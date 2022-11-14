ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

The Associated Press

CarePlus Health Plans Opens Community Center in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- CarePlus Health Plans, Inc. announced today it has opened a second Community Center in Central Florida for residents and members in the Orlando area. Earlier this year, the company celebrated the grand opening of its first CarePlus Community Center in Winter Haven. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005670/en/ CarePlus Health Plans, Inc. opened a second Community Center in Central Florida for residents and members in the Orlando area. Geared toward seniors and other people eligible for Medicare in Orange County, the new 5,000-square-foot Orlando CarePlus Community Center will offer regular health education programs that are open to the public at no cost. Earlier this year, the company celebrated the grand opening of its first CarePlus Community Center in Winter Haven, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
ORLANDO, FL
daytonatimes.com

Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown

While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Victims of Hurricane Ian still recovering, waiting on FEMA

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Cynthia Melendez and her mom lost their Good Samaritan Village home during Hurricane Ian. They moved into a hotel, then an acquaintance's house, where Melendez said her mom suffered a stroke from the stress. “So I was having doctors, physical therapists, nurses coming to a...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
westshoreroar.com

Hurricane Nicole affects residents of Brevard, Orange counties

In the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole, people are reflecting on how last week’s storm affected them. Right after Brevard residents received a hurricane warning alert Tuesday morning, public schools announced there would be no school on Wednesday and Thursday. College freshman Hadley Balser lives in Orange county and she...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Florida names an attorney to lead state’s medical-marijuana industry

Overseeing nearly 500 medical-marijuana retail sites and more than 750,000 patients, Florida’s new pot czar is an attorney who spent more than two decades in the U.S. Navy and served in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. Florida Department of Health officials on Tuesday confirmed that Christopher Phillip Kimball...
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

Small Florida community beachfront homes washed away by Hurricane Nicole￼

Hurricane Nicole Update – Photos of homes destroyed by previous Hurricane Ian – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Felix Mizioznikov. Before it washed away last week, Trip Valigorsky’s oceanfront home in a close-knit neighborhood in Volusia County, Florida, had been in his family for almost 15 years. Hurricane Nicole’s deadly storm surge and strong winds had swept over Florida.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Thanksgiving Weekend in Lake County, Florida

I hope you're ready to enjoy the holiday weekend! Some people enjoy putting up Christmas decorations on Thanksgiving weekend, and others prefer going out and getting a jump start on their holiday shopping on Black Friday. I love taking in a holiday celebration to get my family into the Christmas spirit! If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of options for you here in Lake County, Florida!
LAKE COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Warmer, drier than average winter predicted for Florida

Florida is looking at a warmer and drier than average winter season according to outlooks from NOAA. This follows a trend of higher-than-average temperatures in the last month and a drought persisting on the Panhandle due to low precipitation rates. Hurricane Nicole helped alleviate dry conditions mostly across Central and North Central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Aneka Duncan

Florida Workers to Get up to $1,000 in Bonuses

Eligible first responders to get a $1,000 bonus from a program worth $125 million. Florida's Essential First Responders Recognition Program is handing out these payments. Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, spoke about this at a previous event in Jacksonville, where he also presented some first responders with their checks in person. (source)
FLORIDA STATE

