Philadelphia, PA

6abc

Eagles try to rebound as Sirianni faces familiar foe in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS -- - The game Sunday in Indianapolis was supposed to be all about reunions for Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. He'd get to see Frank Reich, the coach who hired him in 2018, and could trade fist bumps and high-fives with all those young playmakers he developed bonds with during his three-year stint as the Colts offensive coordinator.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
6abc

Eagles add Ndamukong Suh to beef up defensive line

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles continue to load up along the defensive interior. They agreed to terms with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on a one-year deal Thursday, one day after signing fellow veteran tackle Linval Joseph. Suh, 35, played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. He started all 17 regular-season...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc

NFL Week 11 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips

The Week 11 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
6abc

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Didn't mean to knock over ladder, only work on free throws after 'horrible...

PHILADELPHIA -- Following Milwaukee's 110-102 loss to Philadelphiaat Wells Fargo Center on Friday night, a strange scene unfolded betweenBuckssuperstar Giannis Antetokounmpo,76ersreserve center Montrezl Harrelland a ladder, culminating with Antetokounmpo pushing a 12-foot ladder out of his way and having it skid a few feet before falling on its side. "I've...
MILWAUKEE, WI
6abc

Sources: Sixers' Tyrese Maxey to miss 3-4 weeks with foot fracture

Emerging Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey suffered a small fracture in his left foot during Friday night's 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks that will cause him to miss the next three to four weeks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. After X-rays came back negative Friday, an MRI Saturday revealed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc

Sixers' Tyrese Maxey to undergo MRI after injuring left foot

PHILADELPHIA -- Emerging Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxeysuffered a left foot injuryand sat out the second half of Friday night's 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucksat Wells Fargo Center. X-rays on Maxey's foot were negative, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and the team said an MRI has been set for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KTSM

La Cueva tops Centennial 42-35 in 6A State Semifinals

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Second-ranked La Cueva scored the go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes to play on Saturday to beat three-seed Centennial 42-35 in the Class 6A State Semifinals. In a back-and-forth game, the Bears took the lead with 1:35 left on a Gabriel Buie rushing touchdown, then forced a Centennial fumble with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

