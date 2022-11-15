ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Minot’s Dufner, Nehring sign on to St. Cloud State

By Tristan Thomas
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHRhj_0jB0mQti00

JJ Dufner and Mikkail Nehring from Minot made their college decisions official today.

Dufner will play goalkeeper for the Huskies soccer team after leading the WDA in shutouts this past season, helping the Magi to a second straight WDA title, while Nehring will join the St. Cloud State track team.

Nehring and Dufner said moments during their visits helped them pick St. Cloud State.

“I really just felt at home. I remember I was just walking up the stairs and we’d just got done touring the athletic facilities and I kind of looked at my mom and I was like yeah this is the one and I think this is it and it turned out to be it,” Nehring said.

“When I hung out with the team, I got to hang out with them in the dorms and I was with like six or seven of them and it was very nice. I felt like I was welcome and they all really like me so that kind of helped out,” Dufner said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Women’s Wrestling: Beavers host triangular with Jamestown and Saskatchewan

Minot State women are in their first season. This weekend they hosted a triangular facing Jamestown and Saskatchewan. Women’s Scores Minot State Beavers 15 Saskatchewan Huskies 25 Final Minot State Beavers 10 Jamestown Jimmies 33 Final Men’s Scores Minot State Beavers 60 Saskatchewan Huskies 0 Final Minot State Beavers 40 Jamestown Jimmies 3 Final
MINOT, ND
KX News

BRB: The Bismarck Big One Craft Fair

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 37th annual Bismarck Big One Christmas Craft Fair has come to town, and it brings with it some of the midwest’s most creative minds in an all-purpose holiday shopping expo. The biggest and most famous example of the Big One craft fair takes place in Minot, but over the span […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

See the most extreme temperatures in North Dakota history

STACKER– On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest […]
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Christmas in North Dakota starts on…. December 4?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When the topic of the right time to celebrate the Christmas season comes up, people will usually launch into debates on the date. Is starting in November too early? When do you put up and take down the tree? How many days in a row can you hear that one Christmas […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy