said. “Everybody knows I’m going to fire back at anybody. I don’t care, honestly.”
Stephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant
Stephen A. Smith believes the solution to the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing start to the 2022-2023 season lies in their recent history. The 55-year-old suggests that the defending NBA champions should trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who previously played for the Warriors from 2016-2019. During Thursday morning’s (Nov. 17) broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the accredited journalist first addressed the San Francisco powerhouse’s unexpected struggles. “I’m not going to blame the Warriors for that just yet because in their eyes, and I know this for a fact, in their eyes they didn’t come into the season aiming to...
NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After His Latest Comment About His Team: "You Need 3 Hall Of Famers To Win
The Nets forward garnered ample flak after he shared his thoughts about the starters in a candid interview with Bleacher Report.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage
La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage. During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
Stephen A. Smith urges Warriors to make a trade: 'You can't waste Steph Curry'
The Golden State Warriors have slumped to a 6-9 start to the new season, and are currently outside of play-in territory in the difficult Western Conference despite MVP-caliber play from Steph Curry. Curry dropped 50 points on Wednesday night in Phoenix, but it wasn’t enough to avoid an 11-point loss...
Steve Kerr's Bold Quote After The Warriors Lost To The Suns
Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns.
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Pelicans 117-109 for 9th straight win
The Celtics won their ninth straight game on Friday night, holding off a late rally by the Pelicans for a 117-109 victory to improve to 13-3 on the year. Derrick White led the way for the visitors while filling in for an injured Marcus Smart at point guard, scoring a season-high 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field. Jaylen Brown had a game-high 27 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists to help Boston overcome a tough shooting night from Jayson Tatum (19 points, 10 assists).
Jaylen Brown believes trust from Joe Mazzulla is empowering Celtics during win streak
The Celtics core have a history of surrendering big leads over much of the past two seasons in high leverage situations. One near collapse in Game 7 in Miami last year almost kept them out of the NBA Finals. Joe Mazzulla had a front row look for all of those contests as an assistant on the Celtics bench and has watched an ugly collapse or two (home vs. Cleveland on his watch this year).
Why Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla doesn’t call timeouts as often as other coaches
The Pelicans crowd buzzed as what was a 13-point Celtics lead was cut in half to six midway through the fourth quarter. While the C’s controlled most of Friday’s game against New Orleans, the fans were trying to will their team forward for the comeback. Normally, coaches call...
