ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

Tips to safeguard your mail and packages around the holidays

By Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yf97l_0jB0pMI100

People sending mail or packages will want to pay close attention to pick-up times when using large blue collection boxes.

An official with the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) says criminals may target blue collection boxes after the last collection of the day or during Sundays and federal holidays.

The USPIS recommends that people deposit outgoing mail before the final pick-up of the day, so it doesn't sit in the box overnight or through the weekend.

If the final pick-up has already occurred, customers are encouraged to use the letter slots inside their local post office's actual building. They can also hand the letter or package to their carrier.

USPIS says the U.S. mail system is still one of the "safest and most trusted ways to send gifts and greetings to friends and loved ones."

Customers can sign up for informed delivery through the postal service to get a better idea of when their mail is delivered.

Editors note: This story clarifies that the USPIS says people should be aware of final pick-up times at blue boxes, not avoid them altogether.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Buy As Many Stamps As You Can Before the End of the Year. Here's Why

The Post Office intends to increase the price of first-class stamps from 60 cents to 63 cents starting in late January 2023. The rate hike reflects the agency's attempts to stem staggering debt: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy estimates the USPS will fall $1 billion short by the end of 2022.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
MassLive.com

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
ARIZONA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Local residents warned about a new voicemail scam

Modern technology can be both a blessing and a curse because conartists are always looking for new methods to enrich themselves by preying on others. Scammers become more sophisticated as time goes by so it's important to pay attention and not become a victim. WDBJ 7 is warning local residents to be on the lookout for a new voicemail scam that is causing problems for business owners as well as consumers. Thieves can steal your money by posing as representatives from a legitimate company and cost that establishment potential business and income.
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing

A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
Joel Eisenberg

Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?

Walmart stores tend to shutter with little advance notice. Online outlets track in real time which locations are scheduled to close. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NBCNews.com, WTAE.com, Rather-Be-Shopping.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
DoYouRemember?

Here’s How Much Stamp Prices Will Increase In 2023

With inflation and the general costs of operation impacting postal services, prices have been expected to increase for postage stamps. Indeed, it is now confirmed changes will take effect early in 2023. According to new reports from the USPS, different types of stamps will see different price increases. Furthermore, costs...
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy