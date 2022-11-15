NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored a power-play goal in overtime to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night and extend their winning streak to a season-high four games. In overtime, Stamkos beat Nashville goalie Jusse Saros with a slap shot from the high slot on a 4-on-3 power play to secure the come-from-behind win. “Just create an opportunity in overtime,” Stamkos said. “If you get a power play, you want to bury it. We did that. It was a just a good character win for our group.” Stamkos has scored in his last four games against Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO