Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Mitch McConnell Votes Against Interracial Marriage Bill Despite Asian Wife
The Senate voted to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act with a bipartisan majority of 62 on Wednesday.
'Not accurate': Liz Cheney and Jan. 6 committee fire back at Mike Pence after attack
The Jan. 6 committee countered former Vice President Mike Pence's disparagement of the panel as "partisan," insisting that it "respectfully" engaged with him.
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Trump news – live: Trump’s Twitter account reinstated after nearly two-year ban
Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated early on Sunday after being banned for almost two years.New Twitter owner Elon Musk had held a survey on the platform earlier on Saturday and announced he would restore Mr Trump’s account after the majority voted in favour.Mr Trump’s influential Twitter page was suspended for inciting violence following the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.Shortly after the announcement, Mr Trump’s account reappeared on Twitter and all of his previous tweets also reappeared. It seems to have been restored with 0 followers and following 0 accounts, but within minutes the number of followers...
Naomi Biden, 28, says 'I do' on the South Lawn of the White House as Joe and Jill join family and friends for granddaughter's 'private' wedding - as cops swarm area and close off public parks
Naomi Biden was married at the White House on Saturday in a small outdoor ceremony surrounded by her family and friends. The event was closed to the press despite being held on government property. It was the first wedding held at the White House in nearly two decades and the 19th known one to take place there.
Fox Host Takes Shot at Stroke Victim Fetterman While Bashing Pelosi
It wasn’t enough for Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Will Cain to criticize House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during an appearance Thursday on Tucker Carlson Tonight—he had to mock John Fetterman, the soon-to-be senator from Pennsylvania who suffered a stroke earlier this year and has since worked to improve his speaking and auditory processing skills.
Trump Bounces Nonsensical Legal Defense Off Mar-a-Lago Crowd
Donald Trump appeared to survey a crowd at Mar-a-Lago late Friday about a questionable new legal defense in the ongoing federal probes into his push to overturn the 2020 election and hold onto classified materials. Referring to his two impeachment trials, he said: “They tried it in the Senate, they went through the whole process. And we won, we won through the whole process. … We went through two of them. And isn’t this sort of like double jeopardy?” He appeared to be echoing a bogus legal argument made on Fox News hours ahead of his Friday evening speech. Notably, double jeopardy doesn’t apply to impeachment cases—but that didn’t stop Trump from claiming he’s being tried twice for the same crime. A DOJ memorandum opinion published in 2000 outlined the following: “We conclude that the Constitution permits a former President to be criminally prosecuted for the same offenses for which he was impeached by the House and acquitted by the Senate while in office.” Earlier in the day on Fox News, host Geraldo Rivera argued Trump had “already been impeached for exactly these charges concerning the insurrection of January 6th, that is what impeachment is for.” “To now have a special prosecutor go over the same ground, to me, I submit, is double jeopardy,” Rivera said. Elsewhere in Trumpworld— also on Friday evening—Elon Musk fired off a Twitter poll asking users if Trump should be brought back on the platform. Even if Musk were to allow Trump back on, it remains unclear if Trump would leave Truth Social, as a person that’s spoken to the former president about the matter told The Daily Beast that Trump’s “serious” about staying on his own site.
Boebert’s Rival Concedes in Incredibly Tight Colorado House Race
Democrat Adam Frisch has conceded to Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO) in a nail-biter of a congressional race, with a margin of just 550 votes separating the two. “The voters have spoken. And while we showed great progress, I remain down by a few hundred votes,” Frisch said at a press conference. “I just got off the phone with Rep. Boebert. I called her to formally concede this election.” The MAGA-loving firebrand conveyed to her over 1.7 million Twitter followers that she was the victor Thursday night—even before Frisch’s concession—and as the race heads to an automatic recount. “We won! I am so thankful for all of your support, and I am so proud to be your Representative!” Boebert tweeted. “Come January, you can be certain of two things,” she added in an a video with the Capitol building serving as a backdrop. “I will be sworn in for my second term as your congresswoman, and Republicans can finally turn Pelosi’s house back into the People’s House.” During Boebert’s first term in Congress, she was baffled by bricks at a construction site and had to shut down her diarrhea-inducing restaurant.
Kari Lake Vows to ‘Correct’ Many Unspecified ‘Wrongs’ After Her Election Loss
In a new video posted to Twitter on Thursday morning, Kari Lake neglected to concede against Democrat Katie Hobbs in the Arizona governor’s race. Instead, she said she was putting together a legal team to “correct the many wrongs” in an election she narrowly lost. The only supposed “wrong” she mentioned in the video was the outage that affected some tabulators on Election Day, which officials in Maricopa County said they fixed after adjusting the printer settings. She pointed to long waits to vote as something nefarious, citing a man who went to three different polling places due to lines and “is not sure” his vote was counted. (She didn't specify why his vote wouldn’t have counted.) “For two years I’ve been sounding the alarm about our broken election system here in Arizona,” she said. “Our election officials failed us miserably. What happened to Arizonians is unforgivable.”
Pelosi Announces End to Historic Run as Democratic Leader
After 20 years atop the House Democratic Caucus, the passage of legislation expanding health care, multiple bills averting financial meltdowns, and landmark measures on women’s rights, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Thursday that she was stepping down—not out of Congress, but no longer in leadership. "I will not...
Biden Administration Says MBS Should Get Immunity in Khashoggi Case
The Biden administration defiantly announced to a U.S. court on Thursday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman should receive sovereign immunity from a civil case lawsuit filed by the fiancée of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was brutally murdered in 2018 in Saudi Arabia. While a judge will ultimately decide whether to grant the crown prince immunity, the move is in direct contrast to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, when he called Saudi Arabia a “pariah” state and alleged that the crown prince, known as MBS, had masterminded the murder and gruesome dismemberment of the columnist himself. In the filing released late Thursday night, the Biden administration based its argument on MBS’ recent promotion to prime minister, saying he is now “the sitting head of government and, accordingly, immune” from the lawsuit. “The United States government has expressed grave concerns regarding Jamal Khashoggi’s horrific killing and has raised these concerns publicly and with the most senior levels of the Saudi government,” the Department of Justice said in its filing. “However, the doctrine of head of state immunity is well established in customary international law and has been consistently recognized in longstanding executive branch practice as a status-based determination that does not reflect a judgment on the underlying conduct at issue in the litigation,” it said. Saudi Arabia says MBS had no direct role in the killing.
Sorry, New York Post. You Can’t Memory Hole Your Own Trump Propaganda.
The New York Post’s intentionally buried headline this week—“Florida Man Makes Announcement”—is receiving a lot of praise for its skillful trolling of former President Donald Trump. In case you missed it, the very brief blurb that didn’t even take up an entire column of a newspaper page included lines such as: “With just 720 days to go before the next election, a Florida retiree made the surprise announcement that he was running for president.”
Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account
Former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated on the platform.
Elon Musk Tweets Poll on Whether to ‘Reinstate Former President Trump’
Twitter czar Elon Musk sparked fresh controversy late Friday with a poll shared on the social media platform asking users whether or not they’d like to “reinstate former President Trump.” The post, which came amid fresh chaos at the company after Musk’s $44 billion takeover just three weeks ago, seemed likely to inflame concerns about disinformation being allowed to run rampant on the platform. But the SpaceX founder seemed to relish in the possibility of any backlash, initially following up the poll with a popcorn emoji that was later deleted. The former president was famously booted from Twitter in January 2021 after his posts were deemed to have risked inciting violence in the wake of the deadly Capitol riot. A Trump spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Friday evening. A person that has spoken with Trump about the matter told The Daily Beast that the former president remains “serious” about staying on his own social media platform, Truth Social.
