An Open Letter to Mainers Who Seem to Forget How to Drive When Winter Hits
Once again, we have reached that special time of year. No, I’m not talking about yule logs, caroling, and spreading holiday cheer. I wish that’s what this letter was about, but sadly, that’s not the case. Mainers, it’s time to discuss this state’s egregious driving habits when the snow and ice start to fall.
Where You Can and Cannot Buy Alcohol in New England on Thanksgiving and Christmas
Let's be honest about alcohol and the holidays for a minute. We've all seen the memes and heard the jokes about how much alcohol we need to get through the holidays with family. And of course, it's mainly referring to the Thanksgiving season through New Years Day. From wine to...
Box of Maine Teams Up to Keep Veterans Warm This Winter
Throughout the year, people either send Box of Maine as a gift or order it for someone that needs to try a little Maine in their life. This year, if you choose to order Box of Maine's newest ornament, then you will actually be giving back this holiday season. This...
A New Beer Tasting Experience is Coming to Portland, Maine
You see the beer-tasting guided tours roam around Portland but as a Mainer, you don’t need the tour around the city and you’ve already memorized the fun facts. What locals really want is a guided tasting experience where you can just sit back, relax, and enjoy all things beer-related in one comfortable, educational, and delicious setting.
Reminder for New England Shoppers About Holiday Manners
It's that time of year, we are all out shopping for gifts as well as for good bargains. Black Friday sales and other holiday sales are already in full force and therefore stores are starting to get busier than usual. Now, I love a good bargain just as much as...
3 New England States Let You Officiate Weddings Without Any Training or Certificates
Did you know this? I just found out that some New England states allow you to get a one-day license without that whole "being ordained" thing, so that you can perform a wedding ceremony. Planning that special day to be as personalized as possible has taken many turns for couples...
Watch the Portland, Maine, Christmas Tree Lighting From the Comfort of Home
The annual tree lighting in Portland's Monument Square is back, and will be bigger than ever. Portland's Black Friday is ramping up to be the most festive yet. This year's locally sourced pine came from Westbrook, and is officially in place. Now the real fun begins for the poor saps who have to string the thing with thousands of LED lights. According to WMTW, 5,000 lights were used for the Monument Square tree in 2019.
There’s a Cozy 4-Lane Candlepin Bowling Alley That Just Opened Up in Maine
Candlepin Bowling was born in New England, but today there are far fewer places to play the variation of bowling that is unique to our area. Luckily though, there's a new place to go candlepin bowling in Maine and it's a place you're probably familiar with. Candlepin Bowling sets itself...
Take a Peek Inside Maine’s Largest Music Warehouse, Maine Record Sales
This one is for the music lovers. Or Hell, this is for people who love a ping of nostalgia, the smell of an old book store, or finding something antique and rare by scrummaging through an old store with your own hands. A place that many people think is a...
Pat Callaghan to Retire After 43 Years With News Center Maine
After a long career at News Center Maine a news anchor legend is retiring after being on our televisions for 43 years. Pat Callaghan announced Wednesday that he will be retiring from News Center Maine. If you've lived in Maine all your life, Pat Callaghan has probably been there on...
The Best Tacos in Portland, Maine, Just Keep Getting Better
As someone who used to live in Miami, I have ground to stand on when it comes to opinions on tacos. Maine tries to get the local taco right but I’m sorry to say, the tacos around town just aren’t cutting it. Tomaso’s Canteen in Portland started slinging...
The Delivery of Portland, Maine’s Huge Christmas Tree Moved Back a Day
Christmas is fast approaching, and Portland is getting ready. One of the city's prized seasonal landmarks is the large pine tree that stands in Monument Square every year. And with the lighting ceremony coming up on November 25, the announcement's been made about which tree's been selected to represent the season. However, the delivery of that tree will have a slight delay.
It’s a Good Thing Maine Didn’t Make It on This Nationally-Ranked List
It’s no real surprise that Americans are a wee bit… overweight. Relative to other countries, we pack on a few more pounds. We can throw the blame on a lot of different variables but a lot of it has to do with our processed foods. That being said,...
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ With Chef Robert Irvine Coming to This New Hampshire Eatery
When Food Network Shows highlight local restaurants that you frequent, it is absolutely riveting! Guy Fieri has been to many restaurants that I love in New Hampshire. Every time I cozy up at "The Kitchen" in Portsmouth and stare at the dollar bills on the ceiling while I feast on spudsters, I think to myself, "I wonder if Guy's butt was in this very seat?"
Funtown in Saco, Maine Announces New One-of-a-Kind Haunted Hotel Attraction For 2023
For the last several months, Funtown Splashtown USA has been teasing fans of the park with the idea of a brand new attraction for 2023. Based on some of the signage that popped up in the park at the close of the 2022 season, many people believed it could be a return of the lost-but-not-forgotten Haunted Mansion from the Cascade Water Park days. It'll be haunted, but it's going to be something different.
My Apology to the Gentleman I Almost Karate Chopped at Apple Cinemas in Saco, Maine
First off, let me start off by saying that I know it is not nice to almost karate chop someone. Also, I do not actually know karate, so if I did hit you, it probably wouldn't have been any good. I know that is not much of an apology (and...
Enjoy a Delicious & Hearty Breakfast at These 25 New Hampshire Restaurants
They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and we New Englanders live by that rule. Scattered throughout the Granite State are countless breakfast establishments, including cafes, diners, and other locally-owned businesses. You've also got your chain restaurants like iHop and Denny's as well. No matter where you're looking to dine, a delicious, filling breakfast is probably just a short drive away.
4 New England States Made the Top 25 Most Charitable in the Country
We all donate in some way, right? And I'm not just talking financially. You could donate items, or time to philanthropic organizations. Whether it's just a few bucks at the pet store when you're checking out, giving blood, donating money to your friend's walk to fight cancer, annual donations to your favorite charity, bags and boxes of clothes and toys to shelters, or carving out personal time to help an organization, it feels good. From $5 to $500,000, it all helps. From one hour to 100 hours annually of volunteer work, it all helps.
Maine Holiday Box: 25 Gifts for People Who No Longer Live in the Area
Trust me, it is hard being away from home. Not only are you away from family, but you are also no longer close to some of your favorite places to grab some food. Growing up in Massachusetts, I was OBSESSED with Gingerbread Construction Co, so whenever I was away (studying abroad or moved out of state), I always had my family send me some of my favorite treats.
Drive Through Over 1 Million LED Lights at Maine Celebration of Lights in Cumberland
One thing that I look forward to every holiday season is the lights. There is just something about Christmas lights and decorations that bring a smile to my face. Many houses go all out during the winter months, but there are also places in which you can choose to drive thru or walk thru that shine bright with thousands of Christmas lights.
