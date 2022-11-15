S.W.A.T Valkyrie host girls wrestling scramble

(Greenfield) The first ever season of girls wrestling in the state of Iowa got underway on Monday. AHSTW, Riverside, and S.W.A.T. were among the eleven teams that competed at Nodaway Valley.

AHSTW’s Bella Canada went 1-0 with a pin.

Riverside’s Ana Wilson and Carly Henderson each posted a 3-0 night with three falls. Jayden Carrigan went 3-0 with two pins and a major decision. McKenna Dorr, Meg Haines, Amira Wilke, Sarah Cody, Elle Stephens, and Hailey Harvey all went 2-0 with a pair of pins.

S.W.A.T. Valkyrie had Mia South, Loralye Yenzer, and Evy Martin go 3-0 with three pins. Ady Lundquist had one pin and two tech falls in her 3-0 night. Posting two pins and one overtime decision win was Cadence Kinzie. Ellen Gerlock, Stella Beattie, Megan Gerlock, and Nadia South were all 2-0 with two pins. Grace Britten went 2-0 with a pin and a tech fall. Jazz Christensen and Haley Armstrong each pinned their lone opponent.