CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as No. 9 Clemson wrapped up an undefeated ACC regular season and won its 40th straight at home beating Miami 40-10 on Saturday. The Tigers (10-1, 8-0 ACC) have won at least 10 games...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO