Trying to make Thanksgiving a little happier for the needy, schools made their best effort to collect food for an annual Thanksgiving food drive. Two Longview schools, Trinity School of Texas and UT Tyler University Academy, loaded trucks full of food to be given out in the annual Maude Cobb Thanksgiving Food Drive. Both schools had their students help in gathering foodstuffs that will be packaged and given to the needy on Nov. 22. Jamie Hicks of UT Tyler University Academy and Tuva Robertson of Trinity School of Texas talked about the important life lesson this teaches the kids about getting involved.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO