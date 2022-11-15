ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

103.7 WCYY

A New Beer Tasting Experience is Coming to Portland, Maine

You see the beer-tasting guided tours roam around Portland but as a Mainer, you don’t need the tour around the city and you’ve already memorized the fun facts. What locals really want is a guided tasting experience where you can just sit back, relax, and enjoy all things beer-related in one comfortable, educational, and delicious setting.
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

Watch the Portland, Maine, Christmas Tree Lighting From the Comfort of Home

The annual tree lighting in Portland's Monument Square is back, and will be bigger than ever. Portland's Black Friday is ramping up to be the most festive yet. This year's locally sourced pine came from Westbrook, and is officially in place. Now the real fun begins for the poor saps who have to string the thing with thousands of LED lights. According to WMTW, 5,000 lights were used for the Monument Square tree in 2019.
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

The Delivery of Portland, Maine’s Huge Christmas Tree Moved Back a Day

Christmas is fast approaching, and Portland is getting ready. One of the city's prized seasonal landmarks is the large pine tree that stands in Monument Square every year. And with the lighting ceremony coming up on November 25, the announcement's been made about which tree's been selected to represent the season. However, the delivery of that tree will have a slight delay.
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

Funtown in Saco, Maine Announces New One-of-a-Kind Haunted Hotel Attraction For 2023

For the last several months, Funtown Splashtown USA has been teasing fans of the park with the idea of a brand new attraction for 2023. Based on some of the signage that popped up in the park at the close of the 2022 season, many people believed it could be a return of the lost-but-not-forgotten Haunted Mansion from the Cascade Water Park days. It'll be haunted, but it's going to be something different.
SACO, ME
103.7 WCYY

Enjoy a Delicious & Hearty Breakfast at These 25 New Hampshire Restaurants

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and we New Englanders live by that rule. Scattered throughout the Granite State are countless breakfast establishments, including cafes, diners, and other locally-owned businesses. You've also got your chain restaurants like iHop and Denny's as well. No matter where you're looking to dine, a delicious, filling breakfast is probably just a short drive away.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
103.7 WCYY

4 New England States Made the Top 25 Most Charitable in the Country

We all donate in some way, right? And I'm not just talking financially. You could donate items, or time to philanthropic organizations. Whether it's just a few bucks at the pet store when you're checking out, giving blood, donating money to your friend's walk to fight cancer, annual donations to your favorite charity, bags and boxes of clothes and toys to shelters, or carving out personal time to help an organization, it feels good. From $5 to $500,000, it all helps. From one hour to 100 hours annually of volunteer work, it all helps.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Maine Holiday Box: 25 Gifts for People Who No Longer Live in the Area

Trust me, it is hard being away from home. Not only are you away from family, but you are also no longer close to some of your favorite places to grab some food. Growing up in Massachusetts, I was OBSESSED with Gingerbread Construction Co, so whenever I was away (studying abroad or moved out of state), I always had my family send me some of my favorite treats.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Portland, ME
