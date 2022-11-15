Read full article on original website
Hoeven outlines priorities for next farm bill
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator John Hoeven outlined his priorities for next year’s farm bill Saturday. Hoeven discussed what he’d like to include at the North Dakota Farm Bureau Annual Convention. He said he’s interested in maintaining strong crop insurance, protecting private property rights by pushing back on what he calls burdensome easement policies, and strengthening livestock disaster assistance programs.
North Dakota, Montana senators discuss marriage equality bill votes
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUMV) - The Senate voted Wednesday to end a filibuster for legislation aimed at protecting marriage equality. In a 62 to 37 vote, Senators were able to begin discussion on The Respect for Marriage Act. It doesn’t require states to legalize same-sex marriage, but it does require them to recognize legal marriages from other states. Twelve Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in support. Republican Senators in North Dakota and Montana were against the vote.
North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle to retire
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s longest serving Supreme Court Justice announced his retirement this week. Justice Gerald VandeWalle will retire at the end of January. VandeWalle served the state of North Dakota 44 years on the Supreme Court and 27 years as chief justice. He was a recipient...
