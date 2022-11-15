Read full article on original website
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
No. 6 LSU pounds out 31 first downs, clobbers UAB
Noah Cain ran for three touchdowns, and John Emery Jr. and Jayden Daniels ran for one each as No. 6
Wayne Taulapapa, No. 17 Washington pummel Colorado
Wayne Taulapapa, mourning three of his former University of Virginia teammates who were shot and killed last weekend, rushed for
Hernández: Instead of a crowning achievement, Chip Kelly blows chance at national relevancy
Chip Kelly was on the verge of finally making UCLA a nationally relevant team. With the Bruins stunning loss to USC, he might never get another chance.
6abc
Eagles try to rebound as Sirianni faces familiar foe in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS -- - The game Sunday in Indianapolis was supposed to be all about reunions for Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. He'd get to see Frank Reich, the coach who hired him in 2018, and could trade fist bumps and high-fives with all those young playmakers he developed bonds with during his three-year stint as the Colts offensive coordinator.
6abc
Eagles add Ndamukong Suh to beef up defensive line
PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles continue to load up along the defensive interior. They agreed to terms with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on a one-year deal Thursday, one day after signing fellow veteran tackle Linval Joseph. Suh, 35, played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. He started all 17 regular-season...
6abc
NFL Week 11 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips
The Week 11 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
Winners and losers from USC Trojans’ 48-45 victory over UCLA Bruins
The Pac-12 showdown between the No. 7 USC Trojans and the No. 16 UCLA Bruins was in full effect on
6abc
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Didn't mean to knock over ladder, only work on free throws after 'horrible...
PHILADELPHIA -- Following Milwaukee's 110-102 loss to Philadelphiaat Wells Fargo Center on Friday night, a strange scene unfolded betweenBuckssuperstar Giannis Antetokounmpo,76ersreserve center Montrezl Harrelland a ladder, culminating with Antetokounmpo pushing a 12-foot ladder out of his way and having it skid a few feet before falling on its side. "I've...
6abc
Sources: Sixers' Tyrese Maxey to miss 3-4 weeks with foot fracture
Emerging Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey suffered a small fracture in his left foot during Friday night's 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks that will cause him to miss the next three to four weeks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. After X-rays came back negative Friday, an MRI Saturday revealed...
6abc
Sixers' Tyrese Maxey to undergo MRI after injuring left foot
PHILADELPHIA -- Emerging Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxeysuffered a left foot injuryand sat out the second half of Friday night's 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucksat Wells Fargo Center. X-rays on Maxey's foot were negative, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and the team said an MRI has been set for...
La Cueva tops Centennial 42-35 in 6A State Semifinals
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Second-ranked La Cueva scored the go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes to play on Saturday to beat three-seed Centennial 42-35 in the Class 6A State Semifinals. In a back-and-forth game, the Bears took the lead with 1:35 left on a Gabriel Buie rushing touchdown, then forced a Centennial fumble with […]
College football games today: Michigan vs Ohio State headlines Week 13 college football schedule
If you’re looking for information on all the college football games today, including where to watch them and TV schedule
Jorell Saterfield powers Portland State to first-ever win over Oregon State
Jorell Saterfield scored 26 points and Portland State defeated Oregon State for the first time, prevailing 79-66 on Saturday night
