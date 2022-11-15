Read full article on original website
10 Observations: Bruins Rout Blackhawks for 11th Straight Home Win
10 observations: Bruins rout Hawks for 11th straight home win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks were routed by the Boston Bruins 6-1 at TD Garden on Saturday. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. The Bruins improved to 16-2-0 with a +38 goal differential this season...
Podcast: Blackhawks Feeling Loss of Seth Jones and Takeaways From Marian Hossa Interview
Podcast: Hawks feeling loss of Jones, takeaways from Hossa interview originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the team feeling the loss of Seth Jones, how the recently-recalled Ian Mitchell could help the back end, and injury updates on Tyler Johnson and Alex Stalock. Plus, the guys offer their takeaways from the Marian Hossa interview and what to expect from Sunday's jersey retirement ceremony.
Wild overcome Hurricanes in OT, 2-1
Alex Goligoski scored his first goal of the season 1:12 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild generated enough late-game offense
Bears' Cole Kmet Averaged Third-Most Separation Yards in Week 10
Kmet averaged third-most separation yards in Week 10 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cole Kmet has made himself acknowledgeable over the past two weeks – and not in a bad way. The Bears' tight end recorded two straight weeks with two receiving touchdowns. Last week against the Lions,...
Bulls Nikola Vučević Owns Missed Free Throws Late in Loss to Magic
Vučević owns missed free throws vs. Magic: 'It sucks' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The result of a 48-minute NBA game is never decided by one play. But it must have felt that way to Nikola Vučević Friday night after, with 12.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, missing two free throws that could have put the Chicago Bulls ahead of the Orlando Magic 109-105, but instead led to a Jalen Suggs 3-pointer that proved a back-breaking game-winner.
Skidding Bulls Face Potentially Season-Defining Schedule Stretch
Skidding Bulls face potentially season-defining stretch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 6-10 Chicago Bulls have lost four straight games and six of their last seven. And Friday night's 108-107 home defeat to the Orlando Magic may have been a new low, from the 19-point third quarter deficit, to...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Frustrated by Billy Donovan's Benching Decision
LaVine frustrated by Donovan's benching decision originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Coaches make decisions they feel are best for the team. When they occur during the game, they are merely to try to win that contest. So when Billy Donovan benched Zach LaVine for the final 3 minutes, 43...
Blackhawks Recall Ian Mitchell From AHL's Rockford After Hot Start
Hawks recall Ian Mitchell from Rockford after hot start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have recalled defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Rockford IceHogs, the team announced Friday morning. The move comes one day after defenseman Alec Regula was reassigned to the AHL club. Mitchell, 23, missed all...
Why Hockey Games Are Played in Three Periods
Why hockey games are played in three periods originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Hockey is a game chock full of unique traditions and strange rules. From fights -- and the lack of punishment -- to the chaotic subbing system, it can be an intimidating game for the beginner fan.
Giannis Throws Tantrum, Ladder After Terrible Night at Free Throw Line
Giannis throws tantrum, ladder after terrible night at free throw line originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the feel-good stories in the NBA. He’s one of the guys fans root for, even those who don’t root for the Bucks. The two-time league MVP is a testament to all the hard work he has done throughout his life to build his skill set and become one of the best players of all time.
Billy Donovan Calls on DeRozan, LaVine, Vučević to Fix Bulls' Starts
Donovan calls on Bulls' Big 3 to set game-opening tone originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls have struggled with slow starts consistently this season. But for the first time, coach Billy Donovan steered talk away from potential lineup changes surrounding young players like Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams and towards veterans. And we’re not talking Goran Dragić or Javonte Green replacing them.
Cubs Claim Infielder Rylan Bannon Off Waivers From Braves
Cubs pick up infielder off waivers from Braves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs claimed second/third baseman Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Atlanta Braves on Friday. The move adds another infield depth option to the Cubs' 40-man roster, which stands at 39 ahead of Friday's 7 p.m,...
Bills Scheduled to Fly to Detroit Saturday Ahead of Matchup Vs. Browns
Bills scheduled to fly to Detroit Saturday ahead of matchup vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills appear one step closer to playing their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns. Several feet of snow blanketed Buffalo over the past few days, forcing the NFL to...
Report: Pistons' Cade Cunningham Out Indefinitely With Shin Injury
Report: Cade Cunningham out indefinitely with shin injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Detroit Pistons’ season isn’t off to a great start, and it isn’t getting any better. Cade Cunningham, last year’s No. 1 overall pick, reportedly is feared to have a stress fracture in...
