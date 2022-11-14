Read full article on original website
FEMA: Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery Centers reopen Monday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disaster Recovery Centers for those impacted by Hurricane Ian will reopen on Monday, FEMA has announced. Locations around the state temporarily closed last week due to severe weather brought on by Tropical Storm Nicole. FEMA said that most centers will operate Monday though Saturday from 9...
CarePlus Health Plans Opens Community Center in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- CarePlus Health Plans, Inc. announced today it has opened a second Community Center in Central Florida for residents and members in the Orlando area. Earlier this year, the company celebrated the grand opening of its first CarePlus Community Center in Winter Haven. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005670/en/ CarePlus Health Plans, Inc. opened a second Community Center in Central Florida for residents and members in the Orlando area. Geared toward seniors and other people eligible for Medicare in Orange County, the new 5,000-square-foot Orlando CarePlus Community Center will offer regular health education programs that are open to the public at no cost. Earlier this year, the company celebrated the grand opening of its first CarePlus Community Center in Winter Haven, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
daytonatimes.com
Nicole mostly ravages beachside and downtown
While recovering from Hurricane Ian which hit in September, Daytona Beach and Volusia County were ravaged by Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. Volusia County puts property damage at $522 million from the storm, which was more than Hurricane Ian’s damage of $377 million. Nicole seems...
Florida Governor DeSantis Awards $8.7 Million For Hurricane Ian Recovery, Workforce Education
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded $7.7 million through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) grant program and the Job Growth Grant Fund (JGGF) to support a large-scale rapid credentialing effort between three state colleges, two technical colleges, and Local Workforce Development Boards (LWDBs).
WESH
Victims of Hurricane Ian still recovering, waiting on FEMA
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Cynthia Melendez and her mom lost their Good Samaritan Village home during Hurricane Ian. They moved into a hotel, then an acquaintance's house, where Melendez said her mom suffered a stroke from the stress. “So I was having doctors, physical therapists, nurses coming to a...
‘It keeps rising’: Deltona floodwaters continue to creep toward homes after back-to-back hurricanes
DELTONA, Fla. — People across Deltona said they’ve watched as floodwaters continue to rise. The problem started weeks ago after Hurricane Ian, but for some, it has only gotten worse since Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city said they are doing all...
westshoreroar.com
Hurricane Nicole affects residents of Brevard, Orange counties
In the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole, people are reflecting on how last week’s storm affected them. Right after Brevard residents received a hurricane warning alert Tuesday morning, public schools announced there would be no school on Wednesday and Thursday. College freshman Hadley Balser lives in Orange county and she...
$800 to $2200 cash assistance available for Florida residents: See how to get yours
It is suitable for low-income families. If you live in Florida, you must have an idea that more than 2,200,000 people are facing hunger. Out of them, over 660,500 are children. One out of six kids wanders here and there for food and ends up sleeping hungry at night.
wlrn.org
Florida names an attorney to lead state’s medical-marijuana industry
Overseeing nearly 500 medical-marijuana retail sites and more than 750,000 patients, Florida’s new pot czar is an attorney who spent more than two decades in the U.S. Navy and served in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. Florida Department of Health officials on Tuesday confirmed that Christopher Phillip Kimball...
OPD, state investigating funeral home after family complains of unlicensed activity
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officials and state regulators confirmed they’re investigating a local funeral home after a family complained its owner was acting as a funeral director, despite not having a license. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers were called to the Celebrations of...
floridainsider.com
Small Florida community beachfront homes washed away by Hurricane Nicole￼
Hurricane Nicole Update – Photos of homes destroyed by previous Hurricane Ian – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Felix Mizioznikov. Before it washed away last week, Trip Valigorsky’s oceanfront home in a close-knit neighborhood in Volusia County, Florida, had been in his family for almost 15 years. Hurricane Nicole’s deadly storm surge and strong winds had swept over Florida.
Thanksgiving Weekend in Lake County, Florida
I hope you're ready to enjoy the holiday weekend! Some people enjoy putting up Christmas decorations on Thanksgiving weekend, and others prefer going out and getting a jump start on their holiday shopping on Black Friday. I love taking in a holiday celebration to get my family into the Christmas spirit! If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of options for you here in Lake County, Florida!
wlrn.org
Warmer, drier than average winter predicted for Florida
Florida is looking at a warmer and drier than average winter season according to outlooks from NOAA. This follows a trend of higher-than-average temperatures in the last month and a drought persisting on the Panhandle due to low precipitation rates. Hurricane Nicole helped alleviate dry conditions mostly across Central and North Central Florida.
Florida Workers to Get up to $1,000 in Bonuses
Eligible first responders to get a $1,000 bonus from a program worth $125 million. Florida's Essential First Responders Recognition Program is handing out these payments. Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, spoke about this at a previous event in Jacksonville, where he also presented some first responders with their checks in person. (source)
WESH
Deputies identify siblings electrocuted by downed power lines in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two adult siblings are dead due to electricity from downed power lines in Orange County. Officials say it happened Thursday morning in Conway in the area of Bayfront Parkway and East Pershing Avenue. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Khalil Malik Sapp, 23, exited a...
WESH
United Way volunteers pack Thanksgiving meals for Central Florida families in need
ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens of volunteers showed up in droves at UCF on Wednesday night to support the Heart of Florida United Way to package thousands of meals for Central Florida families in need this Thanksgiving. "We continue to grow,” said Lynnea Crawford, vice president of the Heart of...
Homicide investigation underway at Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police say they’re investigating a homicide on the east side of town. Officers were called to the 2700 block of Frigate Dr. in the Mariner’s Village neighborhood just after 8 p.m. to investigate reports of a “suspicious person.”. See a map of...
‘It’s a nightmare’: Victims’ families asking for answers as Central Florida violence increases
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In a nearly three-week span, there have been four people killed and six others injured in shootings in Orange County. Primecia Nixon who lost her brother Anthony Nixon to violence on Oct. 27 said her life since has been like a nightmare. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Human remains found in St. Lucie County
Chief Deputy Brian Hester says "severely decomposed" human remains were found in a remote area of St. Lucie County.
Walt Disney World picks developer for 1,300-unit affordable housing project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World’s affordable 1,300-unit housing initiative is one step closer to becoming a reality. Theme park officials announced Wednesday that they’ve chosen The Michaels Organization to build, own and operate the new development, which they said will offer affordable options for qualifying applicants within certain income levels.
