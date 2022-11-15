Read full article on original website
Former Bowling Green city manager passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Bowling Green City Manager Charles ‘Chuck’ Coates passed away Thursday. Coates was Bowling Green’s city manager from 1977 through 2005. During that time, he helped the city expand its police department, fire department, and parks system, as Bowling Green went through a major growth cycle.
Matthews Named Player of the Year in Back-to-Back Campaigns; Six Hilltoppers Earn Season Recognition
DALLAS, Texas – WKU Volleyball saw seven different Hilltoppers honored on Thursday as Conference USA announced its All-Conference teams, All-Freshman Team and superlative awards. Lauren Matthews becomes just the third player in league history to earn the newly renamed, Alyssa Cavanugh Player of the Year Award, earning . Head...
First responders battle it out in “Sleighed It” baking competition benefitting Edmonson County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Local first responders are working to help families have a magical Christmas. Team Police, Team Fire and Team EMS entered a heated baking contest tonight to raise money for Edmonson County Affordable Christmas. The Family Resource Youth Service Center is hosting the competition at Edmonson...
Downtown Development Division brings home state awards
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The brand new Downtown Development Division in Bowling Green has been awarded statewide recognition!. This was the first time downtown BGKY attended the Kentucky Travel Industry Association Annual Conference and Traverse Awards. The group brought home four destination marketing awards for its Fountain Row promotional...
KSP investigating fatal collision in Pulaski County
Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating a fatal collision in the Science Hill community in neighboring Pulaski County earlier this week. According to KSP, the initial investigation indicates that a 2000 Peterbilt Semi operated by Fred Haste Jr., age 66 of Bethelridge in Casey County was traveling west on KY 635 when he lost control of his vehicle and collided into a 2015 KIA operated by Benjamin L. Durham III, 61, of Danville.
Missing woman may have been heading to Bowling Green, police say
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in Logan County. Police say Patricia Darlene Minton, 65, was last seen Friday around noon. Minton was walking south on Highway 431 near Harper Road. She is originally from the Penrod...
Zion Harmon is Back
Zion Harmon was possible one of the most exciting high school basketball player as he was in 8th grade playing 17u EYBL in the Nike Circuit. Zion Averaged 25 ppg as a high school career average, as well as an explosive 32 ppg year. He in undersized point guard listed at the height of 5’10. He makes up for it with an explosive frame who can finish get to the rim and finish between the trees as well as the ball is on a string at all times.
Body found in Clay County identified
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
Life-size Jamarion Sharp Lego sculpture built by WKU professor
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – 7 ‘5 Western Kentucky University basketball player Jamarion Sharp now has a life-size sculpture of him…made entirely out of Legos. WKU Civil Engineering Professor Jason Wilson used 22,000 Legos to construct a spitting image sculpture of Sharp. The project took him ten weeks....
Whitley County teen still missing 1 year later
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Kaeleigh Havard, now 17, has been missing since Nov. 14, 2021, from her Williamsburg home.
Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
Two EKY schools canceling classes due to illness
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While next week is a short week for school systems across the mountains due to the Thanksgiving holiday, two school districts are extending their break. On Thursday, officials with Harlan Independent Schools posted on their Facebook that they will use NTI days on Friday, Monday and Tuesday due to a high rate of absences due to illness. Students will return to in-person classes on Monday, November 28th.
Corbin woman indicted in 2021 deadly crash
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The driver involved in a 2021 deadly crash in Laurel County was indicted by a grand jury on Friday. 39-year-old Danielle M. Kelley was charged with murder and three counts of assault. Police said the crash happened on September 14, 2021 on U.S. 25 just...
Local girl is 1 of 3 youth ambassadors nationwide for Toys for Tots
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A local girl is following in her mother’s footsteps to support the Toys for Tots organization. “It’s kind of a family affair,” said mom Janel Doyle. Since she was just five years old, Kimber Doyle has been involved in the program. “The Marines have always...
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
Kentucky man was 'shaking so bad' after winning $777,000 on scratch-off ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hart County man said he was "shaking so bad" after winning $777,000 on a scratch-off ticket. In a release, The Kentucky Lottery said Eddie Polston of Munfordville bought a $20 Mega 7 Limited Edition ticket last week. He scratched it off after getting to work, and when he got to the last spot on the ticket, he saw the "777." That means the prize is multiplied by seven.
New Ford battery plant training Kentucky students
The new Ford battery plant planned in Glendale, Kentucky is projected to generate thousands of jobs.
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
22 people arrested during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 22 people were recently arrested in Laurel County. Now, they are facing various drug charges. The drug roundup was labeled “Operation Octoberfest 2022″ by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. You can find the list of people arrested below:. 35-year-old Terry L. Roark.
Pet of the Day – Lucy
Today’s Pet of the Day brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is Lucy! This cuddly girl has been a mama already but is looking for her own chance at a forever home! She’s playful, so snuggly and absolutely loves a good belly-rub. You can adopt this sweet girl at the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society. If you want to view Lucy or any of her friends, you can see them at the shelter’s Petfinder website, here.
