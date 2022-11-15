ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

No. 9 Clemson tops Miami 40-10 for 40th straight at home

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as No. 9 Clemson wrapped up an undefeated ACC regular season and won its 40th straight at home beating Miami 40-10 on Saturday. The Tigers (10-1, 8-0 ACC) have won at least 10 games...
South Carolinians sue to end unauthorized police surveillance program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A public service organization and a Greenville resident filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for its operation of a secretive surveillance program that automatically tracks and records the movements of all drivers on the state’s roads and highways.
