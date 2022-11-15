Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Related
KARK
Hog game day: Arkansas leads Ole Miss 42-12
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark – The end of college football season is almost upon us as the Razorbacks play there last home game of the season on Saturday. The Hogs will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium against the University of Mississippi. Fans at home can watch the game on on ESPN or the ESPN App.
KARK
PTN Faceoff: Best Arkansas tradition?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Since it’s senior night, this week’s PTN Faceoff topic is best Arkansas tradition. Our KNWA evening co-anchors Chad Mira and Chelsea Helms shares what they think is the best tradition at Arkansas. To vote on who won the Faceoff, head to the link...
KARK
Donovan Whitten talks UA offer, plans to visit Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkadelphia Class of 2023 quarterback Donovan Whitten has been given a preferred walk-on offer to Arkansas to play linebacker. Whitten, 6-3, 220, has gained recruiting attention while leading the Badgers to an undefeated season so far in hopes of winning the Class 4A state championship. Whitten and Arkadelphia (9-0) will host Ozark (8-3) tonight in the second round of the state playoffs. On Thursday night, Whitten talked about what the offer to the Razorbacks means to him.
KARK
Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday night with a chance to get bowl eligible. The Hogs are 5-5 and have dropped their last three outings in Razorback Stadium. Ole Miss is 8-2 and third in the SEC West with its only losses to LSU and Alabama.
KARK
Malachi Henry talks offer from Hogs, senior season
VAN BUREN — Van Buren Class of 2023 wide receiver Malachi Henry has been extended a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas. Henry, 6-1, 185, attended the Arkansas game against LSU last Saturday and was given the offer. On Friday, Henry talked about what the offer means to him and his unofficial visit.
KARK
Zach Williams, Luke Jones still deciding on 2023 return
FAYETTEVILLE — Defensive end Zach Williams and offensive tackle Luke Jones are still deciding on a possible return to Arkansas in 2023. Williams is a senior while Jones is a redshirt senior. Both were prep standouts in Little Rock. Williams attended Joe T. Robinson while Jones played at Pulaski Academy. Williams has never redshirted while Jones did in his first semester at Notre Dame. Following that semester, Jones transferred to Arkansas. Due the NCAA allowing a COVID year both are eligible to play one more season with the Hogs.
KARK
Arkansas sacking opposing quarterbacks again
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense has been dialing up a lot of pressure in recent games including seven sacks against LSU this past Saturday. The Razorbacks have 35 sacks through 10 games this season which is tops in the SEC and third in the nation. Bowling Green and Pittsburgh each have 37. The Hogs and Louisville are tied with 35 while Liberty rounds out the top five with 34. Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders is tied with two other players for eighth in the nation with 8.5 sacks which is tops in the SEC.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
Comments / 0