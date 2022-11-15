ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

72-year-old man killed in Cullman crash

By Monica Nakashima
 4 days ago

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 72-year-old Cullman man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

Cullman Police searching for person involved in armed robbery

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Caudle was transported to UAB Hospital after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He died at the hospital due to his injuries.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on Cullman County 437 near Hathcock Road, approximately one mile west of the Cullman city limits.

Nothing further is available as ALEA troopers continue to investigate.

