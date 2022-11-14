ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- CarePlus Health Plans, Inc. announced today it has opened a second Community Center in Central Florida for residents and members in the Orlando area. Earlier this year, the company celebrated the grand opening of its first CarePlus Community Center in Winter Haven. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005670/en/ CarePlus Health Plans, Inc. opened a second Community Center in Central Florida for residents and members in the Orlando area. Geared toward seniors and other people eligible for Medicare in Orange County, the new 5,000-square-foot Orlando CarePlus Community Center will offer regular health education programs that are open to the public at no cost. Earlier this year, the company celebrated the grand opening of its first CarePlus Community Center in Winter Haven, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

