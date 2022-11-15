ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kellyanne Conway Claims GOP Didn’t ‘Scare the Voters’ During Midterms

By William Vaillancourt
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WyJVR_0jB0sAf600
Fox News

Former Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway on Monday tried to salvage some positive takeaways from the GOP’s lackluster showing in the midterm elections, claiming on Fox News that Republicans did not “lie and scare the voters in our closing arguments” to voters.

As part of a segment on The Ingraham Angle that saw Conway and Laura Ingraham differ on the effectiveness of congressional Republicans’ agenda as drawn up by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over the summer, Conway pointed out instances where she believed party leaders were slow to form a unified front.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “said in August, ‘I have great confidence in [Dr. Mehmet] Oz.’ He was endorsed by Trump in April,” complained Conway, who had supported Oz’s opponent. “Come November, we’re supposed to go back a year and say, ‘Oh my God, he shouldn’t have been the candidate?’”

“Once the voters speak,” she continued, “you have to do all you can to support them financially, message-wise [and] tactics.”

From there, Conway asserted that despite Republicans’ losses, campaign rhetoric from GOP candidates was more respectable than that of the other side.

“I am a self-respecting Republican and conservative in this way: we didn’t go and lie and scare the voters in our closing arguments,” she claimed. “[Democrats] didn’t talk about inflation and crime because they had no good message. They had to go out there on a sugar high: the political one night stand with Obama and Hillary and the Clintons…telling people Democracy will be over.”

Conway’s comments came shortly after Arizona’s gubernatorial race was called for Democrat Katie Hobbs over Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake , who declared in August that southern border crossings by undocumented immigrants amounted to the largest “invasion” in U.S. history.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 153

Elyce
4d ago

Ok, so keep with the denials. Republicans not only used fear, but attacked and blamed, because they had no plans, agenda. Culture wars, do not improve economy, inflation, crime, immigration. Her deflecting, and projecting shows nothing learned yet from these mid terms losses.

Reply(13)
94
Beau
4d ago

I'm afraid she's wrong, the fact that the Republicans lost in spite of the poor economy proves that Republicans scare the hell out of many people.

Reply(20)
69
Deborah Enck
4d ago

Well there's Ole Kellyanne with some more "alternative facts." The people spoke loud and clear Kel, they want plans, they want policies and they want help from their elected officials, not non-stop insane rantings and attacks on democracy.

Reply
42
Related
Business Insider

Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance

Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race at his Palm Beach, Florida, home on Tuesday among friends, family, and ardent supporters. Noticeably absent, however, were GOP lawmakers. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider reporter Kimberly Leonard in the Mar-a-Lago Grand Ballroom.
PALM BEACH, FL
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it looks “increasingly likely” that Donald Trump will be “legitimately” indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department.Mr Barr’s comments came on the day that current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the one-term president.The Republican was asked in a PBS interview about the legal danger facing Mr Trump over the probe into top secret documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago.“If the Department of Justice can show that these were very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were and also show that the president consciously was...
The List

Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Women react to Fox News warning that Democrats are trying to ‘keep women single’

Fox News host Jesse Watters recently said Democratic policies are designed to keep women from getting married. Now, single women have fired back.During Wednesday night’s broadcast, the Fox News host broke down a midterm elections exit poll that showed 68 per cent of unmarried women voted Democrat, while 56 per cent of married women voted for Republicans.“This makes sense when you think about how democratic policies are designed to keep women single,” he said during the segment. “But once women get married, they vote Republican. Married women, married men go for Republicans by double digits but single women and...
Newsweek

Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
35K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy