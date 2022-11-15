WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUMV) - The Senate voted Wednesday to end a filibuster for legislation aimed at protecting marriage equality. In a 62 to 37 vote, Senators were able to begin discussion on The Respect for Marriage Act. It doesn’t require states to legalize same-sex marriage, but it does require them to recognize legal marriages from other states. Twelve Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in support. Republican Senators in North Dakota and Montana were against the vote.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO