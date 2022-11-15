Read full article on original website
fordcountychronicle.com
Cissna Park girls basketball wins 61-59 over Kankakee Bishop McNamara
CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team won 61-59 over Kankakee Bishop McNamara on Saturday to finish the Cissna Park Tip-Off Classic with a 4-0 record. The Timberwolves’ Mikayla Knake, Addison Lucht and Brooklyn Stadeli were each named to the all-tournament team. Cissna Park...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS girls basketball loses to Unity in tournament title game
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity girls basketball team lost 52-25 to Tolono Unity in the Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic championship game on Friday. “Unity’s a very good team,” GCMS head coach Ross Harden said. “It’s a great experience for us. We’re moving forward here.”
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS Middle School boys basketball teams defeat Clifton Nash
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade boys basketball team won 43-23 over Clifton Nash on Thursday. Tucker Mueller and Graydon Leonard each had 11 points for the Falcons (5-0, 3-0 Twin County Conference) while Reed Tompkins had nine points. The GCMS seventh-grade team won 24-9 over Nash on...
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL 7th-grade boys basketball loses 20-15 to St. Matthew
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team lost 20-15 to Champaign St. Matthew. Joe Medler had eight points for PBL while Owen Tavenner and Zach Atkins each had three points and Cain Snyder had one point. Medler also had 14 rebounds and three steals while Tavenner had five...
fordcountychronicle.com
Cissna Park girls basketball wins 56-42 over Watseka
CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team won 56-42 over Watseka on Thursday. Mikayla Knake and Addison Lucht each scored in double figures for Cissna Park with 14 and 11 points, respectively, while Sophie Duis had eight points, Morgan Sinn had six points, Josie Neukomm had five points, Regan King and Brooklyn Stadeli each had four points and Julia Edelman and Riley Maul each had two points.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS girls basketball wins 36-27 over PBL to advance to Tip-Off Classic title game
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity girls basketball team won 36-27 over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in the Lady Falcon & Bunnie Tip-Off Classic on Thursday. “The girls came out and played hard,” GCMS head coach Ross Harden said. “The defense really got it. Holding PBL to 27 points is a pretty good job.”
fordcountychronicle.com
Junior-laden GCMS/Fisher wrestling team enters season under new coach
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team enters a new era with a familiar face. After more than a decade as head coach, Josh Carter stepped down following the 2021-22 season. In April, Cody Moody, who served as assistant coach for seven years after four years of coaching at the middle school, was approved by the GCMS school board to be the next head coach.
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL High School principal candidates to be interviewed by board
PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board plans to meet in closed session during a special meeting called for Monday evening to interview PBL High School principal candidates. In an email Friday, Superintendent Cliff McClure said the board will be “conducting interviews for high school principal” during the meeting, which...
25newsnow.com
Local State Representative hospitalized after car crash
GIBSON CITY (25 News Now) - A local State Representative is hospitalized after being involved in a car accident. A post from State Representative Thomas Bennett’s Facebook page indicated the Representative was involved in an accident Sunday night. The post says he was on his way home from an...
25newsnow.com
1 dead in I-74 crash southeast of Twin Cities
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - State Police said one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Interstate 74 between Champaign and Bloomington during a peak travel time on Friday. The crash was reported just after 4:35 p.m. on westbound I-74 in LeRoy, which is...
Nearly 20 eviction notices issued in Mahomet mobile home park
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Nearly 20 eviction notices have gone out in one mobile home community; just months after a new property management company took over. Now one Mahomet mother is at her wit’s end. She is very emotional and scared and does not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what is going on yet, which […]
Nine-vehicle crash shuts down major road in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department said a stretch of Veterans Parkway is shut down Wednesday evening due to a nine-vehicle crash, amidst several other crashes on that road. The crash that has the road shut down happened near the Bunn Street overpass. The closure affects both north and southbound Veterans Parkway between […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Fire causes heavy damage to Gibson City home’s attached garage
GIBSON CITY — The state fire marshal’s office has been asked to investigate the cause of a blaze Thursday morning that caused heavy damage to a Gibson City home’s attached garage. An estimated eight volunteer firefighters from Elliott and 12 from Gibson City responded around 9:06 a.m....
25newsnow.com
Coroner: Man identified, found dead in OSF St. Francis bathroom
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Morton man has been identified after being found dead in a bathroom at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man, Ronald Richardson, 47, had ended his workday and it was presumed he had left for the day, when he was discovered in the locked bathroom hours later on the second-floor surgical area.
Crews respond to fire at former Firestone in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The former Firestone in Hoopeston went up in flames this afternoon. Crews battled the fire for hours at the intersection of IL Route 1 and Penn St. The damaged was so bad, they needed to tear the whole building down. Five other departments came to help out. “We came in for […]
Security guard killed in River Oaks Mall shooting was Army veteran, grandfather, family says
Norman Thomas' family is absolutely heartbroken over the loss of a person they describe as their "Superman."
Security guard dies following River Oaks shooting, ID’d
CALUMET CITY, Ill. — A security guard was shot Wednesday inside River Oaks Mall and later died. Authorities responded to a report of a shots fired inside the mall, located in the 90 block of River Oaks Center Drive, at around 12:15 p.m. 57-year-old Norman Thomas, who was a security guard, was shot during “a […]
Mounds of dirt left on Urbana gravesites; cemetery says ‘it’s pretty normal’
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds of people responded to a woman’s social media post showing a pile of dirt on her father’s grave. She said cemetery staff left it there, but one of the owners called it an “unfounded” claim. “This isn’t what somebody wants to see when they come out here and spend time […]
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 2 people hurt as icy roads cause single car crash in Tazewell County
UPDATE (11 p.m.) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said icy roads caused a single car crash that injured two people near the intersection of Dee Mack and East Cruger Roads, between Washington and Eureka. The driver said he hit black ice, causing his car to spin before it...
25newsnow.com
1 person wounded in Bloomington mobile home park, building hit in separate gunfire report
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police say one person was wounded in a shooting late Wednesday night in a mobile home park on the city’s south side. A building was hit by gunfire on the city’s east about 90 before that, but police don’t know now of any connection.
