Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Podcast: Blackhawks Feeling Loss of Seth Jones and Takeaways From Marian Hossa Interview

Podcast: Hawks feeling loss of Jones, takeaways from Hossa interview originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the team feeling the loss of Seth Jones, how the recently-recalled Ian Mitchell could help the back end, and injury updates on Tyler Johnson and Alex Stalock. Plus, the guys offer their takeaways from the Marian Hossa interview and what to expect from Sunday's jersey retirement ceremony.
NBC Chicago

Bulls Nikola Vučević Owns Missed Free Throws Late in Loss to Magic

Vučević owns missed free throws vs. Magic: 'It sucks' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The result of a 48-minute NBA game is never decided by one play. But it must have felt that way to Nikola Vučević Friday night after, with 12.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, missing two free throws that could have put the Chicago Bulls ahead of the Orlando Magic 109-105, but instead led to a Jalen Suggs 3-pointer that proved a back-breaking game-winner.
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Recall Ian Mitchell From AHL's Rockford After Hot Start

Hawks recall Ian Mitchell from Rockford after hot start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have recalled defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Rockford IceHogs, the team announced Friday morning. The move comes one day after defenseman Alec Regula was reassigned to the AHL club. Mitchell, 23, missed all...
NBC Chicago

Why Hockey Games Are Played in Three Periods

Why hockey games are played in three periods originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Hockey is a game chock full of unique traditions and strange rules. From fights -- and the lack of punishment -- to the chaotic subbing system, it can be an intimidating game for the beginner fan.
NBC Chicago

Giannis Throws Tantrum, Ladder After Terrible Night at Free Throw Line

Giannis throws tantrum, ladder after terrible night at free throw line originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the feel-good stories in the NBA. He’s one of the guys fans root for, even those who don’t root for the Bucks. The two-time league MVP is a testament to all the hard work he has done throughout his life to build his skill set and become one of the best players of all time.
NBC Chicago

Billy Donovan Calls on DeRozan, LaVine, Vučević to Fix Bulls' Starts

Donovan calls on Bulls' Big 3 to set game-opening tone originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls have struggled with slow starts consistently this season. But for the first time, coach Billy Donovan steered talk away from potential lineup changes surrounding young players like Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams and towards veterans. And we’re not talking Goran Dragić or Javonte Green replacing them.
NBC Chicago

Cubs Claim Infielder Rylan Bannon Off Waivers From Braves

Cubs pick up infielder off waivers from Braves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs claimed second/third baseman Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Atlanta Braves on Friday. The move adds another infield depth option to the Cubs' 40-man roster, which stands at 39 ahead of Friday's 7 p.m,...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

