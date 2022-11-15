Read full article on original website
Panthers outscore Patriots 15-8 in fourth quarter to edge out Westover
AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School boys’ basketball team has gotten off to a 2-0 start in the 2022-23 season. The Panthers earned their first win of the season by beating Randolph-Clay 51-35 last Thursday and they followed it up the very next day with a hard-fought 49-44 victory over Westover (WHS) on Friday, November 18 at the Panther Den.
Unforced turnovers do in Lady Panthers against Westover
AMERICUS – After their season-opening loss to Randolph-Clay last Thursday at the Panther Den, the Sumter County Lady Panthers basketball team (SCHS) wanted to get rid of the bad taste in their mouths from that loss and rebound with a win over the Westover Lady Patriots the very next day. However, as they did in the loss to RC, unforced turnovers by the Lady Panthers proved to be costly against WHS and they resulted in a 56-35 defeat for SCHS on Friday, November 18 at the Panther Den on the SCHS campus.
Fifth-Ranked Wildcats roll over Washington-Wilkes to advance to state quarterfinals
ELLAVILLE, GA – On Friday night, November 18, the fifth-ranked Schley County Wildcats (10-2) once again showed why they are among the top teams in the state in GHSA Class A Division 2. As they did the week before in their win over Georgia Military College, the Wildcats used their talent, speed and athleticism to overwhelm the Washington-Wilkes Tigers (WW) on both sides of the ball. The SCHS defense scored on two pick sixes and forced two fumbles on the night, while the offense scored on almost every possession. As a result, the Wildcats advanced to the state quarterfinals of the GHSA Class A Division 2 State Playoffs with a 58-14 drubbing of WW at Wildcat Stadium.
Sumter County boys start season on right note with win over Randolph-Clay
AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School boys basketball team (SCHS) got the 2022-23 season off to a good start with a 51-35 victory over the Red Devils of Randolph-Clay (RC) on Thursday, November 17 at the Panther Den. The Panthers did it the way they’ve done it for the past several years. They used their high-pressure defense to create their offense by forcing turnovers and scoring points off turnovers. Though they got off to a slow start in the first quarter, the Panthers found their energy in the second quarter and went on a 7-0 run that would eventually give them a double-digit lead, which they were able to maintain for the rest of the contest.
Angela Smith to be honorary tree lighter at annual Phoebe Sumter Lights of Love Ceremony
AMERICUS – The Phoebe Sumter Foundation is excited to announce that the honorary tree lighter for this year’s Lights of Love ceremony is Angela Smith. The annual event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. outside the hospital’s main entrance. According to Phoebe Sumter...
Rezoning, ordinances, overcharges and waivers on alcohol license law discussed at Americus City Council
The Mayor and City Council of Americus met on 11.17.22 for just shy of three hours. This meeting was atypical as the council voted to cancel their agenda setting meeting and condense it with the voting meeting. The meeting brought up several points of discussion, some were met with disagreement...
