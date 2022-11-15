ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Steph Curry Has A Message For Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson has struggled to start the season. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are an iconic NBA duo. Together, they form the splash brothers. Of course, these two are some of the most prolific shooters the NBA has ever seen. They have won four NBA titles together, and they have an opportunity to win more.
Vibe

Stephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith believes the solution to the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing start to the 2022-2023 season lies in their recent history. The 55-year-old suggests that the defending NBA champions should trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who previously played for the Warriors from 2016-2019. During Thursday morning’s (Nov. 17) broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the accredited journalist first addressed the San Francisco powerhouse’s unexpected struggles. “I’m not going to blame the Warriors for that just yet because in their eyes, and I know this for a fact, in their eyes they didn’t come into the season aiming to...
WASHINGTON, CA
Vibe

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MassLive.com

Four takeaways as Celtics beat Pelicans 117-109 for 9th straight win

The Celtics won their ninth straight game on Friday night, holding off a late rally by the Pelicans for a 117-109 victory to improve to 13-3 on the year. Derrick White led the way for the visitors while filling in for an injured Marcus Smart at point guard, scoring a season-high 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field. Jaylen Brown had a game-high 27 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists to help Boston overcome a tough shooting night from Jayson Tatum (19 points, 10 assists).
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Jaylen Brown believes trust from Joe Mazzulla is empowering Celtics during win streak

The Celtics core have a history of surrendering big leads over much of the past two seasons in high leverage situations. One near collapse in Game 7 in Miami last year almost kept them out of the NBA Finals. Joe Mazzulla had a front row look for all of those contests as an assistant on the Celtics bench and has watched an ugly collapse or two (home vs. Cleveland on his watch this year).
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy