The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis stipulation match set for November 28 WWE Raw

If Lumis defeats Miz, he earns a WWE contract.

The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a stipulation match has been announced for the Monday, November 28 episode of WWE Raw.

In a bout announced during this week's Raw, Miz will face Lumis with Lumis earning a WWE contract if he wins. Additionally, The Miz will be required to pay Lumis what he had originally agreed to in their storyline where Miz hired Lumis to attack him.

Miz vs. Lumis in a stipulation match where Lumis would receive a WWE contract if he won was first announced for the October 17 Raw, but was postponed after Miz attacked Lumis in a backstage segment.

The twist of Lumis and Miz having a financial agreement that Miz went back on would be revealed later as Johnny Gargano was inserted into the storyline.

Gargano was the impetus for the November 28 match announcement during Monday's Raw as part of a Miz TV segment also involving Miz, Lumis, and Byron Saxton.