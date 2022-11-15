Zion Harmon was possible one of the most exciting high school basketball player as he was in 8th grade playing 17u EYBL in the Nike Circuit. Zion Averaged 25 ppg as a high school career average, as well as an explosive 32 ppg year. He in undersized point guard listed at the height of 5’10. He makes up for it with an explosive frame who can finish get to the rim and finish between the trees as well as the ball is on a string at all times.

