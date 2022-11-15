Read full article on original website
LA's Project Roomkey Program Has Housed More Than 4,800 People, Officials Say
Project Roomkey, a housing program in Los Angeles created during the pandemic, has provided permanent housing to more than 4,800 people since it began in 2020, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced. The program is ramping down, with 286 people remaining in two remaining sites -- the Grand Hotel...
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department.
SoCal couple extradited to U.S. to begin prison sentence for $20M COVID-19 scheme
LOS ANGELES – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme were returned to the United States last night after more than a year as fugitives. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 38, both former...
Orange County Republicans gain in Monday vote counting
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Several Orange County Republicans in key races Monday cut into some gains Democrats made since Election Day as ballots dropped off at vote centers on Election Day were tallied. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, expanded her slim lead over Republican Scott Baugh, a former assemblyman,...
Gov. Newsom Sings Order to Help LA County Recover From Route Fire
Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency on Saturday to help Los Angeles County address the impact of the Route Fire, which erupted on Aug. 31 near Castaic and burned more than 5,000 acres over the next several days. The proclamation directs state government assist local authorities, and directs...
Karen Bass widens her lead in LA mayor's race
Billionaire Rick Caruso is now trailing by about 30,000 votes.
What Kind Of LA County Sheriff Will Robert Luna Be?
Luna, the former Long Beach Police chief promises a “180 degree difference” in how he'll run LASD. Incumbent Alex Villanueva conceded Tuesday.
Redondo Beach mayor used racist, sexist language in recently discovered emails
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – The shocking statements in an explosive NBC news interview, in which Redondo Beach City Councilmember Todd Lowenstein stated that low and medium-income families do not “deserve” to live near the ocean, are the tip of the iceberg of the disdain for minorities and others by city officials. As detailed in the Los Angeles Times, recent emails have been uncovered from Redondo Beach City officials, including Mayor Bill Brand, which contain untoward statements about minorities, women, and cancer survivors.
LA City Hall to Glow Red. Here's the Timely Reason Why
Los Angeles City Hall will glow in red Friday night to honor and remember victims of drunken and drugged driving. The display coincides with the start of Mothers Against Drunk Driving's 36th annual "Tie One On for Safety" campaign. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m....
The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County
The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County. Today on AirTalk, we’ll get the latest on election returns in Los Angeles County from Registrar/Recorder Dean Logan, check in on the major OC races with KPCC/LAist Senior Reporter Covering Orange County Jill Replogle, and hear analysis from Caltech Professor of Political and Computational Science R. Michael Alvarez.
`Mansion Tax’ poised to pass
Supporters of Measure ULA, otherwise known as the “mansion tax,” declared victory Monday after the latest results from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk showed that nearly 56% of voters were approving the city ordinance. Ordinance ULA seeks an additional tax on property sales that exceed $5 million...
Election: Latest poll numbers in Los Angeles
After gaining on Rick Caruso since the ballots began being tallied in the race for Los Angeles mayor, Karen Bass has taken the lead following the latest updated vote tally.The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk posted the current count at 4:09 p.m. Friday -- with Bass having collected 289,782 votes to Caruso's 285,398, for a lead of 50.38% to 49.62%.Hundreds of thousands of ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks. Further updates will be announced every Tuesday and Friday until all ballots are tallied.Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has increased his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva after the latest vote update in the race to be the county's next sheriff.Updated totals from the Tuesday election released Friday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office showed Luna with more than 58% of the vote -- a slight uptick -- and Villanueva with just under 42% -- a slight downturn.The updated count released Friday had Luna with 820,832 votes and Villanueva with 585,164.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 29,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has expanded her lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Monday afternoon showed Bass jumping ahead of Rick Caruso by more than 29,200 votes. The new vote totals showed Bass holding with 354,948 votes, a total […]
What we know about the California driver who hit 25 law enforcement recruits in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - As numerous Southern California law-enforcement recruits fight for their lives at the hospital, investigators are piecing together information on what caused a driver to hit 25 cadets during their group morning run in the Whittier area. Earlier on Wednesday, a wrong-way driver in a Honda...
Remember That Crazy Pursuit? Here's the List of Charges the Suspect Faces
In a wild pursuit during which a 33-year-old parolee switched cars three times, carjacked a work truck on live TV, and smashed into multiple patrol cars, the suspect accused of being behind the wheel will face at least 25 charges. The Orange County District Attorney's Office was leveling the charges...
Authorities to Announce Results of Year-Long Cargo Train Thefts Investigation
Twenty-two people were taken into custody as part of an investigation into burglaries of commercial railroad cargo containers on tracks running through Los Angeles. Authorities planned to discuss the results of the year-long investigation at a 3 p.m. news conference. Details about the arrests were not immediately available. The cargo...
Former Orange County auditor arrested for alleging stealing $2.5 million from employer
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former executive at an Orange County commercial real estate agency was arrested today on a federal criminal complaint alleging a decade-long scheme in which he stole $2.5 million by submitting fictitious invoices for companies controlled by his family and friends whose services were never performed.
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los Angeles
Witness illustration from September 13, 2010, case in Hoffman, NC.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a “translucent or camouflaged” triangle-shaped object at about 8:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Billionaire San Diego developer accused of taking tenant deposits
SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles landlord who owns more than 15,000 units in Southern California and is set to build more than 2,500 apartments in San Diego is accused of improperly taking security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff...
Rapper, Owner Of Santa Clarita Restaurant ‘Blueface’ Arrested For Attempted Murder In Las Vegas
The Los Angeles based rapper “Blueface,” and owner of “Blue’s Fish and Soul” in Santa Clarita was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas on charges of attempted murder. At 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the rapper on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on Oct. 8 on the 6300 ...
