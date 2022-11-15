ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

WebXtra: Longview schools hold Thanksgiving food drive

Trying to make Thanksgiving a little happier for the needy, schools made their best effort to collect food for an annual Thanksgiving food drive. Two Longview schools, Trinity School of Texas and UT Tyler University Academy, loaded trucks full of food to be given out in the annual Maude Cobb Thanksgiving Food Drive. Both schools had their students help in gathering foodstuffs that will be packaged and given to the needy on Nov. 22. Jamie Hicks of UT Tyler University Academy and Tuva Robertson of Trinity School of Texas talked about the important life lesson this teaches the kids about getting involved.
Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Turkey will be on the menu for an East Texas rescue mission, as a donation comes to their rescue. AAON Coil Products of Longview donated dozens of turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission this morning, in time for Thanksgiving week. For several years, AAON Longview has...
East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday giveaway with Tyler church

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church will have a drive-thru holiday food box distribution. The event will take place on Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Green Acres Bapitist Church in Tyler (1607 Troup Highway). Holiday food boxes will...
East Texas Hope’s Closet thrift stores hold Christmas Extravaganza

UT Board of Regents approve development of $308M medical school building in Tyler. The UT Tyler School of Medicine will welcome its first cohort of students to campus in the summer of 2023 and the building is expected to be completed in March 2025.
Shoppers get an early start at 'Christmas in Bergfeld'

TYLER, Texas — The season of giving was off to a traditional start in Tyler. Christmas in Bergfeld is an annual shopping event held each year one week before Thanksgiving. Shoppers were able to browse artesian goods from store owners while enjoying discounts and special giveaways. Participating businesses such...
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A light in the night once more shines bright north of Longview. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is officially open in the 6000 block of Highway 259 North. There are more lights this year, and they now have security in place to keep the line along the shoulder of Highway 259 safe. Millions of lights, and right off the bat owner Carmela Davis is going to tell us the nights of the shortest lines.
WebXtra: Alba veteran raises $10,000 for children’s hospital

A recent arrival to East Texas remains on a mission to help a children’s research hospital and clean up Texas roadways. Montana native Bob Sistok now resides in Alba and is raising money to donate to St. Jude Chrildren’s Research Hospital by getting donations for every bag of trash he picks up along East Texas roadways. The Marine Corps veteran is doing all the clean-up work himself, starting in Wood County, and through donations has now raised over $10,000 for St. Jude. He talks about his two-fold mission of keeping Texas clean and helping children who suffer life-threatening diseases.
Nine Longview, TX Holiday Events To Get You In The Christmas Spirit

The City of Longview has scheduled holiday events starting this week through December to spread cheer throughout the region. Get ready to celebrate the holidays in Longview with events that will put you into the holiday spirit from Thanksgiving dinner to Christmas social events, there's something for everyone in the family to enjoy!
Experience holiday fun like never before with Christmas in Lindale

Starting with the Lindale Christmas Parade, starting at 5:30 PM on December 3rd, Lindale is kicking off all the holiday fun! Afterwards starting at 6:00 PM that same night until January 1, 2023, you can experience Christmas in Lindale at Pickers Pavilion! Picker’s Pavilion is located at 205 Cannery Row in Lindale. It’s open 7 days a week from 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM, starting December 4th, and it’s FREE. Picker’s Pavilion has been completely transformed into the ultimate Christmas spot, so grab your friends & family and enjoy all that Lindale has to offer!
11 Smith County children adopted into forever families during National Adoption Day event

TYLER, Texas — Eight families went through a whirlwind of emotions as they arrived at the final stage of their long, much-anticipated adoption process on Friday. In celebration of National Adoption Day, 11 Smith County children sealed the deal with their forever homes through an adoption event at The HUB in downtown Tyler, hosted by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
East Texas Weekend Happenings & Events November 19th and 20th

At this point, it looks like East Texas is in for another nice, cool, and dry weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures hovering around 50 degrees all weekend. It's going to be another perfect fall weekend to get out and do something within the community or get a jump start on putting the Christmas lights on the house and get inflatables out and staked down.
SPCA of East Texas is helping Maya find a home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah, with the SPCA of East Texas, joined East Texas Live to show off Maya, a five year old Rat Terrier Mix. Maya was rescued back in 2021 and is a total attention hog that loves wearing sweaters. For more information about Maya, visit the SPCA of East Texas website.
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR

MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of November 21-26 News Staff Sat, 11/19/2022 - 11:31 Image Body Monday, November 21 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Tuesday, November 22 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed • Basketball: MPHS Girls JV & Varsity @ Gladewater (away), 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 23 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Thursday, November 24 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Friday, November 25 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Saturday, November 26 • Basketball: MPHS Boys Varsity @ Greenville (away), 11:00 a.m.
