Ndamukong Suh, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract After Linval Joseph Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they've agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal was done. Suh appeared to confirm the deal in a post on his Twitter account after Schefter's report:. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first reported...
Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

Each passing week of the 2022 NFL season ups the stakes for fantasy football managers. There is only so much time left to claim a playoff berth or improve your postseason seeding. While you can't actually win a league title in Week 11, it's not hyperbolic to suggest you could lose it if you aren't careful.
Deion Sanders, Jackson State Go Undefeated in Regular Season for 1st Time in History

The Jackson State football team has gone undefeated in the regular season for the first time in school history after defeating Alcorn State 24-13 on Saturday. Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback and returner Deion Sanders leads the Tigers in his third season running the program. The year before his arrival, the Tigers went 4-8 in 2019.
NFL Records That Could be Broken in 2022 Season

Not only has Patrick Mahomes enjoyed a torrid start to the 2022 campaign, but the prolific Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is also among a small group of players with a reasonable shot to break an NFL record. "On pace" can be a dangerous qualifier, particularly when the sample size is...
NFL Threatens 'Significant Discipline' for Teams Violating Alcohol Policy

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo Friday threatening "significant discipline" for teams that do not abide by the league's alcohol policy. The memo follows Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing's early Friday morning arrest on DUI and speeding charges following the Titans' 27-17 road win over the Green Bay Packers.
7 Former NFL Players Who Could Get Head-coaching Consideration in 2023

It's never too early to start examining next year's crop of NFL coaching candidates, especially in 2022. With just under half of the regular season remaining, we've already seen two head coaches—Frank Reich and Matt Rhule—fired. Reich's interim replacement for the Indianapolis Colts, Jeff Saturday, threw a curve...
Bleacher Report's 2022 NFL Midseason Awards

Though the NFL season lacks a midseason mark for every team—idle weekends and a 17-game season will do that—each one has crossed the halfway point. Naturally, then, it's time to distribute fake hardware. In addition to Fantasy Football Player of the Year, we are handing out versions of...
Commanders' Chase Young Not Activated, Won't Return from Knee Injury vs. Texans

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will not be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there had been "optimism" that Young would play Sunday, but instead the team has until Wednesday to activate Young or else he will not be eligible to play this season.
Van Jefferson, Tyler Higbee Fantasy Outlook for Week 11 with Cooper Kupp Injured

Fantasy managers who were able to count on Cooper Kupp for consistent production find themselves in a bad spot for the rest of the season. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced this week his star will be placed on injured reserve after having surgery to repair a high ankle sprain.
Former Broncos OT: Russell Wilson Is Using Seahawks Audibles 'That Guys Don't Know'

Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus provided one reason why Russell Wilson might be struggling so much in his first season with the team. On 92.5 FM Altitude Sports Radio Denver, Polumbus reported Wilson is already having disagreements with head coach Nathaniel Hackett about the play-calling. The nine-time Pro Bowler is also becoming more frustrated with the situation.
The 8 Longest Active NFL Playoff Droughts

Winning the Super Bowl is the goal for every NFL team. The first step is making the party. As of 2022, one-fourth of the league has missed the playoffs in at least four straight years. One struggling organization has even fallen short of the postseason for an entire decade. If...
Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List

It can be challenging for fantasy football managers to wait on the status of an injured player. You want to be patient and see if their condition improves, but you also have to prepare with pivot options in case they end up being inactive. And that often includes making a late waiver-wire add or two.
Bucks' Giannis Explains Confrontation With 76ers Arena Workers On Court After Loss

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo called his postgame confrontation with Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell and a Wells Fargo Center employee Friday an "unfortunate event." Antetokounmpo was trying to shoot free throws after the Bucks' 110-102 road loss when Harrell—who wanted to get his own work in—took the ball from...
