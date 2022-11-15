ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ndamukong Suh, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract After Linval Joseph Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they've agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal was done. Suh appeared to confirm the deal in a post on his Twitter account after Schefter's report:. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first reported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The 8 Longest Active NFL Playoff Droughts

Winning the Super Bowl is the goal for every NFL team. The first step is making the party. As of 2022, one-fourth of the league has missed the playoffs in at least four straight years. One struggling organization has even fallen short of the postseason for an entire decade. If...
Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers

Injured center virtually greets his teammates in the tunnel after TNF win. Think this team loves Ben Jones? https://t.co/0I1sJtlzCD. Christian Watson: Weeks 1-9: 0 receiving TDs Last two weeks: 5 receiving TDs He now leads rookies in receiving scores 📈 https://t.co/pP07pLoD2J. Titans Beat Packers at Lambeau. Green Bay’s struggles...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List

It can be challenging for fantasy football managers to wait on the status of an injured player. You want to be patient and see if their condition improves, but you also have to prepare with pivot options in case they end up being inactive. And that often includes making a late waiver-wire add or two.
Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play-or-Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars

That's always the question keeping fantasy football managers up at night. As the 2022 NFL season progresses, the pressure attached to those debates only increases. To help relieve a bit of that stress, we'll help tackle a few of those play-or-bench debates here. Start: Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears (at...
NFL Records That Could be Broken in 2022 Season

Not only has Patrick Mahomes enjoyed a torrid start to the 2022 campaign, but the prolific Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is also among a small group of players with a reasonable shot to break an NFL record. "On pace" can be a dangerous qualifier, particularly when the sample size is...
Former Broncos OT: Russell Wilson Is Using Seahawks Audibles 'That Guys Don't Know'

Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus provided one reason why Russell Wilson might be struggling so much in his first season with the team. On 92.5 FM Altitude Sports Radio Denver, Polumbus reported Wilson is already having disagreements with head coach Nathaniel Hackett about the play-calling. The nine-time Pro Bowler is also becoming more frustrated with the situation.
DENVER, CO
Van Jefferson, Tyler Higbee Fantasy Outlook for Week 11 with Cooper Kupp Injured

Fantasy managers who were able to count on Cooper Kupp for consistent production find themselves in a bad spot for the rest of the season. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced this week his star will be placed on injured reserve after having surgery to repair a high ankle sprain.
NFL Threatens 'Significant Discipline' for Teams Violating Alcohol Policy

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo Friday threatening "significant discipline" for teams that do not abide by the league's alcohol policy. The memo follows Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing's early Friday morning arrest on DUI and speeding charges following the Titans' 27-17 road win over the Green Bay Packers.
NASHVILLE, TN
7 Former NFL Players Who Could Get Head-coaching Consideration in 2023

It's never too early to start examining next year's crop of NFL coaching candidates, especially in 2022. With just under half of the regular season remaining, we've already seen two head coaches—Frank Reich and Matt Rhule—fired. Reich's interim replacement for the Indianapolis Colts, Jeff Saturday, threw a curve...
NFL Rumors: Steve Wilks Likely to Be 'Seriously Considered' for Panthers Full-Time HC

The Carolina Panthers are "seriously" considering interim head coach Steve Wilks for the team's full-time coaching gig, per Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer. "Five games through his 12-contest tryout, Wilks has impressed Panthers leadership enough that he is expected to be seriously considered for the full-time job after the season, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation," Williams wrote.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Saints' Cameron Jordan Out for Week 11, Will Miss 1st Game of Career Due to Injury

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss the first game of his 12-year NFL career because of injury Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Jordan played every game (starting all but one) over his first 10 NFL seasons (2011-2020). He sat out a game for the first time last December versus the New York Jets after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

