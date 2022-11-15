ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 13

Guest
4d ago

Listen to your concerns? Your generation is self centered, irresponsible, and selfish. You voted on two things. Abortion , so it didn’t interfere with your sexual activity, and your loans paid off by tax payers who are struggling to put food on the table. This privileged generation will be the downfall of our country.

Reply(1)
11
Verdad
4d ago

Just rember, the libs think that adults age 18-25 shouldn't be allowed to buy firearms due to their brains are not fully formed yet but have no issue with people with half formed brains voting....

Reply(2)
6
Gary Kozak
4d ago

the higher prices on fuel costs means higher prices on everything that should be number one.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

What does a Democratic state house mean for Pennsylvanians?

(WHTM) — The race for a state house seat in Montgomery County was called on Thursday, Nov. 17, for the Democratic candidate, which set off a blue wave in the Pennsylvania state capitol. For the first time in more than a decade Democrats will have a majority in the house, but what does that mean for Pennsylvanians?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Josh Shapiro is the blueprint for Democrats, not John Fetterman

WASHINGTON, Pennsylvania — For the first time in years, one Democrat running for statewide office came close to winning this southwestern Pennsylvania county — 900 votes separated Josh Shapiro from Republican Doug Mastriano in the gubernatorial race. That’s a big deal if you are a Democrat running for statewide office here in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wnynewsnow.com

Shapiro, Davis Discuss Transition, Say Pennsylvania is Well-Positioned for Success

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Governor-elect, Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect, Austin Davis, discussed transition efforts alongside Governor Tom Wolf. Wednesday’s transition announcements come just over a week after Shapiro defeated Republican Doug Mastriano in the gubernatorial race by a margin of over 700,000 votes....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
susqcoindy.com

GOP carries county but Dems win state

Nearly 65 percent of Susquehanna County’s registered voters turned out for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, General Election, according to the county’s unofficial election results. A United States Senate seat and the Governor’s race topped the ballot. The election was also the first following redistricting, which changed the US Congressional district and moved all of Susquehanna County into the PA Senate’s 20th District and the PA House 111th.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Washington Examiner

'Day of reckoning' as Pennsylvania Republicans impeach 'woke' Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

Being the district attorney in one of the country's largest cities is a tough job. It's even more challenging when the city experiences record-breaking homicides, carjackings, and other violent crimes, and the policies the district attorney's offices implemented contributed to the surge. Such is the case in Philadelphia with Soros-backed, radical left-wing District Attorney Larry Krasner. However, on Wednesday, Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled state House had enough and voted to impeach Krasner. It will be the first Pennsylvania Senate impeachment trial in nearly 30 years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania: Here’s the No. 1 Comfort Food in the State

We have some great comfort food in Pennsylvania. Now, we officially have a No. 1 comfort food item, thanks to a new study, and it totally makes sense. I promise you won’t be surprised by these findings. The news is buried in a new report from WalletHub.com that ranks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Local resident wins lottery, becomes Pennsylvania's newest millionaire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a very good Christmas for one local family."We are tremendously excited to join Pa.'s newest millionaire, Kim of Allegheny County, who purchased her $3 million winning scratch-off right here at this Sheetz in Canonsburg," one representative said.The Pennsylvania Lottery presented Kim with her $3 million check.She said she couldn't believe that she won. She even scanned her ticket twice to make sure."I still don't think it's real. I get up every day and do not believe it. I think when I get my money, I'll believe it's real," Kim said with a laugh."I'm going to buy a house, maybe work a little less, and help some other people out," she added.Lottery proceeds benefit Pennsylvania seniors, and they said, since 1972, the lottery has generated almost $34 billion for programs that seniors rely on every day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Libertarian Party gains major party status in Pennsylvania for first time in 20 years

Harrisburg, Pa. — In the 2022 midterm election cycle, the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania fielded more legislative candidates than in the past three decades, records show. Libertarian candidates received more votes than any previous midterm and maintained official party status through a midterm for the first time in 20 years by receiving at least 2% of the vote in at least 10 counties. The two largest Libertarian candidates running in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy