Salt Lake County, UT

ksl.com

West Valley man surrenders, faces charges in fatal auto-pedestrian crash

WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley man has been identified as the person who police say hit and killed a pedestrian crossing a road earlier this week and then drove off. Jose Julian Flores, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony; obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor; and failing to exercise due care around a pedestrian, an infraction. He was taken into custody Saturday morning after surrendering to police.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One dead following accidental shooting in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — One person was transported to the hospital following an accidental gunshot wound to the stomach. The shooting took place at 3100 Adams Avenue in Ogden. There were two parties involved, but it’s unknown at this time how the gunshot occurred. Police say there is no...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Vehicle traveling close to 100 mph crashes in Bountiful, one dead

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — On Nov. 18, a Woods Cross Police Department officer identified a red vehicle traveling close to 100 mph around 9:15 p.m. in Bountiful, Utah. With no headlights on, the vehicle hit a curb, lost its back tire, and struck another car going Southbound on 500 West, 620 South.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Gephardt Daily

One man dead, 1 arrested after Tooele homicide overnight

Tooele, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 60-year-old man is dead and a 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and aggravated domestic abuse after an altercation in Tooele early Thursday. Tooele City Police officers were dispatched to the area of Date Street and Third...
TOOELE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Herriman police investigate stabbing at K9 Memorial Dog Park

HERRIMAN, Utah — Herriman Police are investigating the stabbing of one person Thursday evening. Police say the incident occurred at the K9 Memorial Dog Park, located at 5105 W. Herriman Main Street at 5:40 p.m. According to a news release from Herriman Police, the incident was the result of...
HERRIMAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

3-year-old who died in Taylorsville believed to have shot himself accidentally

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting overnight that killed a 3-year-old child at a Taylorsville apartment. In an update Thursday morning, Taylorsville Police said the toddler shot himself. “A tragic accident, it is believed at this time that the toddler accessed an unsecured firearm,” said the Taylorsville...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

kslnewsradio.com

Construction workers injured after explosion at SLC Int’l Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — An explosion at the SLC International Airport sent two people to a hospital on Friday morning. SLC Airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer told KSL the explosion happened in a construction area east of Concourse B, in the Phase 3 area of new construction. No passengers were in the area of the explosion.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

South Jordan Police find missing 17-year-old, police say boy is OK

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan Police say they have found missing 17-year-old, Jacob White. Earlier Friday evening, police asked for the public’s assistance in locating the boy. At roughly 9:20 p.m., police announced in a Facebook posting that White had been found and is OK. According to...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Lehi man mixes alcohol and meds, destroys his home and then some

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responding to a resident’s concern about a hole in the wall and a bullet on his floor found a neighbor had shot up the place. Officers made contact with the homeowner in the adjoining town home “who answered the...
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Utah County rare vehicle dealer charged with fraud, theft

LINDON — A Pleasant Grove man who owns a business that sells rare 4x4 vehicles is now facing criminal charges alleging that he was paid for three vehicles and then disappeared without delivering the cars. Steven James Jackson, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with three counts...
UTAH COUNTY, UT

