Ohio State

'The Voice': Blake Shelton declares singer front-runner after 'solid' Olivia Newton-John cover

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The powerhouses of Team Legend were born for live prime time on “The Voice.”

Singers Omar Jose Cardona and Kim Cruse made coach John Legend proud during the first round of live performances Monday night with their explosive charisma and vocal acrobatics.

Cardona kicked off the live shows with an electrifying performance of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

“Your voice is out of this world,” Legend told Cardona. “Your range is incredible. … You put soul into everything that you do. There’s so much passion and musicality.”

Cruse was hot on Cardona’s heels, delivering a velvety rendition of “I Never Loved a Man (the Way I Love You)” by Aretha Franklin .

“You make such smart, musical and beautiful choices when you put your performance together,” Legend told Cruse. “I just love being your coach. I just get to sit back and enjoy it, ‘cause I don’t have to do any work.”

Here’s what else happened during Monday’s episode.

Gwen Stefani gets emotional during final knockout on 'The Voice,' says she's had 'fun' with singers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drvXE_0jB0pSL900
Singers Omar Jose Cardona and Kim Cruse made coach John Legend, pictured, proud during the first round of live performances Monday night with their explosive charisma and vocal acrobatics. Trae Patton, NBC

'The Voice': Camila Cabello steals Team Blake singer – with a marriage proposal?!

Gwen Stefani gushes over protégé Alyssa Witrado: 'I love being your mother'

Team Gwen singers Kique and Alyssa Witrado stunned with their bold individuality.

Kique captivated the coaches with his moody rock remix of the Harry Styles hit “As It Was.”

“It’s amazing to me the creative level that you’re at for your age,” coach Gwen Stefani told the 19-year-old singer. “You see and know your voice so well. You know what you can make out of a song that’s not even yours.”

Witrado brought her emotional flair to her cover of “Angels Like You” by Miley Cyrus , which earned her the gushy kudos of Stefani, who sees Witrado as a musical daughter.

“You are calm, you are beautiful. I just want to look at you; you’re stunning,” Stefani told Witrado. “I love you, and I love being your mother.”

'You three broke me': Blake Shelton says he's 'quitting' after his singers perform on 'The Voice'

'The Voice': Camila Cabello holds onto singer who doesn't know 'how good he is'

Eric Who lights Camila Cabello’s 'spirit on fire'

Morgan Myles and Eric Who of Team Camila cut straight to the feeling with their emotional performances.

Myles soared with her soulful rendition of Patty Griffin’s “Let Him Fly,” moving coach Camila Cabello with her honest delivery of the folk ballad.

“You’re the truth-teller,” Cabello told Myles. “You sing songs that tell a story, and we can’t not believe you.”

Who rocked the coaches with his fiery performance of “Rumour Has It” by Adele .

“You just light my spirit on fire,” Cabello told Who. “You command the stage. I just feel like you wake everybody up in here.”

John Legend nabs Ohio singer Ian Harrison following Battle Rounds elimination on 'The Voice'

'The Voice': Camila Cabello says she's 'going home' during Battle Rounds elimination

Blake Shelton calls Rowan Grace front-runner after 'solid' Olivia Newton-John cover

Team Blake singers Bryce Leatherwood and Rowan Grace infused the live shows with undeniable authenticity.

Leatherwood charmed the coaches with his heartfelt cover of “I'm Gonna Be Somebody” by Travis Tritt , especially coach Blake Shelton , who was impressed by Leatherwood’s genuine country music spirit.

“There are people who want to be country singers, and then sometimes there’s country people who want to be country singers, which is exactly what you are,” Shelton said. “It just comes from the heart. Everything about you is authentic.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WQH1_0jB0pSL900
Leatherwood charmed the coaches with his heartfelt cover of “I'm Gonna Be Somebody” by Travis Tritt, especially coach Blake Shelton (pictured), who was impressed by Leatherwood’s genuine country music spirit. Trae Patton, NBC

Grace wore her heart on her sleeve with an emotional performance of “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” the “Grease” torch song sung by Olivia Newton-John .

“You just literally threw yourself into the front-running of this competition,” Shelton told Grace. “You came out here and you simply delivered a solid performance of a classic song, and that’s what this audience loves.”

To vote for any of the singers featured in the top 16, visit The Voice Official App or NBC.com/VoiceVote.

'The Voice': Blake Shelton steals wife Gwen Stefani's singer, jokes about 'marriage counseling'

'The Voice': Camila Cabello saves singer Steven McMorran from elimination in first battle

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Voice': Blake Shelton declares singer front-runner after 'solid' Olivia Newton-John cover

Hazza Man Bun
4d ago

That’s cool Blake, when is the divorce? Man I hope you got a pre-nup!!I knew once she was engaged she went hunted for a California mansion!!!! It’s the worst state especially financially!

Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
OK! Magazine

Camila Cabello Booed On 'The Voice' After Shading Fellow Judge Blake Shelton

Newly-minted The Voice Judge Camila Cabello sparked controversy on the latest installment of the long-running competition series this week, facing a round of audience boos after throwing some shade at longtime panelist Blake Shelton. It all started on Monday, October 24, when the 25-year-old singer offered critiques for contestant Sasha...
Prevention

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
Parade

Ken Jennings Curses After Must-See Flub on 'Jeopardy!'

And it's another viral error for Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings. During an exhibition game featuring Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach this past Tuesday, Nov. 8, Jennings lowered the stakes on the basically already stake-free game when he inadvertently gave away the answer to a clue that had not yet been read.
disneydining.com

Popular ABC Show Forced Into Commercial Break After Audience Screams and Curses at Guest

For 25 years, The View has been one of ABC’s most popular daytime talk shows. The panel — which now includes Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — has interviewed some of the most famous faces in politics and entertainment. Over the years, they have interviewed people like former President Barack Obama, late Senator John McCain, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter and Willie Nelson’s Son Earn Standing Ovation at Lynn’s Memorial Service

The granddaughter of Loretta Lynn joined the son of Willie Nelson to pay a perfect tribute to the queen of country music at a memorial service held for Lynn this weekend. The official musical celebration of life had a name — it was CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. And Emmy Russell, the daughter of Lynn’s daughter, Patsy, told the audience of her grandmother:
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Mesh Bodysuit in Her New Music Video Has the Internet Going Wild

Carrie Underwood is one of the most beloved names in country, not only for her music and perfectly broad-ranged vocals, but also for her heightened sense of style. With the release of her brand new music video “Hate My Heart,” the award-winning country megastar pushed her fashion sense to the extreme, donning a mesh-paneled bodysuit and short denim shorts that have the internet going absolutely wild. Check out Carrie’s latest jaw-dropping look in the preview for the “Hate My Heart” video below.
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Celeb Breaks off Engagement as Finale Nears

Another Bachelor Nation couple has called it quits. The Bachelorette stars Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer called off their engagement. Windey, 31, is now competing on Dancing With the Stars and accepted Schwer's proposal during The Bachelorette Season 19 finale that aired in September. The couple's split was confirmed by...
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
