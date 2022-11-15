Read full article on original website
Related
Check Out Rochester’s Favorite ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants
Rochester, Minnesota has a lot of chain and local restaurants that truly are phenomenal. Red Cow opened up recently, Marrow will be opening in the Spring of 2023, I'm hearing rumors that another familiar place is going to reopen too. But if someone asked you where the "hole in the wall" restaurants were in town, which ones would be on your list? See if your answers match any of the responses I got from fans below.
LOOK: 1915 Rochester Home Has Enormous Hearth and Refrigerator
This is the soundtrack for this story. I've got my love to keep me warm... The Home at 518 7th Avenue SW in Rochester, Minnesota is built for all seasons, but for winter it is an especially strong choice (especially at $375,000). Sitting by the fire within an enormous hearth,...
New Video: Rochester’s Flag Waving Joe Cheering Patients In Blizzard
Pullquotes alignment="full"]<p>(He) Made me smile when I definitely needed a smile!</p><p> </p>[/pullquotes]. To Rochester, Minnesota, and thousands and thousands of patients visiting each day, the guy on Second Street SW. waving flags is a symbol of the love and hope each of us needs in our life. Flag Waving Joe...
Dear DMC, What Is This? Sincerely, Rochester Minnesota
We get a lot of questions here at Townsquare Media - Rochester. Having one of the finest news departments in the state will do that to you (humble brag!). Lately, a lot of questions have come in about the Discovery Walk project between our radio studios and One and Two Discovery Square.
Another Slick Morning Commute In Southeast Minnesota
Undated (KROC-AM News)- Morning commuters are dealing with a third straight morning of slippery roads. The National Weather Service says the majority of roads in the region are either partially covered or fully covered with snow and ice. MnDOT’s 511 website shows plows are out clearing and treating major roads throughout the region.
Rochester Business Handing Out 100+ Free Turkeys On Friday
'Tis the season when we need to start defrosting our turkey for the big Thanksgiving Day. This year though, more people are struggling to pay their bills and with the price of meat continuing to increase, a turkey just isn't doable for Thanksgiving. A generous Rochester, Minnesota is stepping up to help this holiday season and is giving away 112 turkeys on Friday.
Don’t Freak Out When You See Horses in Rochester!
If you've never gone on a sleigh ride during the Christmas season, you've got to put this on your bucket list! Sleigh rides are BACK in Rochester, Minnesota on December 18th this holiday season and you can grab tickets now!. Sleigh Rides are Back in Rochester, Minnesota for the Holidays...
Louisiana Man Jailed After Rochester Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Mankato man was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital after his vehicle was struck from behind on the shoulder of Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol Incident report indicates 22-year-old Timothy Bremmer was parked on the southbound Hwy. 52 shoulder at...
One Of The Popular Rochester Radio Stations Is Now Christmas 24/7
One of Rochester, Minnesota's biggest radio stations stopped playing popular songs from the '80s, '90s, and favorites from today. They have officially flipped the switch to another type of music - Christmas! (And they've also got Taylor Swift tickets! If you would love to win those, check out the info below.)
Rochester Area Crash Among Dozens of Injury Crashes Statewide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slick conditions created by today's snowfall contributed to hundreds of traffic crashes in Minnesota. As of late this morning, the Minnesota State Patrol had received reports of 322 crashes. 25 of those crashes resulted in injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities reported. There were another 67 reports of vehicle spin-outs or vehicles off the road, and three reports of jackknifed semi-trucks.
Feds Say Rochester Man Led Large-Scale Meth Trafficking Ring
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for being the ringleader of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking operation based in Rochester. US Attorney Andrew Lugar says 40-year-old Jerry Lee Milliken went before a federal judge on Thursday and...
Demolition of Former Iconic Rochester Restaurant Now Delayed
If you're wondering why the former Michaels building on Broadway in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota isn't gone yet, get in line. A lot of people have been asking. Michaels Isn't Torn Down Because Negotiations Are Down. Negotiations? Maybe you thought it was all Titan Development working on that space, and it...
Illinois Man Charged After Arrest With Loaded Gun at Apache Mall
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has brought charges against a Champaign, Illinois man accused of bringing a loaded handgun into the Apache Mall after threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Conditional bail was set at $50,000 for 22-year-old Jalen Davis Tuesday. Rochester police officers arrested him...
Rochester Felon Admits to Firearm Violation
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A convicted felon from Rochester had pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm. Court documents accuse 49-year-old Marcus Jackson of possessing a Taurus G2C 9MM pistol that was discovered during a Rochester Police Department search of his home on May 25. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar said Jackson initially told officers there were no firearms in the home, but admitted to having the weapon as police searched the kitchen of his residence.
Get Nostalgic at Video Rental Store Turned Airbnb in Winona
We're all about nostalgia and with video rental stores going away over the past few years, we've gotten especially nostalgic about that. Some video rental stores have even been transformed into places people can spend the night, like this one in Winona, Minnesota!. Video Rental Store Nostalgia. I remember growing...
Olmsted County Jail Detainee Stabs His Neck With a Pencil
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after he apparently stabbed himself in the neck with a pencil Thursday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the call for service went out around 6:30 p.m. He said the...
Six Month Road Closure in Kasson Ends
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 57 in Kasson has reopened. A MnDOT news release says crews removed the barriers Wednesday after the roadway was closed from 1st. North to 11th St. Northeast for a reconstruction project. Traffic was detoured away from the work zone since May. The reopening of the...
Thousands Without Power in Rochester (Update)
Update 11/16/22 7:10 a.m. Rochester Public Utility's outage map no longer shows a power outage in the area of Hwy. 52 and 37th St. Northwest. Original Story: Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Thousands of Rochester residents are without power as of Tuesday morning. Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) reports over 2,700 customers...
Where to Get Santa Photos with Your Pets in Rochester
Pretty soon we'll start to see tons of photos of kids going to visit Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas. It's super cute, I always loved to go see Santa during the holiday season! But what about those of us who don't have kids? Well, if you're a crazy pet person like me, you may want to bring your pet to get a photo with Santa. You're in luck, there's a spot in Rochester, MN that can make that happen!
KFIL Radio
Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kfilradio.com
Comments / 0