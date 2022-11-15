Read full article on original website
Ndamukong Suh, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract After Linval Joseph Deal
The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they've agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal was done. Suh appeared to confirm the deal in a post on his Twitter account after Schefter's report:. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first reported...
Winners and losers from USC Trojans’ 48-45 victory over UCLA Bruins
The Pac-12 showdown between the No. 7 USC Trojans and the No. 16 UCLA Bruins was in full effect on
Saints Fantasy Football: Start'em or Sit'em for Week 11
Fantasy football analyst Brendan Boylan looks at the New Orleans players to either start or sit in Week 11.
Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections
Each passing week of the 2022 NFL season ups the stakes for fantasy football managers. There is only so much time left to claim a playoff berth or improve your postseason seeding. While you can't actually win a league title in Week 11, it's not hyperbolic to suggest you could lose it if you aren't careful.
Deion Sanders, Jackson State Go Undefeated in Regular Season for 1st Time in History
The Jackson State football team has gone undefeated in the regular season for the first time in school history after defeating Alcorn State 24-13 on Saturday. Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback and returner Deion Sanders leads the Tigers in his third season running the program. The year before his arrival, the Tigers went 4-8 in 2019.
Hernández: Instead of a crowning achievement, Chip Kelly blows chance at national relevancy
Chip Kelly was on the verge of finally making UCLA a nationally relevant team. With the Bruins stunning loss to USC, he might never get another chance.
NFL Records That Could be Broken in 2022 Season
Not only has Patrick Mahomes enjoyed a torrid start to the 2022 campaign, but the prolific Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is also among a small group of players with a reasonable shot to break an NFL record. "On pace" can be a dangerous qualifier, particularly when the sample size is...
Bills Share Stunning Photos of Snowstorm's Arrival in Buffalo Ahead of Week 11
It turns out there was a pretty good reason to move Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns to Detroit. The team and linebacker Von Miller shared photographs and video of the snow that arrived in Buffalo on Friday:. Aya Elamroussi of CNN noted Orchard Park, where the...
NFL Threatens 'Significant Discipline' for Teams Violating Alcohol Policy
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo Friday threatening "significant discipline" for teams that do not abide by the league's alcohol policy. The memo follows Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing's early Friday morning arrest on DUI and speeding charges following the Titans' 27-17 road win over the Green Bay Packers.
7 Former NFL Players Who Could Get Head-coaching Consideration in 2023
It's never too early to start examining next year's crop of NFL coaching candidates, especially in 2022. With just under half of the regular season remaining, we've already seen two head coaches—Frank Reich and Matt Rhule—fired. Reich's interim replacement for the Indianapolis Colts, Jeff Saturday, threw a curve...
Titans' Derrick Henry Jokes He's a 'Young Peyton Manning' After TD Pass vs. Packers
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry said throwing a touchdown pass in Thursday night's 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers made him feel like a Hall of Fame quarterback. "I call myself the young Peyton Manning," Henry jokingly told reporters. He looked a little more like Tim Tebow as...
Bleacher Report's 2022 NFL Midseason Awards
Though the NFL season lacks a midseason mark for every team—idle weekends and a 17-game season will do that—each one has crossed the halfway point. Naturally, then, it's time to distribute fake hardware. In addition to Fantasy Football Player of the Year, we are handing out versions of...
Commanders' Chase Young Not Activated, Won't Return from Knee Injury vs. Texans
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will not be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there had been "optimism" that Young would play Sunday, but instead the team has until Wednesday to activate Young or else he will not be eligible to play this season.
Van Jefferson, Tyler Higbee Fantasy Outlook for Week 11 with Cooper Kupp Injured
Fantasy managers who were able to count on Cooper Kupp for consistent production find themselves in a bad spot for the rest of the season. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced this week his star will be placed on injured reserve after having surgery to repair a high ankle sprain.
Former Broncos OT: Russell Wilson Is Using Seahawks Audibles 'That Guys Don't Know'
Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus provided one reason why Russell Wilson might be struggling so much in his first season with the team. On 92.5 FM Altitude Sports Radio Denver, Polumbus reported Wilson is already having disagreements with head coach Nathaniel Hackett about the play-calling. The nine-time Pro Bowler is also becoming more frustrated with the situation.
Ezekiel Elliott, Mark Andrews, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 11
Ezekiel Elliott and Mark Andrews could both be back on the field in Week 11. Elliott is progressing toward playing for the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC showdown with the Minnesota Vikings that is important to the team's pursuit of a playoff position. Andrews is officially listed as questionable for...
The 8 Longest Active NFL Playoff Droughts
Winning the Super Bowl is the goal for every NFL team. The first step is making the party. As of 2022, one-fourth of the league has missed the playoffs in at least four straight years. One struggling organization has even fallen short of the postseason for an entire decade. If...
Titans OC Todd Downing Arrested and Charged with DUI, Speeding After Win Over Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested in Williamson County, Tennessee, on Thursday night after the team's 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers. According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Department (h/t NFL Network's Ian Rapoport), Downing was charged with DUI and speeding. Rapoport noted Downing posted bond at...
Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List
It can be challenging for fantasy football managers to wait on the status of an injured player. You want to be patient and see if their condition improves, but you also have to prepare with pivot options in case they end up being inactive. And that often includes making a late waiver-wire add or two.
Bucks' Giannis Explains Confrontation With 76ers Arena Workers On Court After Loss
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo called his postgame confrontation with Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell and a Wells Fargo Center employee Friday an "unfortunate event." Antetokounmpo was trying to shoot free throws after the Bucks' 110-102 road loss when Harrell—who wanted to get his own work in—took the ball from...
