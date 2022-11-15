Read full article on original website
This makes me sad to see how Grant shows it’s true colors this time. I had children that went to Grant and were bullied so can we all just stop and think about the kids for once!
Ms. Wheelchair Michigan competition canceled due to weather, safety concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ms. Wheelchair Michigan has announced the cancelation of Sunday's event due to the ongoing winter weather in West Michigan. The decision was made to protect and ensure the safety of their participants and guests. The state-wide competition was scheduled for Nov. 20 from 1...
Grand Rapids Public Schools moving forward with facilities master plan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public School District is moving forward with a plan to close some schools. It comes after feedback from thousands of parents and community members over the last few months. It'll be several months until the district announces any closures as part of...
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18
WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
After tumultuous 2 months, Muskegon Heights Board of Education issues vote of no confidence for Academy Board
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Muskegon — The leader of the Muskegon Heights Board of Education is speaking out on why they issued a vote of no confidence against the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy Board at a meeting Monday night. Board President Trinell Scott says the Academy Board is not working...
WOOD
Aquinas adds two new board members with robust community leadership
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Aquinas College has announced the addition of two new board of trustee members that boast a robust work history and connection to the college’s mission. Conor Dugan and Nazar Massouh (’95), bring an extensive and global background of work experience to the Catholic college.
WZZM 13
When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
Kent County to consider 29 projects for $127 million federal funding
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Administration has narrowed down which projects could receive a portion of $127.6 million dollars. The money is from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which has been allocated to Kent County. There were 319 proposals originally considered for the funds. Now, Kent County...
Wyoming parents say their middle school student was cut on the face with scissors by 'bullies'
WYOMING, Mich. — Danyle Nevius described to 13 On Your Side the Nov. 1 fight that left her son, Liam Birman, with cuts on his face and neck, allegedly from a pair of scissors. Liam said for the past two years, he's been bullied by two boys who go...
Grant officials: Water supply issues resolved
GRANT, Mich. — Residents in Grant can resume normal water usage after an early morning issue at the city's well house. Grant City officials say the situation began around 4 a.m. Friday, when a transfer switch between the utility feed and the diesel generator malfunctioned, causing damage to the system.
No-Shave November | How the movement is raising money and awareness for cancer research
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’ve noticed people around you are looking hairier than usual, they may be participating in No-Shave November. It’s an ongoing effort to raise awareness and money for cancer research. And while it may sound like a silly way to attack such a serious topic, these efforts have raised millions of dollars.
Hillary Scholten flipped several Republican-leaning areas blue in West Michigan congressional race
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Two years ago, most voters in Ada Township — a community with deep ties to the conservative DeVos and Van Andel families — supported Republican Peter Meijer over Democrat Hillary Scholten in West Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District race. This year, it was...
Muskegon student removed from school, charged after BB gun found in school
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges are pending against a Muskegon High School student for allegedly bringing a BB gun to school. Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a resource officer with the Muskegon Police Department received a report of a student with a gun on campus. Police say officers and school staff spoke with the student and conducted a search. No firearms were located.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Distributes Semi-Annual Gaming Revenue
Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe) The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) hosted their semi-annual 2% distribution November 18 in both Isabella and Arenac Counties. The SCIT dispersed funds derived from Class III gaming at its properties: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel to qualifying local units of government and public schools.
Holland company to dredge St. Joseph Harbor
A Holland company has been awarded a $1.3 million contract to dredge the St. Joseph Harbor.
Hazmat Team Clears Scene at Osceola Grand Hotel in Evart
UPDATE 11/18/22 4:00 p.m. We now know what caused a hazmat team to be called to Osceola Grand Hotel in Evart. Evart Area Fire and Rescue says an investigation into an unknown odor was caused by a chlorine chemical imbalance in the hotels pool room. A hazmat team from Muskegon...
Rockford Construction will spearhead renovation efforts at historic Sullivan Field
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city has entered into a contract with Rockford Construction to do the renovations on Sullivan Field, formerly known as Valley Field, bringing the historic baseball diamond one step closer to its renovation goals. The contract with Rockford Construction was announced at the Grand Rapids...
Toys for Tots donations down 70%
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The economy and inflation are making it hard for families this holiday season. Toys For Tots is seeing an increase in families asking for assistance. Last year they helped a record 12,500 families. This year they've already registered 10,000 families—and we are only a few weeks into the registration.
'Cookies with a Cause' to send homemade cookies, Christmas cards to Michigan troops overseas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A group in Grand Rapids needs your help to bring holiday cheer to overseas service members this year. Cookies with a Cause is hosting its fourth annual cookie drive in December. They are hoping to send 1,500 cookies to troops overseas to give them a taste of home for the holidays.
Cannon Twp. approves resolution to publicly disagree with Proposal 3
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michiganders recently voted to pass a ballot measure that will enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution, rendering the state's 1931 criminal abortion ban unenforceable. After the Supreme Court struck down nearly 50 years of precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade, nearly 57% of voters...
Detroit News
Michigan hunters grapple with new deer harvest reporting rules
On Tuesday, Erik Schnelle started Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season much like other years. The veteran outdoorsman moved through the falling snow on his rural property in Ionia County, watching bucks and does frolic while waiting with a bolt-action rifle for a perfect shot. He eventually felled a 209-pound...
