Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
West Valley man surrenders, faces charges in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley man has been identified as the person who police say hit and killed a pedestrian crossing a road earlier this week and then drove off. Jose Julian Flores, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony; obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor; and failing to exercise due care around a pedestrian, an infraction. He was taken into custody Saturday morning after surrendering to police.
kslnewsradio.com
One dead following accidental shooting in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — One person was transported to the hospital following an accidental gunshot wound to the stomach. The shooting took place at 3100 Adams Avenue in Ogden. There were two parties involved, but it’s unknown at this time how the gunshot occurred. Police say there is no...
kslnewsradio.com
Vehicle traveling close to 100 mph crashes in Bountiful, one dead
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — On Nov. 18, a Woods Cross Police Department officer identified a red vehicle traveling close to 100 mph around 9:15 p.m. in Bountiful, Utah. With no headlights on, the vehicle hit a curb, lost its back tire, and struck another car going Southbound on 500 West, 620 South.
Gephardt Daily
One man dead, 1 arrested after Tooele homicide overnight
Tooele, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 60-year-old man is dead and a 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and aggravated domestic abuse after an altercation in Tooele early Thursday. Tooele City Police officers were dispatched to the area of Date Street and Third...
Car rollover on I-80, passenger in stable condition
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Fire District reported a passenger truck rollover at 1:15 p.m. on I-80 westbound. The truck rolled multiple times near mile marker 165, and […]
kslnewsradio.com
Herriman police investigate stabbing at K9 Memorial Dog Park
HERRIMAN, Utah — Herriman Police are investigating the stabbing of one person Thursday evening. Police say the incident occurred at the K9 Memorial Dog Park, located at 5105 W. Herriman Main Street at 5:40 p.m. According to a news release from Herriman Police, the incident was the result of...
kslnewsradio.com
3-year-old who died in Taylorsville believed to have shot himself accidentally
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting overnight that killed a 3-year-old child at a Taylorsville apartment. In an update Thursday morning, Taylorsville Police said the toddler shot himself. “A tragic accident, it is believed at this time that the toddler accessed an unsecured firearm,” said the Taylorsville...
kslnewsradio.com
Shooting leaves 3-year-old dead in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting overnight that killed a 3-year-old child at a Taylorsville apartment. According to Sgt. Aaron Cheshire with the Taylorsville Police Department, crews were dispatched on reports of a gunshot wound at a residence in the area of 1645 West Thornhill Dr. at around 12:15 a.m.
“It’s heartbreaking”: Neighbors react to 3-year-old boy fatally shot
According to Taylorsville Police, a 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot in his home Wednesday night at Thornhill Apartments.
kslnewsradio.com
Construction workers injured after explosion at SLC Int’l Airport
SALT LAKE CITY — An explosion at the SLC International Airport sent two people to a hospital on Friday morning. SLC Airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer told KSL the explosion happened in a construction area east of Concourse B, in the Phase 3 area of new construction. No passengers were in the area of the explosion.
Large police presence to incident in Ogden on Harrison boulevard
A large police presence is responding to an incident in Ogden near the corner of 36 Street and Harrison boulevard.
kjzz.com
Parolee who steals to fund his drug addiction wanted by Utah County Sheriff's Office
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parole fugitive with a history of burglary and theft to feed his drug addiction, is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah's Fugitives. A warrant has been issued by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole for Cody Patrick Neff, 30, and Utah County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help to find him.
Gephardt Daily
Law enforcement community mourns loss of Salt Lake County sheriff’s deputy killed in Lehi crash
LEHI, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy killed in a crash with a cement truck while commuting to work early Saturday morning. Deputy Joel Baker was killed “in a tragic auto accident in the early...
kslnewsradio.com
South Jordan Police find missing 17-year-old, police say boy is OK
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan Police say they have found missing 17-year-old, Jacob White. Earlier Friday evening, police asked for the public’s assistance in locating the boy. At roughly 9:20 p.m., police announced in a Facebook posting that White had been found and is OK. According to...
Victim killed in crash with cement truck in Lehi identified as sheriff's deputy
The victim in a deadly crash between a car and a cement truck in Lehi over the weekend has been identified as a local sheriff's deputy.
KSLTV
Family mourns loss of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy killed by cement truck
Investigators said at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a cement truck heading southbound on Redwood Road hit Baker’s car as he was eastbound on Mountain View Corridor. “The only thing we know is somehow there wasn’t enough time for him to stop at the light,” Cami Beacham, Baker’s sister-in-law, said.
kslnewsradio.com
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing teen
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing teen. According to Det. Jeremy Jaques, 17-year-old Nathan Wallace left Morgan County Monday night around 8:15 p.m. His phone was found on the side of the road in Syracuse.
Gephardt Daily
Lehi man mixes alcohol and meds, destroys his home and then some
LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responding to a resident’s concern about a hole in the wall and a bullet on his floor found a neighbor had shot up the place. Officers made contact with the homeowner in the adjoining town home “who answered the...
ksl.com
Utah County rare vehicle dealer charged with fraud, theft
LINDON — A Pleasant Grove man who owns a business that sells rare 4x4 vehicles is now facing criminal charges alleging that he was paid for three vehicles and then disappeared without delivering the cars. Steven James Jackson, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with three counts...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Driver arrested in West Valley City after pointing gun at officer in unmarked patrol vehicle
WEST VALLEY CITY, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday after police say he became angry and pointed a gun at another motorist who happened to be an officer in an unmarked patrol vehicle. A Granite School District police officer was driving north on...
Comments / 2