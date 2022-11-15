ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Orange County Republicans gain in Monday vote counting

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Several Orange County Republicans in key races Monday cut into some gains Democrats made since Election Day as ballots dropped off at vote centers on Election Day were tallied. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, expanded her slim lead over Republican Scott Baugh, a former assemblyman,...
Redondo Beach mayor used racist, sexist language in recently discovered emails

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – The shocking statements in an explosive NBC news interview, in which Redondo Beach City Councilmember Todd Lowenstein stated that low and medium-income families do not “deserve” to live near the ocean, are the tip of the iceberg of the disdain for minorities and others by city officials. As detailed in the Los Angeles Times, recent emails have been uncovered from Redondo Beach City officials, including Mayor Bill Brand, which contain untoward statements about minorities, women, and cancer survivors.
LA City Hall to Glow Red. Here's the Timely Reason Why

Los Angeles City Hall will glow in red Friday night to honor and remember victims of drunken and drugged driving. The display coincides with the start of Mothers Against Drunk Driving's 36th annual "Tie One On for Safety" campaign. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m....
The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County

The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County. Today on AirTalk, we’ll get the latest on election returns in Los Angeles County from Registrar/Recorder Dean Logan, check in on the major OC races with KPCC/LAist Senior Reporter Covering Orange County Jill Replogle, and hear analysis from Caltech Professor of Political and Computational Science R. Michael Alvarez.
`Mansion Tax’ poised to pass

Supporters of Measure ULA, otherwise known as the “mansion tax,” declared victory Monday after the latest results from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk showed that nearly 56% of voters were approving the city ordinance. Ordinance ULA seeks an additional tax on property sales that exceed $5 million...
Election: Latest poll numbers in Los Angeles

After gaining on Rick Caruso since the ballots began being tallied in the race for Los Angeles mayor, Karen Bass has taken the lead following the latest updated vote tally.The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk posted the current count at 4:09 p.m. Friday -- with Bass having collected 289,782 votes to Caruso's 285,398, for a lead of 50.38% to 49.62%.Hundreds of thousands of ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks. Further updates will be announced every Tuesday and Friday until all ballots are tallied.Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has increased his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva after the latest vote update in the race to be the county's next sheriff.Updated totals from the Tuesday election released Friday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office showed Luna with more than 58% of the vote -- a slight uptick -- and Villanueva with just under 42% -- a slight downturn.The updated count released Friday had Luna with 820,832 votes and Villanueva with 585,164.
Authorities to Announce Results of Year-Long Cargo Train Thefts Investigation

Twenty-two people were taken into custody as part of an investigation into burglaries of commercial railroad cargo containers on tracks running through Los Angeles. Authorities planned to discuss the results of the year-long investigation at a 3 p.m. news conference. Details about the arrests were not immediately available. The cargo...
Rapper, Owner Of Santa Clarita Restaurant ‘Blueface’ Arrested For Attempted Murder In Las Vegas

The Los Angeles based rapper “Blueface,” and owner of “Blue’s Fish and Soul” in Santa Clarita was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas on charges of attempted murder.  At 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the rapper on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on Oct. 8 on the 6300 ...
